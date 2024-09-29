Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, September 29, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABNER, RICKY A 
101 COUNTY RD ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BILANCETTI, MICHAEL JOSEPH 
5517 PEARL ST OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BILLINGSLEY, ILLYAN MONTREAL 
1905 NORTH ROANOKE A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURD, SAMANTHA 
1140 LOWWER RIVER ROAD CHARLESTON, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CLINTON III, ORIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CORDERO, FERNANDO 
7832 EDEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIAZ-MENDEZ, NERY LEONEL 
1614 BENNETT AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDGEMAN, WILLAIM KAINE 
716 ROBERTA DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLIS, RICO VONELLE 
107 GOODSON LN APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
HARASSMENT

HARLOW, MILES KIETH 
4612 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

HARTGROVE, DAVID CHARLES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HIXSON, CHRISTOPHER ALVIS 
715 CHILDS ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ESPECIALLY)
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING (ESPECIALLY)

HOPSON, MYAILAH DANIELLE 
3922 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING (64/40)
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072003 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOWERTON, JOY ANNETTE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MAYES, JENNIFER LEIGH 
3129 CHICKALILY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

MCGILL BROWN, JOSEPHINE M 
5504 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OLIVER, TAMMY H 
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063245 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

POWELL, VICTOR DEMON 
4460 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RAMIREZ CHUN, FREDY 
1340 STRAWBERRY LANE CLEVELAND, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RILEY, KHALINA CHEREE 
603 ASHLAND TERRANCE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)

SCHANLEY, KOLLIN PATRICK 
1612 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL 
1845 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PETITION TO REVOKE

SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY 
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638818 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

SIMPSON, LINDSEY MARIE 
606 ORR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF SCH II
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF SCH IV FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCH I FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD 
727 E 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305

STILL, XANDER THOMAS 
1327 OLD HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

TWITTY, CHIQUITA LASHUN 
3011 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062608 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TWITTY, SEKERA VALENTINA 
2300 WILSON ST Chattanooga, 374063245 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

VINCENTE LOPEZ, HERMINIO 
2017 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

WALTERS, CAMERON DALTON 
791 SLYGO RD.

TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES 
4004 LOSTOKAS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL 
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST

WILEY, SAMUEL DALE 
712 BOGGS AVE Knoxville, 379202102 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WOODRUFF, NICHELLE DENISE 
4907 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102112 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
4314 NORCROSS ROAD HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

