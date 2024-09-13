Latest Headlines

Bags Of Dead Armadillos Send Lookout Rescuers Off The Bluff

  • Friday, September 13, 2024

An incident involving multiple dead armadillos resulted in 25 people, including the Walker County Rope and Rescue, responding, officials of Lookout Mountain, Ga., said.

Chief Dewayne Steele and Assistant Chief Dewayne Llewellyn on Sept. 5 were notified of a strong odor coming up the bluff on Wood Nymph Trail.

The response led to a large number of people descending over 200 feet to find the source of the smell.

Upon investigation, two trash bags containing multiple dead armadillos were found which had been thrown off the cliff. 

It ended up costing thousands of dollars, said Commissioner of Fire and Police Taylor Watson.

Mayor David Bennett said nothing should be thrown off the bluff and that area is posted with no trespassing signs, which people ignore.

He said that residents need to make it clear to children that nothing should be thrown from the cliff. If a dead animal is encountered, City Manager Kenny Lee said to contact the city to take care of it.

Latest Headlines
Normal Park Upper School Student Charged With Making Threats
  • Breaking News
  • 9/13/2024
Bags Of Dead Armadillos Send Lookout Rescuers Off The Bluff
  • Breaking News
  • 9/13/2024
Lookout Mountain, Ga., Residents Facing Small Tax Hike; Town Tries Again For Commercial At City Hall
  • Breaking News
  • 9/13/2024
PODCAST: Clint Powell Interviews Olivia Reeves
  • Sports
  • 9/13/2024
Judge To Allow All Evidence Against Boyfriend Charged With Grisly Jasmine Pace Murder
Judge To Allow All Evidence Against Boyfriend Charged With Grisly Jasmine Pace Murder
  • Breaking News
  • 9/13/2024
UTC Runners 10th, 15th At Southern Showcase
  • Sports
  • 9/13/2024
Breaking News
Normal Park Upper School Student Charged With Making Threats
  • 9/13/2024

A student at Normal Park Upper School was arrested on Friday for making threats. At approximately noon, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to the school was ... more

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Residents Facing Small Tax Hike; Town Tries Again For Commercial At City Hall
  • 9/13/2024

Property owners in the town of Lookout Mountain, Ga., will have a small property tax increase in 2024. Assessments of real estate are done each year by Walker County and are calculated by sales. ... more

Gun Found In Student's Backpack At Chattanooga Preparatory School; Student Flees
  • 9/13/2024

The school resource deputy at Chattanooga Preparatory School and school administrators began investigating information relative to a weapon that had been allegedly brought onto campus around ... more

