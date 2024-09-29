Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ABNER, RICKY A

101 COUNTY RD ETOWAH, 37331

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BILANCETTI, MICHAEL JOSEPH

5517 PEARL ST OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BILLINGSLEY, ILLYAN MONTREAL

1905 NORTH ROANOKE A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BURD, SAMANTHA

1140 LOWWER RIVER ROAD CHARLESTON, 37310

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CLINTON III, ORIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CORDERO, FERNANDO

7832 EDEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DIAZ-MENDEZ, NERY LEONEL

1614 BENNETT AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EDGEMAN, WILLAIM KAINE

716 ROBERTA DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELLIS, RICO VONELLE

107 GOODSON LN APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

STALKING

HARASSMENT



HARLOW, MILES KIETH

4612 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY



HARTGROVE, DAVID CHARLES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



HIXSON, CHRISTOPHER ALVIS

715 CHILDS ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ESPECIALLY)

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING (ESPECIALLY)



HOPSON, MYAILAH DANIELLE

3922 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING (64/40)

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072003

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HOWERTON, JOY ANNETTE

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MAYES, JENNIFER LEIGH

3129 CHICKALILY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



MCGILL BROWN, JOSEPHINE M

5504 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OLIVER, TAMMY H

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063245

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



POWELL, VICTOR DEMON

4460 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



RAMIREZ CHUN, FREDY

1340 STRAWBERRY LANE CLEVELAND, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RILEY, KHALINA CHEREE

603 ASHLAND TERRANCE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)



SCHANLEY, KOLLIN PATRICK

1612 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL

1845 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PETITION TO REVOKE



SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY

5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638818

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)



SIMPSON, LINDSEY MARIE

606 ORR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF SCH II

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF SCH IV FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF SCH I FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE



SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD

727 E 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305



STILL, XANDER THOMAS

1327 OLD HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



TWITTY, CHIQUITA LASHUN

3011 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062608

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



TWITTY, SEKERA VALENTINA

2300 WILSON ST Chattanooga, 374063245

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL SIMULATION



VINCENTE LOPEZ, HERMINIO

2017 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



WALTERS, CAMERON DALTON

791 SLYGO RD.

TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES4004 LOSTOKAS OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTWILEY, SAMUEL DALE712 BOGGS AVE Knoxville, 379202102Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWOODRUFF, NICHELLE DENISE4907 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102112Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTYOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH4314 NORCROSS ROAD HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ABNER, RICKY A

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/27/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ARMSTRONG, MYER KEY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/18/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BILANCETTI, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/21/1968

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BILLINGSLEY, ILLYAN MONTREAL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/02/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BURD, SAMANTHA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/21/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CLINTON III, ORIN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CORDERO, FERNANDO

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/09/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIAZ-MENDEZ, NERY LEONEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/08/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDGEMAN, WILLAIM KAINE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/27/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLIS, RICO VONELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/11/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING

HARASSMENT HARLOW, MILES KIETH

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/29/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY HARTGROVE, DAVID CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 03/15/1959

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS HIXSON, CHRISTOPHER ALVIS

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/08/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ESPECIALLY)

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING (ESPECIALLY) HOPSON, MYAILAH DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING (64/40)

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/01/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOWERTON, JOY ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MCGILL BROWN, JOSEPHINE M

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNABB, JOHNNY

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 05/31/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION OLIVER, TAMMY H

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/08/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PINEDA, GERARDO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/03/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SHOPLIFTING

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425 POWELL, VICTOR DEMON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/15/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RILEY, KHALINA CHEREE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/24/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000) SCHANLEY, KOLLIN PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION) SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/04/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305 STILL, XANDER THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/03/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE TAYLOR, ALEXIA C

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/15/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE VINCENTE LOPEZ, HERMINIO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE WALTERS, CAMERON DALTON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILEY, SAMUEL DALE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/15/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WOODRUFF, NICHELLE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/25/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



