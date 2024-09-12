Teenager Shot And Killed On Lillian Lane

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a homicide of a teenager that occurred on Lillian Lane on Wednesday.





Chattanooga Police responded at 3:30 p.m. to a shots fired call in the 1400 block of Lillian Lane. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded, and the victim was pronounced dead on scene.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the homicide investigation.The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was walking in the area when he was shot.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.