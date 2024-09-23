Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley Announces Re-Election Campaign

Chattanooga City Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley announced her campaign for re-election to continue serving the residents of Chattanooga District 7.

Her campaign said, "With a proven commitment to economic development, community engagement, and equity, Councilwoman Dotley seeks to build upon her work in fostering a more inclusive and prosperous Chattanooga."

Ms. Dotley said, “It has been my pleasure to serve the residents of District 7, and I am proud of the progress we've made together.

I look forward to continuing our efforts to build stronger communities where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. With your support, we will keep working toward our shared goals of revitalizing our neighborhoods, empowering local businesses, and creating equitable opportunities for all.”

To kick off the campaign, Councilwoman Dotley invites the community to a campaign kickoff and fundraiser event on Tuesday, Oct. 29. More details about the event will be shared soon.

She said the re-election campaign will focus on three key areas: