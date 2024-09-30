Latest Headlines

Funeral Arrangements Announced For Winfield Dunn, 43rd Governor Of Tennessee

  • Monday, September 30, 2024

Visitation and funeral arrangements for Governor Winfield Dunn were announced on Monday. Governor Dunn passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday. He was 97.

The Dunn family will receive visitors on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 4-6 p.m. and on Friday, Oct. 4, from 12-2 p.m., in Courtenay Hall of First Presbyterian Church of Nashville (4815 Franklin Pike). A Service of Witness to the Resurrection and Celebration of Life will be held in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church on Friday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m.

Born in Meridian, Ms., Mr. Dunn volunteered to enter the U.S. Navy at 17 years of age and became a veteran of World War II. Honorably discharged from the Navy, he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi. He graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry, and was a practicing dentist in Memphis for 14 years. In Memphis, he was an active member of the Phoenix Club, the Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Memphis Dental Society. He was a founding member of Christ United Methodist Church and a member of the board of Trustees of John Gaston hospital. He became engaged in grass roots political activity and increasingly interested in the public life of Tennessee, serving as Chairman of the Shelby County Republican Party.

At 43 years of age, Mr. Dunn was elected governor of Tennessee in 1970. Against all odds as a political unknown, his election as the first Republican governor in 50 years, the first Shelby County resident to be elected governor in 64 years, ushered in a new era of progress in the state. Under his leadership, Governor Dunn’s accomplishments include delivering statewide public kindergarten and creating the Department of Economic and Community Development. His administration made significant improvements in public and higher education, mental health, highway development and economic growth.

“Governor Winfield Dunn was, simply put, a genuine statesman,” said Governor Bill Lee. “He was a true servant of the people of Tennessee. He led with principled integrity, a strong faith, and a gracious love for others. Our state is a better place because of his service and leadership. Maria and I join all Tennesseans in honoring Governor Dunn’s life, and we pray for Betty and the Dunn family in the days ahead."

Governor Dunn is survived by his bride and partner for 74 years, Betty Prichard Dunn, a loving companion, a native of Memphis and a former First Lady of Tennessee. He proudly leaves behind his son, Charles Winfield Dunn, father of Andrew Charles Winfield Dunn and Margaret Louisa Lovelace Dunn, his daughter Donna Gayle Dunn Hurley (Edwin), mother of Stuart Winfield Hurley, Peter Grey Hurley and Catherine Elizabeth Hurley Mize (Hunter) and his daughter Julie Claire Dunn (Alex Koss), mother of John Patrick Warren and the late William Culberson Warren.

