Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ABNER, RICKY A
101 COUNTY RD ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BILANCETTI, MICHAEL JOSEPH
5517 PEARL ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BILLINGSLEY, ILLYAN MONTREAL
1905 NORTH ROANOKE A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURD, SAMANTHA
1140 LOWWER RIVER ROAD CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CLINTON III, ORIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CORDERO, FERNANDO
7832 EDEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DIAZ-MENDEZ, NERY LEONEL
1614 BENNETT AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDGEMAN, WILLAIM KAINE
716 ROBERTA DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLIS, RICO VONELLE
107 GOODSON LN APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
HARASSMENT
HARLOW, MILES KIETH
4612 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
HARTGROVE, DAVID CHARLES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HIXSON, CHRISTOPHER ALVIS
715 CHILDS ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ESPECIALLY)
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING (ESPECIALLY)
HOPSON, MYAILAH DANIELLE
3922 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING (64/40)
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072003
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOWERTON, JOY ANNETTE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MAYES, JENNIFER LEIGH
3129 CHICKALILY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MCGILL BROWN, JOSEPHINE M
5504 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OLIVER, TAMMY H
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063245
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POWELL, VICTOR DEMON
4460 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RAMIREZ CHUN, FREDY
1340 STRAWBERRY LANE CLEVELAND, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RILEY, KHALINA CHEREE
603 ASHLAND TERRANCE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
SCHANLEY, KOLLIN PATRICK
1612 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL
1845 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PETITION TO REVOKE
SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638818
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
SIMPSON, LINDSEY MARIE
606 ORR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF SCH II
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF SCH IV FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCH I FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD
727 E 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
STILL, XANDER THOMAS
1327 OLD HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
TWITTY, CHIQUITA LASHUN
3011 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062608
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TWITTY, SEKERA VALENTINA
2300 WILSON ST Chattanooga, 374063245
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
VINCENTE LOPEZ, HERMINIO
2017 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
WALTERS, CAMERON DALTON
791 SLYGO RD.
TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES
4004 LOSTOKAS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
WILEY, SAMUEL DALE
712 BOGGS AVE Knoxville, 379202102
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOODRUFF, NICHELLE DENISE
4907 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102112
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH
4314 NORCROSS ROAD HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
