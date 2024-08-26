Latest Headlines

10 Winners Selected In Chattanooga Railroad Book Contest

  • Monday, August 26, 2024

As part of Chattanoogan.com's 25th anniversary, we are giving away 10 copies of the book Railroads In and Around Chattanooga.

The winners are:

Brian Price of Lookout Mountain, Ga., James Hovious of Soddy Daisy, Jack Sokohl of Signal Mountain, Pat Kelley of Signal Mountain, Ted Showalter of East Brainerd, Sara Callaway of Jasper, Tn., Brad Folsom of Apison, Steven Eble of Cleveland, Tn., Nancy Brsyan of Chattanooga, and Annetta Genter of Harrison.

Railroads In and Around Chattanooga is a full account of the city's rich railroad history, illustrated with 1,546 photos and maps.

The book was printed by College Press of Collegedale as one of the first books in the collection called the Chattanooga Photo Books made possible by Chattanoogan.com.

The others are The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga, Chattanooga in Old Photos and More Old Chattanooga Photos. The Stokes book sold out. Just about 85 copies of the railroad book remain.

The book also includes interesting accounts and photos of area railroad towns. Some of the most intriguing chapters are of the first full examination of the planned Stevenson Extension (the old Southern Grade) that was suddenly halted during the Panic of 1907 after the line had been graded and many culverts built.

There are pictures of many area depots, a number of which are no longer standing.

The routes of the individual railroads are shown in detail as they appear on the 1920 Shutting map of the city.

Copies of four of the five books in the Historic Chattanooga Photos series, sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, are still available by mail.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

More Old Chattanooga Photos, includes 12 chapters focusing on some of the most interesting topics. They include Chattanooga's old homes and its businesses and industries. It also includes a chapter of photos of St. Elmo and of North Chattanooga and Riverview as well as ones of Bluff View, Fort Oglethorpe, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, and Waldens Ridge. There are also chapters in the book on Chattanooga's trains and trolleys and on interesting Chattanooga people. It includes 676 old Chattanooga photos.

Also still available are copies of Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website. The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos.

All the photo books are fully indexed.

Each is in an 11x8 1/2 format with a soft cover.

The price of each of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax. Add $6 for shipping and handling. Those who want the books mailed to them can send $40 to John Wilson, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/28/2024
Sale Creek, Baylor Post Volleyball Wins
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/27/2024
Wielfaert, Harris Cross Country Winners
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/27/2024
Complete Results From Cross Country Jamboree
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/27/2024
PHOTOS: Cross Country At Woodland Park
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/27/2024
Baylor Girls Soccer Wins 2-0 At Knoxville West
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/27/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/28/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALES, ... more

Sheriff's Office Makes Arrests Following Capture Of Suspects In Stolen Vehicles In Separate Incidents
Sheriff's Office Makes Arrests Following Capture Of Suspects In Stolen Vehicles In Separate Incidents
  • 8/27/2024

A man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges after fleeing authorities in a stolen vehicle. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office personnel were alerted Tuesday evening by an Automated License ... more

Gun Recovered And Student Arrested At Howard; Student Arrested At Chattanooga Prepatory School
  • 8/27/2024

Howard School administrators were made aware at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday of a social media post from a student where a handgun was visibly tucked in a student's waistband while they appeared ... more

