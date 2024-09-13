Bags Of Dead Armadillos Send Lookout Rescuers Off The Bluff

An incident involving multiple dead armadillos resulted in 25 people, including the Walker County Rope and Rescue, responding, officials of Lookout Mountain, Ga., said.

Chief Dewayne Steele and Assistant Chief Dewayne Llewellyn on Sept. 5 were notified of a strong odor coming up the bluff on Wood Nymph Trail.

The response led to a large number of people descending over 200 feet to find the source of the smell.

Upon investigation, two trash bags containing multiple dead armadillos were found which had been thrown off the cliff.

It ended up costing thousands of dollars, said Commissioner of Fire and Police Taylor Watson.

Mayor David Bennett said nothing should be thrown off the bluff and that area is posted with no trespassing signs, which people ignore.

He said that residents need to make it clear to children that nothing should be thrown from the cliff. If a dead animal is encountered, City Manager Kenny Lee said to contact the city to take care of it.