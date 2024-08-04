Motorcyclist Dies After Wrecking And Being Struck By Car On Suck Creek Road

A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after wrecking on Suck Creek Road and then being struck by a vehicle.

At approximately 4:37 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a pedestrian struck at 2032 Suck Creek Road.

A female motorist reported she was traveling south on Suck Creek Road when she came upon a downed motorcycle in her lane of travel. She swerved to avoid the motorcycle and struck the motorcyclist who was lying in the roadway.

It is unknown at this time if the motorcyclist was alive or deceased prior to being stuck by the driver in the vehicle who swerved to avoid, the Sheriff's Office said.



The motorcyclist was declared deceased by EMS on the scene.



At this time, the preliminary investigation reveals the motorcyclist had wrecked and come to rest in the roadway at an unknown time before being struck by the oncoming vehicle, it was stated.

The HCSO Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

The name of the motorcyclist is not being released at this time.