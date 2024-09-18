Sheriff Garrett: "Our Schools Are Safer Than They Have Ever Been"

Sheriff Austin Garrett on Wednesday morning told members of the County Commission, "Our schools are the safest they've ever been."

He said that is the fact despite multiple threats and arrests, and the confiscation of four guns on school campuses this school year.

Sheriff Garrett said Hamilton County was the first county in the state to provide a School Resource Officer or School Safety Officer in every public school, including the charter schools.

He said multiple safety meetings have been conducted in the schools, and the Sheriff's Office is cooperating with the DARE program.

Sheriff Garrett said there is a problem in society of a lack of respect for authority that is undermining the schools.

The sheriff said this school year there have been 22 arrests involving threats of violoence and 34 threats in the schools. He said some threats are determined to be hoaxes or deemed not valid.

He said the guns have been located at three public schools and one charter school.

Sheriff Garrett said there have been 52 total arrests at the county schools this year, including 33 felonies.

He said the threats cause tension for both students and staff. He said, "They are wondering, 'Are we next? Is something going to happen today?' "