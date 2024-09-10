Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES 
10 OLD HICKORY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772513 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

BALDWIN, MARK JAMES 
1404 SLAYTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

BAXTER, CYNTHIA JOANN 
249 COUNTY RD 278 NIOTA, 37826 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 40350311

BRASEEL, DYLAN DEWIGHT 
4606 ADAMS ROAD HIXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CLARK, ZECHARIAH QUINTON 
603 COUNTY ROAD 291 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

COOK, NICHOLAS D 
2551 MCCALLIE AVE UNIT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 374043344 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOZIER, SHALON LACHERE 
3810 JUANDALE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FOOTE, DESTINY SHIANN 
611 BRYANT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FTA FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FTA POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FOX, CHRISTOPHER RYAN 
5126 PEACHTREE BLVD CHAMBLEE, 30341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GALEANA SOLORZANO, ENRIQUE 
4717 ACHATA WAY OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GATTON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE 
6900 SAVANNAH ESTATES DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRAG RACING

GRAY, JONATHAN GRAY 
116 CALIFORNIA AVE DAYTON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT UNDER $1000

HENDERSON, WALTER DEWAYNE 
1110 S WILLOW ST APT.

A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

HOOK, LARRY L 
5434 FITCH WAY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

HUGHLEY, NAI KIYON JATAVIUS ALEXANDER 
8330 ELLIE PLZ HIXSON, 373435959 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HULTINE, MEGAN RENAE 
111 E MAIN ST UNIT C WEST BRANCH, 52358 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND 
2003 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JETT, CHRISTY KAY 
46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMIINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOM
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE 
1406 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (LEAVING THE SCENE)

JONES, COLBERT JAMES 
3515 CAINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT

JONES, KEZIA 
510 LATIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LEDFORD, TYLER ROSS 
1045 HORSEHEAD LANE PIKEVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LINDSAY, JENNIFER ANN 
217 SWEETLAND DR APT 13 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HARASSMENT

LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA 
4115 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT UNDER $1000

LOPEZ-CARRILLO, ARMINDO ROSALINO 
5501 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MATHIS, PROMISE DEONA 
643 BACK VALLEY ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MCQUINN, TIFFANY SHARIE 
2313 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063966 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OWENS, BRYAN TYRELL 
2014 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OWENS, RENESHA 
1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 605 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT UNDER $1000

PINES, JEFFERY LEE 
2015 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071050 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SANDERS, JAMESHA NICHELLE 
CHATTANOOGA INN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SESSIONS, TABITHA MARIE 
107 HANLEY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SNYDER, JONATHON DANIEL 
266 STONE CREEK TRL DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOKES, SCOTTY JUSTIN 
611 TEXAS AVENUE SIGNAL ,OUNTAIN, 30733 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO

SUMMERVILLE, LAMAUREA OYDELL 
7116 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

VELA, AUDRIANNA CORRINE 
10933 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WEST, PATRICK LOGAN 
6126 MUSCADINE LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WOODS, DOMONESHA KENWANDA 
1403 E. 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

Here are the mug shots:

ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ARMSTRONG, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALDWIN, MARK JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/20/1965
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
  • SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
BAXTER, CYNTHIA JOANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION 40350311
BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
BRASEEL, DYLAN DEWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/07/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CLARK, ZECHARIAH QUINTON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/16/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COOK, NICHOLAS D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, JORDAN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/30/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DOZIER, SHALON LACHERE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/18/1979
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FOOTE, DESTINY SHIANN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FTA FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FTA POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FOX, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GALEANA SOLORZANO, ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GATTON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/25/2004
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRAG RACING
GODSEY, TARA J
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
GRAY, JONATHAN GRAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/24/2002
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
HENDERSON, WALTER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/02/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
HOOK, LARRY L
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/20/1979
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
HUGHLEY, NAI KIYON JATAVIUS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HULTINE, MEGAN RENAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/16/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/06/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JETT, CHRISTY KAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMIINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN
  • POSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOM
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (LEAVING THE SCENE)
JONES, COLBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/09/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • HARASSMENT
JONES, KEZIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LEDFORD, TYLER ROSS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/31/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LINDSAY, JENNIFER ANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
  • HARASSMENT
LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/09/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
LOPEZ-CARRILLO, ARMINDO ROSALINO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/10/2002
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MATHIS, PROMISE DEONA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/06/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MCDANIEL, KELSEY MARSHAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCQUINN, TIFFANY SHARIE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MIDDLETON, KRISTEN LASHELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MILLARD, JAMES CALEB
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/01/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OWENS, BRYAN TYRELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/22/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OWENS, RENESHA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/14/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
PINES, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/09/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RODDY, JACOB TYLER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/19/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
SANDERS, JAMESHA NICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/01/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SESSIONS, TABITHA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SNYDER, JONATHON DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOKES, SCOTTY JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/21/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO
SUMMERVILLE, LAMAUREA OYDELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
VELA, AUDRIANNA CORRINE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/28/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WEST, PATRICK LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WOODS, DOMONESHA KENWANDA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/31/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING





