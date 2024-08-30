John Chambers Named Chattanooga’s Next Chief Of Police

Latest Headlines

  Friday, August 30, 2024
John Chambers
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Friday selected department veteran and current Assistant Chief John Chambers to be the Chattanooga Police Department’s next Chief of Police. The appointment caps a two-month selection process that whittled a competitive field of applicants for a job that drew national interest and a pool of talented, external and internal candidates. Following interviews with the two finalists on Thursday, Chambers emerged as the clear choice – earning unanimous support from the Mayor’s Advisory Committee.

“I am proud to announce that I have selected CPD’s own John Chambers to serve as Chattanooga’s next Chief of Police,” said Mayor Kelly. “Throughout this search, we put a premium on our core policing values: community engagement, neighborhood policing, gun violence prevention, mental health crisis co-response, professional development and recruiting. Those values led us right to Chief Chambers, who performed exceptionally at every step of the interview process. He’s a consistent, accountable leader with a great heart for all of Chattanooga’s residents and he’ll continue CPD’s progress while maintaining the department’s remarkable record of fighting crime.”

“I’m honored and humbled to assume this new position and excited to continue serving alongside the men and women of CPD as we carry out our commitment to partner with the community, to keep all of our residents safe, and to serve. I am eager to work in unity with each of Chattanooga's diverse communities to overcome the challenges from our past and to continue forging a new path forward together,” said Assistant Chief John Chambers.

“Serving as the Chair of the Public Safety Committee carries the weight of former Chief Celeste Murphy's departure and the impact it had on our community. It was imperative that this process included community input, and it did. As the Chairwoman for the Advisory Panel, I experienced the collaboration and community focus throughout the process and know that the ultimate goal of doing what is best for all Chattanoogans stayed front-and-center. Mayor Kelly made the right pick, and I am confident that John Chambers will bring the leadership, expertise, and innovative approach needed to advance our police department’s goals and serve our community well,” said Chattanooga City Council Public Safety Chairwoman Raquetta Dotley.

“John Chambers is an incredible person, a truly focused and empathetic leader and the right person to be the next Chief of Police for the Chattanooga Police Department,” said retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy.

“I have zero doubt John is the right person, in the right place, at the right time to lead the Chattanooga Police Department. I know I would follow him anywhere,” said former Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher.

“John has been an integral part of our police department for over 25 years, I am confident that under his leadership, the CPD will continue to make significant strides in community policing and public safety,” said retired CPD Executive Chief Glenn Scruggs.

“[John’s] presence, knowledge, life skills, and years of experience would increase and encourage the morale in the Chattanooga Police Department and our great city. When he enters a room, he brings light that commands attention, but also brings unity,” said Chattanooga entrepreneur DeWana (Dee) Holmes.

“The Chattanooga Police Department deserves a leader who embodies hard work and the vision to lead them into its next chapter. I firmly believe John Chambers is that leader and is fully prepared to meet the challenges ahead,” said Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett.

“I can think of no one else who could steward the department more thoughtfully, more strategically, and more effectively than [John],” said Victims Services Specialist Caroline Huffaker.

“As a criminal justice professor and former police officer, I have worked with thousands of good and capable officers. But in his commitment to service, integrity, and community-oriented, evidence-based policing built around the promise of improving quality of life for those he serves, John Chambers is without peer,” said Dr. Rick Dierenfeldt.

“John listens intently to challenges and concerns, ideates options and solutions, provides direction to his team, and continually proves himself as a true collaborative partner. He is exceptionally responsive, a great communicator, and an unbelievably valued partner to our downtown organizations, residents, businesses, and our Chattanooga community,” said River City Company President and CEO Emily Mack.

“His love for the city of Chattanooga really came through, and his understanding of the challenges our community and department faces are invaluable at this time. I was very excited to hear about how public and departmental feedback will have an impact on policies and programs that CPD adopts,” said Advisory Committee member and LaPaz COO Vivian Lozano.

“I believe Chattanooga is poised to be the greatest midsize city in this nation. We have experienced remarkable growth. I believe it is time for us to hire a committed Chattanoogan who will strengthen the morale of our Police Department and lift our community into a place of hope, peace, and unity. I believe John Chambers is the leader we need and the one that the public will trust and support wholeheartedly,” said Bishop Kevin Wallace.

“John is caring, has empathy, and understands how to balance technical policing and people centered policing. I believe he will make an excellent Chief of Police. Whatever I can do as a citizen to assist him and the CPD, I'll gladly do,” said Chattanooga artist and community leader Olga de Klein.

Mr. Chambers’ appointment is pending confirmation by the Chattanooga City Council and will be put forward for their consideration in September.

