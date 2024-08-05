Man Frustrated Over Lack Of Recent Sex Is Now Facing Aggravated Rape Charge

A man who police said was frustrated with a lack of recent sex with his girlfriend is now facing a charge of aggravated rape.

Joseph Allen Rimbey, 43, is also charged with aggravated domestic assault.

In an incident on Tyner Lane on Sunday, the girlfriend said the couple argued over the sex issue. She said he dragged her from the bathroom to the bedroom, pulled off her shorts and slapped her in the face.

The girlfriend said when she tried to resist that Rimbey put his hand on her neck, pinned her to the bed and began strangling her.

She said she was eventually able to get away and call police.

In a statement, Rimbey said, "I screwed up. I should have just left her alone."

Police said the entire left side of the victim's face was red and there was blood on her left ear. Her neck was also red.