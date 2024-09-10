Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/24/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY ARMSTRONG, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALDWIN, MARK JAMES

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/20/1965

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION BAXTER, CYNTHIA JOANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/26/1978

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 40350311 BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS BRASEEL, DYLAN DEWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/07/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS CLARK, ZECHARIAH QUINTON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/16/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COOK, NICHOLAS D

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/26/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, JORDAN JEROME

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/30/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DOZIER, SHALON LACHERE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/18/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FOOTE, DESTINY SHIANN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

FTA FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FTA POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOX, CHRISTOPHER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/31/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GALEANA SOLORZANO, ENRIQUE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/01/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE GATTON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/25/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRAG RACING GODSEY, TARA J

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GRAY, JONATHAN GRAY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/24/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 HENDERSON, WALTER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/02/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY HOOK, LARRY L

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/20/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY HUGHLEY, NAI KIYON JATAVIUS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/30/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HULTINE, MEGAN RENAE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/16/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/06/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JETT, CHRISTY KAY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/03/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMIINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN

POSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOM

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (LEAVING THE SCENE) JONES, COLBERT JAMES

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/09/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT JONES, KEZIA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/16/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LEDFORD, TYLER ROSS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/31/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LINDSAY, JENNIFER ANN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/30/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

HARASSMENT LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/09/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 LOPEZ-CARRILLO, ARMINDO ROSALINO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/10/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MATHIS, PROMISE DEONA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/06/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MCDANIEL, KELSEY MARSHAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCQUINN, TIFFANY SHARIE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MIDDLETON, KRISTEN LASHELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/13/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE MILLARD, JAMES CALEB

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/01/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OWENS, BRYAN TYRELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/22/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY OWENS, RENESHA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/14/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 PINES, JEFFERY LEE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/09/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RODDY, JACOB TYLER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/19/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI SANDERS, JAMESHA NICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/01/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SESSIONS, TABITHA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/20/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR SNYDER, JONATHON DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/28/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STOKES, SCOTTY JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/21/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO SUMMERVILLE, LAMAUREA OYDELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/26/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR VELA, AUDRIANNA CORRINE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/28/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WEST, PATRICK LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/04/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WOODS, DOMONESHA KENWANDA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/31/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



