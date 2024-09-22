Jogger Injured After Running Into Side Of Vehicle At Collegedale

A jogger was injured after running into the side of a vehicle in the 10800 block of Apison Pike in Collegedale early Sunday morning.

Police arrived on the scene a little before 7 a.m. after being dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic incident.

Officers were able to confirm that a vehicle had been struck on the side by the jogger as it was turning into the parking lot of a local business.

The 61-year-old pedestrian sustained an abrasion and a possible sprain. The jogger was transported to a local hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries.

No charges are pending at this time.