Chattanooga Man With History Of Burglarizing Cars Gets 4 Years In Federal Prison

A Chattanooga man who was found unconscious with a gun nearby has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Cory Tanner Allen, 34, appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

Prosecutors said on Jan. 19, 2023, at 6:25 p.m. a Chattanooga Police Department officer responded to 1609 Gunston Hall Road where several vehicles had been entered and items stolen. The suspect was observed entering the cars, then running back to a white Ford Fusion.

While investigating at that location, officers were alerted that an unconscious person was in a white Ford Fusion at 3504 Hixson Pike. Through investigation, officers determined the unconscious person in the white Fusion was Allen.

Inside the Ford Fusion, in the front passenger seat, officers located a Ruger SR45 and a Smith & Wesson revolver. Both firearms were determined to be stolen.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reported the revolver stolen less than an hour earlier.

After speaking with the owner of the revolver, deputies viewed the victim’s security footage where Allen could be seen entering the victim’s vehicle and removing the firearm.

He had previously been convicted of five counts of burglary of an auto.