Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAUTISTA, LUCIA

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BEDA, VICTOR KOSE

728 FRAWLEY RD APT 418 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI



BLYTHE, JAMES WALTER

111 WEST WALDEN CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT



BROWN, JOSHUA

4750 ANGIE CT POWDER SPRINGS, 30127

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CORNWELL, ANDREW MICHAEL

5250 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37373

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HALE, TENYA ELENA

8111 THORNWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072807

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JEDLICKA, NATHAN J

206 RAGAN ST HOMELESS TULLAHOMA, 37388

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MCCALLIE, BRANDON DEMARCO

2314 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



MIRANDA-MIRANDA, BYRON

4002 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SPEEDING 63/30

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



NELSON, NIADIZJA CAPRICE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

(VOP) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE



NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN

13027 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN

1000 HILLCREST RD Hixson, 373432119

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



RAINES, TIMOTHY STEPHEN

4512 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



REYNOSO-MORALES, UWALDO

5519 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

CRIMINAL LITTERING



ROOKS, JONATHAN LAVELL

4321 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RES

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF LIGHT LAW)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)



SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS

6015 MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST

7220 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



SIVLEY, KANE STEEL

334 COUNTY RD 850 ETOWAH, 37331

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS DRIVING



SUTTON HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WENE, CAITLYN SKY

9905 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) ASSAULT



WESTBROOKS, TRAVIS WAYNE

1121 LAFAYETTE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WRIGHT, AMBER DAWN

1232 SOUTH SEMILE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

