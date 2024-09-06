Soddy Daisy To Add Soddy Lake Scenic Corridor

Latest Headlines

  Friday, September 6, 2024
  Gail Perry

The city of Soddy Daisy is adding a new zone, the Soddy Lake Scenic Corridor. That will require an amendment to the zoning ordinance by adding requirements specific for that district. The area that is being targeted stretches from Hixson Pike to Dayton Pike North, and includes 700 feet on each side of Dayton Pike to the North Park. The goal is to develop responsibly in that district and to promote the lake, make the area more attractive, inviting and safer, for pedestrians by building new sidewalks there.

Some types of businesses will not be allowed in the new district and at the Thursday night meeting, the commission approved definitions for those which includes smoke shops, vape shops and CBD establishments. The new zone has to be recommended by the Soddy Daisy planning commission which will hear the proposal at their next meeting. The final approval for the new zone from  the commissioners will follow. 

The city also wants to eliminate eyesores throughout the city by limiting or prohibiting the use of shipping containers that have begun to be used for storage sheds. Thursday night an official definition was established for accessory buildings. At the second commission meeting in October, an amendment to the zoning ordinance relating to accessory buildings will be considered. 

Over the past several years, the Soddy Daisy commissioners have continued to  make improvements on its athletic facilities. That is continuing with the approval that was given Thursday night to accept a bid for lighting at the South Park. New poles and lights will be installed at the field, the track and the parking lot. The cost for that work will be $29,216. 

A memo of understanding for School Resource Officers at Skillern Elementary and Ivy Academy was given approval for the 2024-2025 school year. Once the MOUs are signed, the grants will provide $75,000 for each school SRO, which comes from the Department of Homeland Security, passed through local law enforcement agencies. 

The city has received the donation from TVA for a fill station for the Soddy Daisy fire department. The commission approved accepting the station that the fire fighters will be used to fill air packs. And the low bid for maintenance of the city’s fire trucks was accepted at $17,534 for the year. 

Burt Johnson was named Soddy Daisy’s city manager after a long stint as the city’s financial director. Since then he has worn many hats in the city’s administrative department. He is the city manager and has retained the financial director’s job and also works as the human resources director. A new employee agreement was approved at the meeting that offers Mr. Johnson a salary increase. Commissioner Mark Penney said the city is fortunate to have Mr. Johnson and the new contract shows the city’s commitment to him. Mayor Steve Everett added that the city manager is saving the city money by doing multiple jobs. 

Commissioner Gene Shipley, who is not running for reelection, said the city has invested and volunteers in town over the years, have built the sports facilities owned by the city. He said the city furnished the property but the Kids Club handles all the activities. From the city’s beginning, he said that business has been done with a handshake agreement. The same is true for the Firefighter’s Association. He said that both associations have thrived, as is, and he advised the city officials to continue operating the same way and to keep politics out of both organizations.

Mayor Everett paid tribute to the tradition of volunteering in Soddy Daisy and hopes that it will continue as new people move in. And he said how much the city owes to the long-time employees that have worked so hard because they love the city. He said that the city of Soddy Daisy does projects with the benefit of citizens in mind. Many people who have moved to Soddy Daisy are continuing the tradition of having a volunteer spirit and contributing to the city’s appeal, which he said is the definition of community. He singled out and praised the organization Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful whose volunteers clean up the city and are organizing the Fall Festival in collaboration with the city. And the Kelcurt Foundation was thanked for establishing the Soddy Daisy Community Library and all the activities and services it provides. Kelcurt also has built gardens that produce food, with a lot being given to the local food bank, and provides plots for people to grow their own, and the Northside Neighborhood House that connects people to resources. And he thanked individuals such as Diane Walker, a Soddy Daisy resident who is in the process of organizing a “Town Hall Meeting,” to meet the commission candidates for the upcoming city election. It is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Daisy Church of God. The mayor said the city supports some of these non-profit organizations and that it is all done for the value they add to the community. 