Breaking News
5 Arrested After Gun Team Investigation And Search Warrant
5 Arrested After Gun Team Investigation And Search Warrant
  • 8/27/2024
Criminal Court Clerk Introduces New App
Criminal Court Clerk Introduces New App
  • 8/27/2024
Former Mayoral Candidate Marie Mott Facing Assault Charge
Former Mayoral Candidate Marie Mott Facing Assault Charge
  • 8/27/2024
Missing Hiker Located Monday Afternoon With Help Of Drone
  • 8/27/2024
Marvin Menifee Gets 25 Years In 1st Of 2 Hamilton County Murders
  • 8/27/2024
Opinion
The Rule Of Law Vs. The Law Of Rulers
  • 8/26/2024
Reminder Why I Don't Support Downtown - And Response
  • 8/25/2024
Jerry Summers: Memphis Is A Zoo!
Jerry Summers: Memphis Is A Zoo!
  • 8/27/2024
Cell Phone Bans In Schools Is A Growing Trend
  • 8/27/2024
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases - And Response
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases - And Response
  • 8/24/2024
Sports
Defending Champion Todd White Among Quarterfinalists at 69th U.S. Senior Amateur
Defending Champion Todd White Among Quarterfinalists at 69th U.S. Senior Amateur
  • 8/27/2024
Burgan Edged by Defending Champion at U.S. Senior Amateur
Burgan Edged by Defending Champion at U.S. Senior Amateur
  • 8/27/2024
Bunker Down: Canadian Hoping to Become 1st International to Win U.S. Senior Amateur
Bunker Down: Canadian Hoping to Become 1st International to Win U.S. Senior Amateur
  • 8/27/2024
Wiedmer: Braves’ Fried Shows Why The Braves Are Special, Regardless Of The Won-Loss Record
Wiedmer: Braves’ Fried Shows Why The Braves Are Special, Regardless Of The Won-Loss Record
  • 8/27/2024
Tuesday's Scenes from 69th U.S. Senior Amateur at The Honors Course
Tuesday's Scenes from 69th U.S. Senior Amateur at The Honors Course
  • 8/27/2024
Happenings
Scenic City Women's Network To Host Sept. 11 Day Of Remembrance Event
  • 8/27/2024
Doug Daugherty: Nuns, Priests, And The Coach The Rule And The Ruler
  • 8/27/2024
MOAA Veterans Golf Classic Will be Sept. 16
  • 8/27/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 8/26/2024
Life With Ferris: Beat The Heat
Life With Ferris: Beat The Heat
  • 8/26/2024
Entertainment
Southern Adventist University Student’s Composition To Be Featured On CSO’s Opening Night
Southern Adventist University Student’s Composition To Be Featured On CSO’s Opening Night
  • 8/27/2024
The Malemen Band Plays Motown At Final Show Of Riverfront Nights Saturday
The Malemen Band Plays Motown At Final Show Of Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/27/2024
Friday’s Nightfall Finale Is For Bluegrass Lovers
Friday’s Nightfall Finale Is For Bluegrass Lovers
  • 8/27/2024
Katie Deal Brings Parton Me To Ringgold Sept. 15
Katie Deal Brings Parton Me To Ringgold Sept. 15
  • 8/26/2024
Scenic City Chorale Celebrates 60 Years
Scenic City Chorale Celebrates 60 Years
  • 8/23/2024
Opinion
The Rule Of Law Vs. The Law Of Rulers
  • 8/26/2024
Reminder Why I Don't Support Downtown - And Response
  • 8/25/2024
Jerry Summers: Memphis Is A Zoo!
Jerry Summers: Memphis Is A Zoo!
  • 8/27/2024
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Cajun Vending Of Houma
  • 8/23/2024
2 Restaurants In 1 Opening At Hamilton Place
  • 8/15/2024
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
  • 8/15/2024
Business
Delta Air Lines Expands Service From Chattanooga With Additional Flights To Atlanta And Detroit
  • 8/26/2024
ChaTech Announces Finalists For 5th Annual TechX Awards
  • 8/26/2024
Mauldin & Jenkins Advances In Annual IPA Top 100 Firms Ranking
  • 8/27/2024
Real Estate
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
  • 8/25/2024
Center For Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics Plans New Facility On Sonia Lane Parcels
  • 8/25/2024
Jay Robinson: Negotiating A Tough Real Estate Market
  • 8/22/2024
Student Scene
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
  • 8/27/2024
CSCC Spotlight: A New Career in Cyber Defense – Justin Brown
CSCC Spotlight: A New Career in Cyber Defense – Justin Brown
  • 8/27/2024
Cleveland City Schools Board Of Education Named A TSBA Board Of Distinction
Cleveland City Schools Board Of Education Named A TSBA Board Of Distinction
  • 8/27/2024
Living Well
Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Wednesday
  • 8/27/2024
CHI Memorial Named Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals For Treatment Of Heart Attack Patients
CHI Memorial Named Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals For Treatment Of Heart Attack Patients
  • 8/27/2024
Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Tuesday
  • 8/26/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When The Mocs Played The Vols In Knoxville In 1969
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When The Mocs Played The Vols In Knoxville In 1969
  • 8/24/2024
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
  • 8/16/2024
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
  • 8/13/2024
Outdoors
36 Acres Of Ashland City Forest Protected Forever By Dry Fork Hollow Conservation Easement
  • 8/27/2024
Many Partner To Break Ground On "Community Schoolyards" Space At East Side Elementary
Many Partner To Break Ground On "Community Schoolyards" Space At East Side Elementary
  • 8/27/2024
Franklin State Forest Reopens To The Public
  • 8/26/2024
Travel
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
  • 8/23/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
  • 8/21/2024
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
  • 8/18/2024
Church
SCWN To Host Annual "9/11: A Day Of Remembrance" Event Sept. 11
  • 8/27/2024
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Who's Who" To "Who's He?"
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Who's Who" To "Who's He?"
  • 8/26/2024
Pastor Speaks On Daniel At 1st Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe
  • 8/24/2024
Obituaries
Barry Ellis Pearson
Barry Ellis Pearson
  • 8/27/2024
Dennis Harlen Stafford
Dennis Harlen Stafford
  • 8/27/2024
Scharlon Arylane Walden
  • 8/27/2024