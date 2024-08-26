10 Winners Selected In Chattanooga Railroad Book Contest

As part of Chattanoogan.com's 25th anniversary, we are giving away 10 copies of the book Railroads In and Around Chattanooga.

The winners are:

Brian Price of Lookout Mountain, Ga., James Hovious of Soddy Daisy, Jack Sokohl of Signal Mountain, Pat Kelley of Signal Mountain, Ted Showalter of East Brainerd, Sara Callaway of Jasper, Tn., Brad Folsom of Apison, Steven Eble of Cleveland, Tn., Nancy Brsyan of Chattanooga, and Annetta Genter of Harrison.

Railroads In and Around Chattanooga is a full account of the city's rich railroad history, illustrated with 1,546 photos and maps.

The book was printed by College Press of Collegedale as one of the first books in the collection called the Chattanooga Photo Books made possible by Chattanoogan.com.

The others are The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga, Chattanooga in Old Photos and More Old Chattanooga Photos. The Stokes book sold out. Just about 85 copies of the railroad book remain.

The book also includes interesting accounts and photos of area railroad towns. Some of the most intriguing chapters are of the first full examination of the planned Stevenson Extension (the old Southern Grade) that was suddenly halted during the Panic of 1907 after the line had been graded and many culverts built.

There are pictures of many area depots, a number of which are no longer standing.

The routes of the individual railroads are shown in detail as they appear on the 1920 Shutting map of the city.

Copies of four of the five books in the Historic Chattanooga Photos series, sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, are still available by mail.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

More Old Chattanooga Photos, includes 12 chapters focusing on some of the most interesting topics. They include Chattanooga's old homes and its businesses and industries. It also includes a chapter of photos of St. Elmo and of North Chattanooga and Riverview as well as ones of Bluff View, Fort Oglethorpe, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, and Waldens Ridge. There are also chapters in the book on Chattanooga's trains and trolleys and on interesting Chattanooga people. It includes 676 old Chattanooga photos.

Also still available are copies of Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website. The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos.

All the photo books are fully indexed.

Each is in an 11x8 1/2 format with a soft cover.

The price of each of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax. Add $6 for shipping and handling. Those who want the books mailed to them can send $40 to John Wilson, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409.