Latest Headlines

Pillar Construction Receives Contract To Build New Multi-Use Pavilion In East Ridge

  • Friday, September 27, 2024
  • Gail Perry

The bid to build the new multi-use pavilion in East Ridge was awarded to Pillar Construction, the low bidder, at Thursday night’s council meeting. The city had budgeted $6 million for the building at the town’s center which will be next to the city hall and the community center.

City Manager Scott Miller said that of the nine bids received, six were below $6 million ranging from $4.5 to $4.9 million. The bid from Pillar for $4,680,736 includes three things from the wish-list that were considered optional so as not to exceed the budgeted amount: a patio, sound attenuation in the meeting hall, and lighting in front of the building.

Mr. Miller asked for and received a contingency amount of seven to eight percent, or $400,000, in case there are any changes. Having that money pre-approved will allow construction to continue without stopping to get council approval if there is a change order. With the contingency, the council approved spending an amount not to exceed $5,080,36 for the building. The actual construction is expected to begin Nov. 1 and be complete in 368 days. This amount does not include the cost for furniture, fixtures and equipment that will be needed to rent the building out. Those items are expected to cost around another $400,000. 

Mayor Brian Williams said that even with the additional $400,000 contingency, the cost is less than the bond being used to build it. Mr. Miller said he wants to earmark the excess amount to use in Camp Jordan Park.

Heidi Hefferlin, the lead architect for the pavilion, praised Mr. Miller and the city staff for making the process successful partially because they provided clear and complete information, made decisions quickly. The timing is good, she told the council, since it appears that there currently is a slight slow-down in the construction business.  

Mayor Williams thanked the city’s employees and volunteers for all the work that has been done to be able to build a new animal shelter. On Thursday morning, the grand opening and ribbon cutting was held for the new East Ridge Animal Shelter. The mayor invited people to “go by and see the new facility—or better yet go by and adopt.”

An update of the road widening project on Mack Smith Road is not exactly what had been hoped for. The utilities have to be put in place before road construction can be done, and work by Chattanooga Gas, EPB, AT&T and Comcast has to be done separately. Each utility expects that their work will take three weeks. That means that construction cannot begin before the beginning of December, and that is not the best time to begin building a road, he told the council and it might not be started until March 2025. 

At the Thursday night meeting the council unanimously voted to accept three grants. One is the Judy Housley Safety Partners matching grant from the city’s insurer, Public Entity Partners. The city must spend $1,750 and then the grant will provide $875 in reimbursement for the high-visibility jackets that will be bought for the East Ridge fire and rescue department. 

The fire department will also benefit from these Tennessee American Water firefighter support grant for $1,000. It will assist with the purchase of a Roll N Rack hose loader for one of the fire engines. 

And the city manager said that East Ridge received a $1,072 grant from the Department of Justice for buying bullet proof vests for the police department. 


Latest Headlines
Tennessee National Guard Assists Emergency Responders In East Tennessee
Tennessee National Guard Assists Emergency Responders In East Tennessee
  • Breaking News
  • 9/27/2024
Pillar Construction Receives Contract To Build New Multi-Use Pavilion In East Ridge
  • Breaking News
  • 9/27/2024
Burgan, Potter Named Co-Champions At Tennessee Senior Match Play
Burgan, Potter Named Co-Champions At Tennessee Senior Match Play
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2024
IRONMAN Chattanooga Swim Cancelled
  • Breaking News
  • 9/27/2024
Randy Smith: Prep Football And The Weather
Randy Smith: Prep Football And The Weather
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2024
Chattanooga FC Makes First Trip To Toronto FC II
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2024
Breaking News
Tennessee National Guard Assists Emergency Responders In East Tennessee
Tennessee National Guard Assists Emergency Responders In East Tennessee
  • 9/27/2024

The Tennessee National Guard is supporting state, county, and local emergency responders assisting areas in Tennessee impacted by severe flooding following the landfall of Hurricane Helene. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/27/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAUM, ... more

CSB Releases Investigative Update Into Fatal TS USA Chemical Eruption
  • 9/26/2024

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board on Thursday released an update into its ongoing investigation of a May 30 accidental release of a molten mixture of sodium hydroxide and ... more

