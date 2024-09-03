Firearm Recovered And Student Arrested At East Hamilton Middle School

A firearm was recovered and a student was arrested Tuesday morning at East Hamilton Middle School.

Administrative staff at East Hamilton Middle School received a tip around 10 a.m. that a student who was currently at school had brought a weapon with them to the campus.



The school’s administration searched the student's locker and found two backpacks. One of the backpacks contained a Beretta 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with no magazine and a loaded 9 mm magazine for a Glock semi-automatic pistol.



The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the student and transported them to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.



The student is being charged with c arrying weapons on school property and u nlawful carrying or possession of a firearm.



There is no threat to any of the students or faculty of the school at this time.