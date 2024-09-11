Latest Headlines

Person Burned After Smoking While On Oxygen

  • Wednesday, September 11, 2024
photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

A person was transported to the hospital with injuries Wednesday morning from the scene of a fire in Hixson.

Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies were dispatched at 11:46 a.m. to a residence in the 2400 block of Sunset Strip Street. Firefighters saw slight smoke on arrival and found the home full of smoke on the inside. A dresser was on fire in the bedroom and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The victim sustained smoke inhalation and some burns to the face. They were taken to the hospital. According to investigators, the victim was smoking while on oxygen. The initial spark caused burn injuries and it then ignited the oxygen machine and the dresser next to it.

Squad 19, Ladder 19, Engine 11, Engine 16, Battalion 3, and CFD Investigations responded, along with CPD and HCEMS.

The CFD again stresses that there is no safe way to smoke around home oxygen. Medical oxygen can explode if a flame or spark is near. Even if the oxygen is turned off, it can still catch on fire. When oxygen is used in the home, the amount of oxygen in the air, furniture, clothing, and hair goes up, making it easier for a fire to start and spread.

A person was transported to the hospital with injuries Wednesday morning from the scene of a fire in Hixson. Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies were dispatched at 11:46 a.m.