Breaking News
Hixson Woman, 22, Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Shooting Death Of Boyfriend
Hixson Woman, 22, Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Shooting Death Of Boyfriend
  • 9/26/2024
2 UTC Students Suffer Burns In Wednesday Incident
  • 9/26/2024
School Closures And More Planned For Thursday Night And Friday Due To Expected Severe Weather
  • 9/26/2024
After Archeological Review, State No Longer Plans To Build New Psychiatric Hospital At Moccasin Bend
  • 9/26/2024
HCSO Personnel Investigate 4 Separate School Threats On Wednesday; 2 Students Arrested
  • 9/26/2024
Opinion
Councilwoman Coonrod: A Call To Confront The Violence Devastating Our Communities
Councilwoman Coonrod: A Call To Confront The Violence Devastating Our Communities
  • 9/27/2024
Honor Indigenous People On Moccasin Bend
  • 9/27/2024
Questions For Mayor Kelly
  • 9/27/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/27/2024
Crime And Punishment
  • 9/27/2024
Sports
Burgan, Potter Named Co-Champions At Tennessee Senior Match Play
Burgan, Potter Named Co-Champions At Tennessee Senior Match Play
  • 9/27/2024
Danny Green Picks Up 20th TGA Title At State Super Senior Match Play Marathon
Danny Green Picks Up 20th TGA Title At State Super Senior Match Play Marathon
  • 9/26/2024
Randy Smith: Prep Football And The Weather
Randy Smith: Prep Football And The Weather
  • 9/27/2024
Vols' Bru McCoy Added To 2024 Witten Man Of The Year Watch List
Vols' Bru McCoy Added To 2024 Witten Man Of The Year Watch List
  • 9/26/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 5
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 5
  • 9/26/2024
Happenings
Ringgold Haunted Depot Returns In October
Ringgold Haunted Depot Returns In October
  • 9/27/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Mercy Among Mortal Enemies
Profiles Of Valor: Mercy Among Mortal Enemies
  • 9/27/2024
East Ridge Fall Festival Will Go On As Planned For Saturday
East Ridge Fall Festival Will Go On As Planned For Saturday
  • 9/27/2024
Former Chattanoogan.com Staff Writer Releases New Book
Former Chattanoogan.com Staff Writer Releases New Book
  • 9/26/2024
Soddy Daisy To Offer 2 Fall Festivals
  • 9/26/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/27/2024
Lee’s Shenanigans To Perform Shows Next Weekend
Lee’s Shenanigans To Perform Shows Next Weekend
  • 9/27/2024
Lee University’s Symphony Orchestra Has Concert Oct. 7
Lee University’s Symphony Orchestra Has Concert Oct. 7
  • 9/27/2024
Tickets Sales Open For Centennial Scopes Play
  • 9/27/2024
Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony Has Concert Oct. 13
Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony Has Concert Oct. 13
  • 9/27/2024
Opinion
Councilwoman Coonrod: A Call To Confront The Violence Devastating Our Communities
Councilwoman Coonrod: A Call To Confront The Violence Devastating Our Communities
  • 9/27/2024
Honor Indigenous People On Moccasin Bend
  • 9/27/2024
Questions For Mayor Kelly
  • 9/27/2024
Dining
Hoptown Opens 2nd Location On Rossville Avenue; Mean Jeen’s To Serve Highland Park
  • 9/23/2024
Chattanooga Food Center Hosts Inaugural Good Food Fair
  • 9/17/2024
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
  • 9/16/2024
Business
Pinnacle Becomes Second Largest Bank In Chattanooga By Deposits, Adds More Local Dollars
  • 9/27/2024
Tennessee Unemployment Rates Are Below 5% In All But 3 Counties
Tennessee Unemployment Rates Are Below 5% In All But 3 Counties
  • 9/26/2024
Annual Pro Bono Night To Recognize Legal Excellence In The Chattanooga Region
  • 9/26/2024
Real Estate
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
  • 9/26/2024
Realtor Safety Month: Tips For Commercial Realtors
  • 9/26/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 19-25
  • 9/26/2024
Student Scene
Celebrating McCallie School’s 119-Year History: Founders Day 2024
Celebrating McCallie School’s 119-Year History: Founders Day 2024
  • 9/26/2024
Lee Nursing Graduates Achieve Perfect Score On National Exams
Lee Nursing Graduates Achieve Perfect Score On National Exams
  • 9/26/2024
Dr. Yvette Stewart To Join UTC As Literacy Director
Dr. Yvette Stewart To Join UTC As Literacy Director
  • 9/26/2024
Living Well
Blood Assurance Announces Hurricane Helene Disrupts Blood Supply; Donors Needed Now
Blood Assurance Announces Hurricane Helene Disrupts Blood Supply; Donors Needed Now
  • 9/27/2024
Erlanger Celebrates 500th Procedure For Stroke Prevention In Patients With AFib
  • 9/27/2024
Grand Opening Of New James A. Henry Community YMCA Celebrated
Grand Opening Of New James A. Henry Community YMCA Celebrated
  • 9/26/2024
Memories
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
  • 9/25/2024
"Moccasin Bend: Beginnings And Endings" Program Hike Is Oct. 12
  • 9/26/2024
Cherokee National v. Georgia 1828-1838
  • 9/20/2024
Outdoors
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
  • 9/24/2024
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Fall Garden Festival
  • 9/24/2024
TFWC Considers License Fees At September Meeting
  • 9/23/2024
Travel
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Shares Inaugural Holiday Season Events
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Shares Inaugural Holiday Season Events
  • 9/23/2024
Church
SMBC Celebrates 9th Pastoral Anniversary Oct. 20
  • 9/26/2024
Bob Tamasy: There’s Knowing – And Then There’s Truly Believing
Bob Tamasy: There’s Knowing – And Then There’s Truly Believing
  • 9/26/2024
"I'm Willing To Work: It Will Make A Difference" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/25/2024
Obituaries
Charles Wesley Seymore, Jr.
Charles Wesley Seymore, Jr.
  • 9/27/2024
Fred H. Gann
Fred H. Gann
  • 9/27/2024
William "Bill" R. Fronk
William "Bill" R. Fronk
  • 9/27/2024