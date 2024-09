Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, RICA JNEA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/29/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ANDERSON, ROBERT HARDY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/18/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BAINE, JEREMIAH MARCELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/19/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BALLARD, TINIKA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/07/1974

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY OF AUTO

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BEENE, TIFFANY L

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/30/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BENNETT, RAYMOND ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/12/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BOYCE, AYANNA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/18/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CHARACTER, TAVARIS JAQUANA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, ZACHARY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/06/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUPREE, JAYLYN Q

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/05/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED STALKING

HARASSMENT GREENE, NATHANIEL HENRY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/24/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HALL, BRITTANNEY SANAE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING HOOD, SHAYLA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT JOHNSON, KYLA IMANI

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/10/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR MCDANIEL, KIARA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/09/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCGHEE, JERAMY STEFAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/13/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

FORFEITURE CAPIAS DOMESTIC ASSAULT MEDLEN, JONATHAN LYNN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/14/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MELTON, SERENA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/02/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

ESCAPE STEPHENS, MARY JEAN

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 10/29/1953

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID SUMMERS, BARBARA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/01/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, HALLIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/02/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) VARNER, DENNIS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/09/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY WHITE, LINDSEY HOPE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/06/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DADE WOODS, TEAUNTE DEJUANE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLEASTER, FAYE ANN3310 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTMCGHEE, JERAMY STEFAN1616 JOE HINTON RD KNOXVILLE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORFEITURE CAPIAS DOMESTIC ASSAULTMCNEAL, DARIN LASHAWN4713 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMEDLEN, JONATHAN LYNN6149 MARIE LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEOWENS, GREGORY WILLIAM727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STOCKMAN, BROOKE ANN2 BRAGG CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL2605 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062435Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTSCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHOMAS, HALLIE MICHELLE6223 MASSENGLE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)VARNER, DENNIS JAMES317 BRANCH DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYWILLIAMS, JAXSON GENE4670 PRESERVE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWOODS, TEAUNTE DEJUANE316 BUENA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37874Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY