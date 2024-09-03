Latest Headlines

Firearm Recovered And Student Arrested At East Hamilton Middle School

  • Tuesday, September 3, 2024

A firearm was recovered and a student was arrested Tuesday morning at East Hamilton Middle School.

Administrative staff at East Hamilton Middle School received a tip around 10 a.m. that a student who was currently at school had brought a weapon with them to the campus.

The school’s administration searched the student's locker and found two backpacks. One of the backpacks contained a Beretta 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with no magazine and a loaded 9 mm magazine for a Glock semi-automatic pistol.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the student and transported them to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.

The student is being charged with carrying weapons on school property and unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm.

There is no threat to any of the students or faculty of the school at this time.
