School Closures And More Planned For Thursday Night And Friday Due To Expected Severe Weather

Closures are being planned for Friday due to the potential for severe weather, downed trees, flooding, and power outages.

Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Friday.

SACC inclement weather sites at Battle Academy, East Brainerd Elementary, East Ridge Elementary, Harrison Elementary, Middle Valley Elementary, and Red Bank Elementary will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

A decision on Friday night athletic events for Hamilton County Schools will be made by 1 p.m. on Friday.

Twelve-month Hamilton County School district employees will report on a two-hour delay. If you are unable to report, please contact your supervisor. Maintenance employees will report at the direction of their supervisors.

Cleveland City Schools will be closed Friday. All school activities, including practices, are also canceled.



An update regarding Friday evening athletic events for Cleveland City Schools will be provided Friday morning.

All Hamilton County Health Department locations will be closed on Friday. All Health Department locations will resume normal hours of operation on Monday.

UTC is modifying campus operations. All classes and activities scheduled to take place Thursday after 8 p.m. are cancelled.

UTC Campus Recreation facilities, including the Aquatic and Recreation Center, will close at 8 p.m. The University Center and UTC Library will also close at 8 p.m.

All events scheduled to take place on campus after 8 Thursday are cancelled. Organizers will communicate if these events are to be rescheduled and, if so, on what dates and times.

Mocs Dining (Food Services) will operate normal hours for all locations.

All UTC classes and activities for Friday are cancelled. This will be an unscheduled administrative closing. Campus Recreation facilities, including the Aquatic and Recreation Center, will be closed. University Center, UTC Bookstore and UTC Library will be closed.

All events scheduled to take place Friday are cancelled. Organizers will communicate if these events are to be rescheduled and, if so, on what dates and times.

Mocs Dining (Food Services) will operate using the following schedule on Friday:

Crossroads Dining Hall: Open 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.



Chef Express: Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Subway: Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

South Campus POD: Open 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

West Campus POD: Open 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Emergencies, including physical and mental health:

Students living on-campus should call the UTC Police at (423) 425-HELP/4357.

Students living off-campus should call 911.

Students, faculty, and staff experiencing a mental health crisis should call the UTC CARE line at (423) 425-CARE /2273.

The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway will be closed due to anticipated inclement weather from Hurricane Helene on Friday. It will reopen on Saturday, weather permitting and after a careful inspection.

“CARTA always prioritizes the safety of our employees and guests and out of an abundance of caution due to the potential impact of this storm, we have decided to close the Incline on Friday,” said Charles D. Frazier, chief executive officer of CARTA, who owns and operates the Incline Railway.



