Latest Headlines

Jogger Injured After Running Into Side Of Vehicle At Collegedale

  • Sunday, September 22, 2024

A jogger was injured after running into the side of a vehicle in the 10800 block of Apison Pike in Collegedale early Sunday morning.

Police arrived on the scene a little before 7 a.m. after being dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic incident.

Officers were able to confirm that a vehicle had been struck on the side by the jogger as it was turning into the parking lot of a local business.

The 61-year-old pedestrian sustained an abrasion and a possible sprain. The jogger was transported to a local hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries.

No charges are pending at this time.

Latest Headlines
Jogger Injured After Running Into Side Of Vehicle At Collegedale
  • Breaking News
  • 9/22/2024
Baylor Girls' Cross Country Has Strong Showing At Wingfoot Meet
Baylor Girls' Cross Country Has Strong Showing At Wingfoot Meet
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/22/2024
Baylor Finishes Second At Southeast Volleyball Championships
Baylor Finishes Second At Southeast Volleyball Championships
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/22/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Tie Hailstorm 0-0 On The Road
  • Sports
  • 9/22/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/22/2024
#6 Vols Win Over #15 Oklahoma At Norman, 25-15
  • Sports
  • 9/21/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/22/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BIRT, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/21/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS, ... more

Tyner Middle School Student Arrested For Sexual Battery; 8 Victims Located
  • 9/20/2024

A student at Tyner Middle School was arrested Friday for sexual battery. The Sheriff's Office said it was found there were eight victims. The Sheriff's Office said, "The School Resource Deputy ... more

Breaking News
2 Teenagers Arrested For Sept. 11 Homicide On Lillian Lane
  • 9/20/2024
Emily Mack Enjoying Once In A Lifetime Job In Chattanooga
Emily Mack Enjoying Once In A Lifetime Job In Chattanooga
  • 9/20/2024
Fleischmann Votes To Increase Secret Service Security Of Former President Trump And Other Presidential Candidates
  • 9/20/2024
Parents Express Concerns About School Safety To School Board
Parents Express Concerns About School Safety To School Board
  • 9/20/2024
Chattanooga Man With History Of Burglarizing Cars Gets 4 Years In Federal Prison
Chattanooga Man With History Of Burglarizing Cars Gets 4 Years In Federal Prison
  • 9/20/2024
Opinion
The Veil Of Intimidation
  • 9/22/2024
Tragedy On Snow Hill Road - And Response
  • 9/20/2024
Not The Best Of The Best
  • 9/21/2024
Support Kathy Lennon
  • 9/21/2024
James Berry For Soddy Daisy Commissioner
  • 9/20/2024
Sports
#6 Vols Win Over #15 Oklahoma At Norman, 25-15
  • 9/21/2024
Ingram, Trio of Tennessee U.S. Mid-Am Entrants Have Strong Starts
Ingram, Trio of Tennessee U.S. Mid-Am Entrants Have Strong Starts
  • 9/21/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Tie Hailstorm 0-0 On The Road
  • 9/22/2024
Covenant Men Score Late To Beat Emory 1-0
  • 9/21/2024
UT Football Preview: #6/7 Vols Head To #15/13 Oklahoma For Ranked Showdown In SEC Opener
UT Football Preview: #6/7 Vols Head To #15/13 Oklahoma For Ranked Showdown In SEC Opener
  • 9/20/2024
Happenings
2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival Set For Sept. 21
  • 9/19/2024
Profiles Of Valor: CPT Tom Cotton (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: CPT Tom Cotton (USA)
  • 9/20/2024
Weston Wamp Gives Education Update At September Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
Weston Wamp Gives Education Update At September Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
  • 9/20/2024
American Legion Planning “Bug Fest 2024” Oct. 12
  • 9/19/2024
Tickets Now Available For Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
Tickets Now Available For Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
  • 9/19/2024
Entertainment
CHA Hip-Hop Week Celebrates New And Returning Talent
CHA Hip-Hop Week Celebrates New And Returning Talent
  • 9/20/2024
Clare Donohue Performs Pasty Cline Show Saturday
  • 9/20/2024
Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 6
Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 6
  • 9/20/2024
Tickets On Sale For ABBA Tribute Concert In February
Tickets On Sale For ABBA Tribute Concert In February
  • 9/20/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/19/2024
Opinion
The Veil Of Intimidation
  • 9/22/2024
Tragedy On Snow Hill Road - And Response
  • 9/20/2024
Not The Best Of The Best
  • 9/21/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Food Center Hosts Inaugural Good Food Fair
  • 9/17/2024
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
  • 9/16/2024
Chattanooga's Five Star Breaktime Solutions Expands Reach In Louisville
  • 9/11/2024
Business
EPB Focusing On Electric Efficiencies
  • 9/21/2024
David Wade Recounts Remarkable Success Of EPB Fiber Optics
  • 9/20/2024
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Up Slightly After Hitting All-Time Low
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Up Slightly After Hitting All-Time Low
  • 9/19/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Realtor Safety Month - Avoid Phishing Scams
Kadi Brown: Realtor Safety Month - Avoid Phishing Scams
  • 9/19/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds Cornelius Bayes, Don McDowell To Board
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds Cornelius Bayes, Don McDowell To Board
  • 9/17/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 12-18
  • 9/19/2024
Student Scene
UTC Vice Chancellor For Advancement Kim White To Transition Into New Role In 2025
UTC Vice Chancellor For Advancement Kim White To Transition Into New Role In 2025
  • 9/20/2024
Annual Student-Led 423 Night Market Hosted By Southern Adventist University
Annual Student-Led 423 Night Market Hosted By Southern Adventist University
  • 9/20/2024
11 Lee University Faculty Receive Promotion In Rank
11 Lee University Faculty Receive Promotion In Rank
  • 9/20/2024
Living Well
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center In East Hamilton To Offer New, Early Memory Care Service
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center In East Hamilton To Offer New, Early Memory Care Service
  • 9/20/2024
Siskin Hospital Nursing Recruitment Event Is Tuesday
Siskin Hospital Nursing Recruitment Event Is Tuesday
  • 9/20/2024
Julie Taylor, Erlanger Foundation’s President And Chief Development Officer To Retire Sept. 30
  • 9/20/2024
Memories
Constitution Week Commemorated At Chattanooga City Council
Constitution Week Commemorated At Chattanooga City Council
  • 9/19/2024
Hamilton County Family Celebrates 66 Continuous Years Of Family Connections
  • 9/20/2024
Cherokee National v. Georgia 1828-1838
  • 9/20/2024
Outdoors
New State Park At Soddy Daisy To Get Welcome Center, Rangers, Trail To Big Soddy Gulf
  • 9/21/2024
Temporary Restrictions Extended At Pickett State Forest
Temporary Restrictions Extended At Pickett State Forest
  • 9/20/2024
Master Gardeners Offers Free High Tunnels Class Saturday
Master Gardeners Offers Free High Tunnels Class Saturday
  • 9/17/2024
Travel
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Chattanooga, Birmingham Host Giant-Screen Cinema Industry’s International Conference
Chattanooga, Birmingham Host Giant-Screen Cinema Industry’s International Conference
  • 9/17/2024
Randy Meyer Racing Team Members To Appear At The Tennessee Tow Show In Chattanooga Sept. 27-28
  • 9/17/2024
Church
SMBC Celebrates 79th Women's Day
  • 9/20/2024
Bob Tamasy: Practical Teaching About Money That We Lack
Bob Tamasy: Practical Teaching About Money That We Lack
  • 9/19/2024
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
  • 9/16/2024
Obituaries
Sonja Ann Crider
Sonja Ann Crider
  • 9/21/2024
Vera Aline Vanzant Maclin
Vera Aline Vanzant Maclin
  • 9/21/2024
Gene Edwards
Gene Edwards
  • 9/20/2024