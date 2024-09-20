Man Who Fired Multiple Times At Troopers On Highway 27 Gets 30-Year Sentence

A man who ran from state troopers on Highway 27 and fired multiple shots at them with both a handgun and a "long gun" has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. The incident took place Jan. 9, 2020.

Cody Andrew Seals, who is now 27 and lives at Luttrell, Tn., earlier pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and the attempted murder of two Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers who were assisting federal law enforcement agents.

Police also said that Seals, who was 22 at the time, was found with a large amount of drugs, numerous firearms and a ballistic vest in his Ford F-150.

Police said the two state troopers tried to stop the white pickup truck for a traffic violation in the 800 block of Highway 27. Instead of stopping, Seals leaned out the driver's side window and fired at the troopers. Seal then accelerated and sped off at a high rate of speed with the troopers in pursuit.

During the chase, Seals continued firing at the troopers.

A report says troopers used "legal intervention" to stop the fleeing Ford F-150 at 1140 Highway 27 northbound.

Seals then exited the vehicle with the long gun and fired multiple rounds at one of the troopers.

He then advanced on the other trooper, firing multiple rounds.

During the shootout, one trooper suffered a minor leg wound and Seals also was hit.

A search of the vehicle turned up 1,417 grams of meth, 497 grams of heroin, 170 grams of marijuana and a white powdery substance.