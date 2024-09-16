Latest Headlines

Robbery Victim Chases Down Perpetrator; Gets Shot

  • Monday, September 16, 2024
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a robbery in which the victim was also shot by the suspect at a separate location on Saturday evening.

Chattanooga Police responded to a robbery at 7:07 p.m. that occurred in a parking lot in the 5600 block of Brainerd Road. While the officers were on the way to the scene, they were informed that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and the victim was following the suspect in a separate vehicle.

The suspect drove to the 2100 block of South Lyerly Street and ran from the vehicle.
At some point after exiting the vehicle, the suspect then shot at the victim.

When the officers arrived at the second incident location on South Lyerly Street, they found a 24-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

CPD's Robbery Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.
Latest Headlines
Robbery Victim Chases Down Perpetrator; Gets Shot
  • Breaking News
  • 9/16/2024
Incoming Walker County Commission Chairman Did Not Support McLemore Deal
  • Breaking News
  • 9/16/2024
Gas Prices Fall 15.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 9/16/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/16/2024
UTC Golf Begins Season At Bearcat Invitational Monday
  • Sports
  • 9/15/2024
UTC's Attaway Scores Equalizer In Soccer Road Trip To Belmont
  • Sports
  • 9/15/2024
Breaking News
Robbery Victim Chases Down Perpetrator; Gets Shot
  • 9/16/2024

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a robbery in which the victim was also shot by the suspect at a separate location on Saturday evening. Chattanooga Police responded ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/16/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUILA ... more

Large Crowd Shows Up To Discuss Proposed Rehabilitation Center In Rhea County
  • 9/15/2024

A standing room only crowd attended the workshop of the Rhea County Commission for a discussion on a continuing item, Our Fathers House. The item had been put on the workshop agenda by Vice ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/15/2024
Information Sought In Lillian Lane Homicide
  • 9/14/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/14/2024
Normal Park Upper School Student Charged With Making Threats
  • 9/13/2024
Bags Of Dead Armadillos Send Lookout Rescuers Off The Bluff
  • 9/13/2024
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: American Girls In Sports Day
  • 9/16/2024
The Constitution - Searching For An Alternative
  • 9/16/2024
Rectifying White Evangelical Entanglement Of Church And State - And Response (2)
  • 9/15/2024
Why Colleges Of Education Matter
  • 9/15/2024
Deeper Look At The School Threats
  • 9/14/2024
Sports
Joy Replaces Sorrow For Defending State Women's Mid-Amateur Champion Katie Woodruff
Joy Replaces Sorrow For Defending State Women's Mid-Amateur Champion Katie Woodruff
  • 9/15/2024
Rain Ends Season For Chattanooga Lookouts
  • 9/15/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Got Help From Kent State Center, But Didn't Need It
Dan Fleser: Vols Got Help From Kent State Center, But Didn't Need It
  • 9/15/2024
Dunn Continues Winning Ways With Creeks Bend Title
Dunn Continues Winning Ways With Creeks Bend Title
  • 9/15/2024
Christian Moore Leads Trash Pandas Over Lookouts
  • 9/15/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Chambliss Courts For Margaret
Life With Ferris: Chambliss Courts For Margaret
  • 9/16/2024
U. S. Navy 249th Birthday Ball Is Oct. 19 At Chattanooga Convention Center
  • 9/13/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes - City High’s Creed Bates
Jerry Summers: Scopes - City High’s Creed Bates
  • 9/16/2024
In-Town Gallery Invites You To “Party Like It’s 1974” On Sept. 21
In-Town Gallery Invites You To “Party Like It’s 1974” On Sept. 21
  • 9/16/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 9/16/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/13/2024
Area Songwriters Win Best Folk/Bluegrass/Americana Song In Songwriting Contest
Area Songwriters Win Best Folk/Bluegrass/Americana Song In Songwriting Contest
  • 9/15/2024
Lee Theatre To Present “A Rock Sails By”
Lee Theatre To Present “A Rock Sails By”
  • 9/14/2024
Latingrass Duo Larry And Joe Play At 5ive Points Friday
  • 9/15/2024
Library Passes For Chattanooga Symphony & Opera's 2024-2025 Season Available Sept. 16
Library Passes For Chattanooga Symphony & Opera's 2024-2025 Season Available Sept. 16
  • 9/13/2024
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: American Girls In Sports Day
  • 9/16/2024
The Constitution - Searching For An Alternative
  • 9/16/2024
Rectifying White Evangelical Entanglement Of Church And State - And Response (2)
  • 9/15/2024
Dining
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
  • 9/16/2024
Chattanooga's Five Star Breaktime Solutions Expands Reach In Louisville
  • 9/11/2024
Dim Sum
  • 9/10/2024
Business
CRMA Chattanooga And Chattanooga Chamber Announce New Collaboration
  • 9/12/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 9/16/2024
Tennessee American Announces Recipients Of 2024 Firefighting Support Grants
  • 9/13/2024
Real Estate
Maeghan Jones Appointed To Tennessee Housing Development Agency Board Of Directors
Maeghan Jones Appointed To Tennessee Housing Development Agency Board Of Directors
  • 9/16/2024
Northtowne Center In Hixson Sells For $21 Million
Northtowne Center In Hixson Sells For $21 Million
  • 9/12/2024
Kadi Brown: August 2024 Housing Market Statistics
Kadi Brown: August 2024 Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/12/2024
Student Scene
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
  • 9/12/2024
GNTC Announces President’s & Dean’s Lists For Summer 2024
  • 9/12/2024
Lee University To Hold Celebration 2024 Sept. 20
Lee University To Hold Celebration 2024 Sept. 20
  • 9/11/2024
Living Well
Concentra Expands To Chattanooga
  • 9/16/2024
Free Healthcare Clinic Comes To Jasper Oct. 12-13
  • 9/16/2024
Miracle League Of Chattanooga Kicks Off 8th Season Sept. 14
Miracle League Of Chattanooga Kicks Off 8th Season Sept. 14
  • 9/13/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
  • 9/13/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chattanooga Historian Linda Moss Mines
  • 9/16/2024
Rita Vital Memorial Moccasin Bend Fall Lecture Series Begins Sept. 16
  • 9/12/2024
Outdoors
New Trail To Link Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Hall, Covenant College, Sims Park
  • 9/13/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weed Killin'
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weed Killin'
  • 9/12/2024
Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers For Annual National Public Lands Day
  • 9/13/2024
Travel
2023 Economic Impact Of Travel In Hamilton County Released
  • 9/10/2024
Visitors Spent $86.5 Million In State District 31 During 2023
  • 9/10/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
  • 9/6/2024
Church
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
  • 9/16/2024
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Five Senses Of Faith
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Five Senses Of Faith
  • 9/16/2024
"Unfiltered" Is Sermon Topic At First Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe
  • 9/14/2024
Obituaries
Ozella Griggs Hellerstedt
Ozella Griggs Hellerstedt
  • 9/16/2024
Frankie Joyce Fairbanks Smith
Frankie Joyce Fairbanks Smith
  • 9/16/2024
James “Wayne” Caughman
James “Wayne” Caughman
  • 9/16/2024