Breaking News
UAW Top Officials To Lead Rally At Chattanooga Volkswagen Ahead Of Contract Talks
  • 9/13/2024
AUDIO: Discussion On Mix 104.1 About Rise In School Threats In Tennessee Valley
  • 9/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/13/2024
Walker County Giving Up All Hotel/Motel Taxes From McLemore Development
Walker County Giving Up All Hotel/Motel Taxes From McLemore Development
  • 9/12/2024
Student Charged With Threatening To Kill 2 Teachers At Chattanooga Preparatory School
  • 9/12/2024
Opinion
Bond Issue Is Bold, Exciting Plan For Hamilton County
  • 9/10/2024
Put Metal Detectors In Schools - And Response (7)
  • 9/7/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/13/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Lure of Debt
  • 9/12/2024
Be Fair To Both Sides - And Response (2)
  • 9/11/2024
Sports
Lookouts Fall In Extra Innings, 7-6
  • 9/13/2024
PODCAST: Clint Powell Interviews Olivia Reeves
  • 9/13/2024
Randy Smith: Remembering Coach Joe-Mo
  • 9/13/2024
Chattanooga Football Club To Host "CFC Classic" November 10th
  • 9/13/2024
UTC Runners 10th, 15th At Southern Showcase
  • 9/13/2024
Happenings
Young Heat And Air Tech Learns CPR On The Phone; Saves Customer's Life
Young Heat And Air Tech Learns CPR On The Phone; Saves Customer's Life
  • 9/12/2024
General Bell Remembers Fateful 9/11 Day
General Bell Remembers Fateful 9/11 Day
  • 9/11/2024
Fiestaval: A Taste of Latin America Set For Oct. 5
Fiestaval: A Taste of Latin America Set For Oct. 5
  • 9/12/2024
U. S. NAVY 249th Birthday Ball Is Oct. 19 At Chattanooga Convention Center
  • 9/13/2024
Reading Held For Screenplay On Ed Johnson Trial Written By Judge Thomas
Reading Held For Screenplay On Ed Johnson Trial Written By Judge Thomas
  • 9/11/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/13/2024
Library Passes For Chattanooga Symphony & Opera's 2024-2025 Season Available Sept. 16
Library Passes For Chattanooga Symphony & Opera's 2024-2025 Season Available Sept. 16
  • 9/13/2024
Miró Quartet, Shifrin And Chien To Open String Theory’s 16th Season
Miró Quartet, Shifrin And Chien To Open String Theory’s 16th Season
  • 9/12/2024
Tivoli Restoration Now Fully Funded After $9 Million Tax Credit Secured
  • 9/12/2024
Fred Gault Remembers Channel 3 In The 70s
Fred Gault Remembers Channel 3 In The 70s
  • 9/12/2024
Opinion
Bond Issue Is Bold, Exciting Plan For Hamilton County
  • 9/10/2024
Put Metal Detectors In Schools - And Response (7)
  • 9/7/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/13/2024
Dining
Chattanooga's Five Star Breaktime Solutions Expands Reach In Louisville
  • 9/11/2024
Dim Sum
  • 9/10/2024
Williams Street To Have Space For Food Trucks
  • 9/8/2024
Business
CRMA Chattanooga And Chattanooga Chamber Announce New Collaboration
  • 9/12/2024
Tennessee American Announces Recipients Of 2024 Firefighting Support Grants
  • 9/13/2024
Former City Judge Walter Williams Goes On Disability Status
  • 9/13/2024
Real Estate
Northtowne Center In Hixson Sells For $21 Million
Northtowne Center In Hixson Sells For $21 Million
  • 9/12/2024
Kadi Brown: August 2024 Housing Market Statistics
Kadi Brown: August 2024 Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/12/2024
Sofix Plant On Riverport Road Sells For $3.7 Million As Plant Closes
Sofix Plant On Riverport Road Sells For $3.7 Million As Plant Closes
  • 9/12/2024
Student Scene
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
  • 9/12/2024
GNTC Announces President’s & Dean’s Lists For Summer 2024
  • 9/12/2024
Lee University To Hold Celebration 2024 Sept. 20
Lee University To Hold Celebration 2024 Sept. 20
  • 9/11/2024
Living Well
Miracle League Of Chattanooga Kicks Off 8th Season Sept. 14
Miracle League Of Chattanooga Kicks Off 8th Season Sept. 14
  • 9/13/2024
Hamilton County Coalition Hosts “Recovery Happens Together” Event
  • 9/13/2024
North Chattanooga Family Resource Expo & Fall Festival Is Sept. 28
North Chattanooga Family Resource Expo & Fall Festival Is Sept. 28
  • 9/13/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
  • 9/13/2024
Rita Vital Memorial Moccasin Bend Fall Lecture Series Begins Sept. 16
  • 9/12/2024
See Rock City Signs Among Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 9/10/2024
Outdoors
New Trail To Link Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Hall, Covenant College, Sims Park
  • 9/13/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weed Killin'
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weed Killin'
  • 9/12/2024
Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers For Annual National Public Lands Day
  • 9/13/2024
Travel
2023 Economic Impact Of Travel In Hamilton County Released
  • 9/10/2024
Visitors Spent $86.5 Million In State District 31 During 2023
  • 9/10/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
  • 9/6/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Comfort Of Knowing Who’s Going To Win
Bob Tamasy: The Comfort Of Knowing Who’s Going To Win
  • 9/12/2024
East Brainerd Needs A Space For Art: Now Is The Time
  • 9/13/2024
"I'm Willing To Work: It Will Make A Difference" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/11/2024
Obituaries
Cary Graham Harpe
Cary Graham Harpe
  • 9/13/2024
William Lawrence "Larry" McConnell
William Lawrence "Larry" McConnell
  • 9/13/2024
Elayne Lanette Fick
  • 9/13/2024