Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy Creates Soddy Lake Scenic Corridor

  • Saturday, September 21, 2024
  • Gail Perry

After a public hearing to amend the zoning ordinance regarding access control, parking and site plan requirements with no opposition from the public, the Soddy Daisy Commission gave the second and final approval to create a new zone. The city will now have a scenic corridor beside Soddy Lake.

At the Thursday night meeting another ordinance passed on the final reading which defines smoke and vape shops, CBD establishments and alternative financial establishments. Identifying those businesses will allow the city to exclude them from the Soddy Lake Scenic Corridor. The focus of this zone is to promote the lake and make the area attractive, inviting and safe for walking on the new sidewalks that are planned.

Every nine years the state requires that building codes must be updated to be compliant within seven years of those that are in effect. Currently codes being used throughout Hamilton County are 2018 versions so the Soddy Daisy Commission voted to update the city’s building, mechanical, plumbing, energy and gas codes to newer versions.

The city is also contracting with Public Works to perform assessments for all the asphalt roads and street signs. The information gathered will be used to prioritize the work that is needed the most. The contract to perform the work has been budgeted for $36,000.

A citizen’s request to make the intersection of Back Valley Road at Ritchie Road a four-way stop was discussed. The commissioners hesitated to add another stop sign in an area that already has a large number of them. Attorney Sam Elliott said that technicallya traffic engineer is supposed to look at placement of every new sign. The question was deferred to the next workshop.

Fire Chief Dusty Morgan wants to warn people that traffic on Highway 27 leading to Soddy Daisy will be interrupted on Sept. 24. The bike segment of the Ironman Triathlon will cause some lanes of the road to be blocked. More information about the road closures will be put on Soddy Daisy’s website.

On Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Soddy Daisy Fall Festival will be taking place at Soddy Lake Park, 197 Durham St. Cindi Sandin, volunteer with Keep Soddy Daisy Beautifull, is organizing the event. She told the commissioners that there are now 193 vendors including non profits, churches and kids’ vendors. Free activities include bounce house, face painting, a balloon twister, a magic show, carriage rides, live music throughout the day, free family photos, a petting zoo and local stage performers.

In addition, the Keeping Kids Warm Coat Drive will be collecting new kids’ coats during the festival at the Kids Park. Coats can also be donated at the Soddy Daisy Community Library from Sept. 24-27.

Diane Walker, another resident of the city, is organizing a second Town Hall meeting for citizens of the city to listen to candidates running for commissioner. She said that she had positive feedback and calls for a second, after the meeting held on Tuesday. A second has been scheduled for Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at Freedom Church.

The Soddy Daisy Commission meetings will become more structured after Attorney Elliott said that the city must keep accurate minutes. To ensure the minutes are correct, citizens who participate will have to speak from the podium at a designated time, give their names and addresses and they will have a three-minute time limit to speak.

Latest Headlines
Soddy Daisy Creates Soddy Lake Scenic Corridor
  • Breaking News
  • 9/21/2024
Graysville, Tn., Woman Gets 10-Year Prison Term For Wreck That Killed Passenger; Injured Family
Graysville, Tn., Woman Gets 10-Year Prison Term For Wreck That Killed Passenger; Injured Family
  • Breaking News
  • 9/21/2024
#15 Lady Vols Volleyball Beats Western Michigan
  • Sports
  • 9/21/2024
Make Your Prep Picks - Week 6
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/21/2024
Notre Dame Volleyball Marches Over St. Andrew's-Sewanee
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/21/2024
Lady Flames Volleyball Split In Lee Invirational
  • Sports
  • 9/21/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/21/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS, ... more

Tyner Middle School Student Arrested For Sexual Battery; 8 Victims Located
  • 9/20/2024

A student at Tyner Middle School was arrested Friday for sexual battery. The Sheriff's Office said it was found there were eight victims. The Sheriff's Office said, "The School Resource Deputy ... more

Emily Mack Enjoying Once In A Lifetime Job In Chattanooga
  • 9/20/2024

To say that Emily Mack has become fully connected to the pulse of Chattanooga since arriving in town as president and CEO of the non-profit River City Company only four years ago might be an ... more

