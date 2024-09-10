Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES
10 OLD HICKORY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772513
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
BALDWIN, MARK JAMES
1404 SLAYTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
BAXTER, CYNTHIA JOANN
249 COUNTY RD 278 NIOTA, 37826
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 40350311
BRASEEL, DYLAN DEWIGHT
4606 ADAMS ROAD HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CLARK, ZECHARIAH QUINTON
603 COUNTY ROAD 291 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COOK, NICHOLAS D
2551 MCCALLIE AVE UNIT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 374043344
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOZIER, SHALON LACHERE
3810 JUANDALE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FOOTE, DESTINY SHIANN
611 BRYANT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FTA FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FTA POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FOX, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
5126 PEACHTREE BLVD CHAMBLEE, 30341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GALEANA SOLORZANO, ENRIQUE
4717 ACHATA WAY OOLETWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GATTON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE
6900 SAVANNAH ESTATES DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRAG RACING
GRAY, JONATHAN GRAY
116 CALIFORNIA AVE DAYTON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT UNDER $1000
HENDERSON, WALTER DEWAYNE
1110 S WILLOW ST APT.
A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
HOOK, LARRY L
5434 FITCH WAY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
HUGHLEY, NAI KIYON JATAVIUS ALEXANDER
8330 ELLIE PLZ HIXSON, 373435959
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HULTINE, MEGAN RENAE
111 E MAIN ST UNIT C WEST BRANCH, 52358
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND
2003 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JETT, CHRISTY KAY
46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMIINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOM
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE
1406 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (LEAVING THE SCENE)
JONES, COLBERT JAMES
3515 CAINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
JONES, KEZIA
510 LATIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LEDFORD, TYLER ROSS
1045 HORSEHEAD LANE PIKEVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LINDSAY, JENNIFER ANN
217 SWEETLAND DR APT 13 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HARASSMENT
LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA
4115 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT UNDER $1000
LOPEZ-CARRILLO, ARMINDO ROSALINO
5501 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MATHIS, PROMISE DEONA
643 BACK VALLEY ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MCQUINN, TIFFANY SHARIE
2313 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063966
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OWENS, BRYAN TYRELL
2014 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OWENS, RENESHA
1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 605 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT UNDER $1000
PINES, JEFFERY LEE
2015 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071050
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SANDERS, JAMESHA NICHELLE
CHATTANOOGA INN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SESSIONS, TABITHA MARIE
107 HANLEY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SNYDER, JONATHON DANIEL
266 STONE CREEK TRL DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOKES, SCOTTY JUSTIN
611 TEXAS AVENUE SIGNAL ,OUNTAIN, 30733
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO
SUMMERVILLE, LAMAUREA OYDELL
7116 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VELA, AUDRIANNA CORRINE
10933 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WEST, PATRICK LOGAN
6126 MUSCADINE LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WOODS, DOMONESHA KENWANDA
1403 E. 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ARMSTRONG, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BALDWIN, MARK JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/20/1965
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
|
|BAXTER, CYNTHIA JOANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION 40350311
|
|BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|BRASEEL, DYLAN DEWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/07/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|CLARK, ZECHARIAH QUINTON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/16/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|COOK, NICHOLAS D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, JORDAN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/30/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|DOZIER, SHALON LACHERE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/18/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FOOTE, DESTINY SHIANN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- FTA FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FTA POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FOX, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GALEANA SOLORZANO, ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|GATTON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/25/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GODSEY, TARA J
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRAY, JONATHAN GRAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/24/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, WALTER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/02/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|HOOK, LARRY L
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/20/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|HUGHLEY, NAI KIYON JATAVIUS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HULTINE, MEGAN RENAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/16/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/06/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JETT, CHRISTY KAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMIINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN
- POSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOM
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (LEAVING THE SCENE)
|
|JONES, COLBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/09/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- HARASSMENT
|
|JONES, KEZIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LEDFORD, TYLER ROSS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/31/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LINDSAY, JENNIFER ANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
- HARASSMENT
|
|LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/09/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOPEZ-CARRILLO, ARMINDO ROSALINO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/10/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MATHIS, PROMISE DEONA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/06/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MCDANIEL, KELSEY MARSHAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCQUINN, TIFFANY SHARIE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MIDDLETON, KRISTEN LASHELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MILLARD, JAMES CALEB
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/01/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|OWENS, BRYAN TYRELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/22/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|OWENS, RENESHA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/14/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PINES, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/09/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RODDY, JACOB TYLER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/19/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
|
|SANDERS, JAMESHA NICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/01/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SESSIONS, TABITHA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|SNYDER, JONATHON DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STOKES, SCOTTY JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/21/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO
|
|SUMMERVILLE, LAMAUREA OYDELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VELA, AUDRIANNA CORRINE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/28/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WEST, PATRICK LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WOODS, DOMONESHA KENWANDA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/31/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|