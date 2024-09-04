Tori Smith Takes Oath As New General Sessions Court Judge

Tori Smith went to work on Wednesday after being sworn in as a new judge in General Sessions Court.

She was given the oath of office by Judge Gary Starns as her husband, Andrew Smith, looked on.

The Smiths started the non-profit Honoring the Sacrifice after Mr. Smith was injured in Iraq.

The County Commission last week selected Ms. Smith for the post after Judge Alex McVeagh moved up to Circuit Court.

Ms. Smith has been serving as a team leader for the Public Defender's Office in General Sessions Court.

She will serve until the August 2026 general election.

The winner of that election will serve until 2030, which is when the McVeagh term is set to expire.