Breaking News
Fleischmann Votes To Increase Secret Service Security Of Former President Trump And Other Presidential Candidates
  • 9/20/2024
Parents Express Concerns About School Safety To School Board
Parents Express Concerns About School Safety To School Board
  • 9/20/2024
Chattanooga Man With History Of Burglarizing Cars Gets 4 Years In Federal Prison
Chattanooga Man With History Of Burglarizing Cars Gets 4 Years In Federal Prison
  • 9/20/2024
Man Who Fired Multiple Times At Troopers On Highway 27 Gets 30-Year Sentence
Man Who Fired Multiple Times At Troopers On Highway 27 Gets 30-Year Sentence
  • 9/20/2024
Texas Man Who Kidnapped 15-Year-Old Sale Creek Girl Gets Prison Time
Texas Man Who Kidnapped 15-Year-Old Sale Creek Girl Gets Prison Time
  • 9/20/2024
Opinion
Tragedy On Snow Hill Road
  • 9/20/2024
Are We Safer With Kamala Harris? - And Response
  • 9/20/2024
Not The Best Of The Best
  • 9/21/2024
Support Kathy Lennon
  • 9/21/2024
James Berry For Soddy Daisy Commissioner
  • 9/20/2024
Sports
UT Football Preview: #6/7 Vols Head To #15/13 Oklahoma For Ranked Showdown In SEC Opener
UT Football Preview: #6/7 Vols Head To #15/13 Oklahoma For Ranked Showdown In SEC Opener
  • 9/20/2024
Tennessee Represented in Season’s Final USGA Tournaments
Tennessee Represented in Season’s Final USGA Tournaments
  • 9/20/2024
Covenant Soccer Wins 1-0 Over Visiting Berry
  • 9/20/2024
Lee Women Pick Up First Win With 3-0 Shutout Over West Alabama
  • 9/21/2024
UTC Soccer Hosts Samford Sunday
  • 9/20/2024
Happenings
2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival Set For Sept. 21
  • 9/19/2024
Profiles Of Valor: CPT Tom Cotton (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: CPT Tom Cotton (USA)
  • 9/20/2024
Weston Wamp Gives Education Update At September Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
Weston Wamp Gives Education Update At September Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
  • 9/20/2024
American Legion Planning “Bug Fest 2024” Oct. 12
  • 9/19/2024
Tickets Now Available For Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
Tickets Now Available For Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
  • 9/19/2024
Entertainment
CHA Hip-Hop Week Celebrates New And Returning Talent
CHA Hip-Hop Week Celebrates New And Returning Talent
  • 9/20/2024
Clare Donohue Performs Pasty Cline Show Saturday
  • 9/20/2024
Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 6
Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 6
  • 9/20/2024
Tickets On Sale For ABBA Tribute Concert In February
Tickets On Sale For ABBA Tribute Concert In February
  • 9/20/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/19/2024
Opinion
Tragedy On Snow Hill Road
  • 9/20/2024
Are We Safer With Kamala Harris? - And Response
  • 9/20/2024
Not The Best Of The Best
  • 9/21/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Food Center Hosts Inaugural Good Food Fair
  • 9/17/2024
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
  • 9/16/2024
Chattanooga's Five Star Breaktime Solutions Expands Reach In Louisville
  • 9/11/2024
Business
EPB Focusing On Electric Efficiencies
  • 9/21/2024
David Wade Recounts Remarkable Success Of EPB Fiber Optics
  • 9/20/2024
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Up Slightly After Hitting All-Time Low
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Up Slightly After Hitting All-Time Low
  • 9/19/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Realtor Safety Month - Avoid Phishing Scams
Kadi Brown: Realtor Safety Month - Avoid Phishing Scams
  • 9/19/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds Cornelius Bayes, Don McDowell To Board
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds Cornelius Bayes, Don McDowell To Board
  • 9/17/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 12-18
  • 9/19/2024
Student Scene
UTC Vice Chancellor For Advancement Kim White To Transition Into New Role In 2025
UTC Vice Chancellor For Advancement Kim White To Transition Into New Role In 2025
  • 9/20/2024
Annual Student-Led 423 Night Market Hosted By Southern Adventist University
Annual Student-Led 423 Night Market Hosted By Southern Adventist University
  • 9/20/2024
11 Lee University Faculty Receive Promotion In Rank
11 Lee University Faculty Receive Promotion In Rank
  • 9/20/2024
Living Well
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center In East Hamilton To Offer New, Early Memory Care Service
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center In East Hamilton To Offer New, Early Memory Care Service
  • 9/20/2024
Siskin Hospital Nursing Recruitment Event Is Tuesday
Siskin Hospital Nursing Recruitment Event Is Tuesday
  • 9/20/2024
Julie Taylor, Erlanger Foundation’s President And Chief Development Officer To Retire Sept. 30
  • 9/20/2024
Memories
Constitution Week Commemorated At Chattanooga City Council
Constitution Week Commemorated At Chattanooga City Council
  • 9/19/2024
Hamilton County Family Celebrates 66 Continuous Years Of Family Connections
  • 9/20/2024
Cherokee National v. Georgia 1828-1838
  • 9/20/2024
Outdoors
New State Park At Soddy Daisy To Get Welcome Center, Rangers, Trail To Big Soddy Gulf
  • 9/21/2024
Temporary Restrictions Extended At Pickett State Forest
Temporary Restrictions Extended At Pickett State Forest
  • 9/20/2024
Master Gardeners Offers Free High Tunnels Class Saturday
Master Gardeners Offers Free High Tunnels Class Saturday
  • 9/17/2024
Travel
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Chattanooga, Birmingham Host Giant-Screen Cinema Industry’s International Conference
Chattanooga, Birmingham Host Giant-Screen Cinema Industry’s International Conference
  • 9/17/2024
Randy Meyer Racing Team Members To Appear At The Tennessee Tow Show In Chattanooga Sept. 27-28
  • 9/17/2024
Church
SMBC Celebrates 79th Women's Day
  • 9/20/2024
Bob Tamasy: Practical Teaching About Money That We Lack
Bob Tamasy: Practical Teaching About Money That We Lack
  • 9/19/2024
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
  • 9/16/2024
Obituaries
Vera Aline Vanzant Maclin
Vera Aline Vanzant Maclin
  • 9/21/2024
Gene Edwards
Gene Edwards
  • 9/20/2024
Wanda Kathryn Dunn
Wanda Kathryn Dunn
  • 9/20/2024