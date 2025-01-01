Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BAUTISTA, LUCIA
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BEDA, VICTOR KOSE
728 FRAWLEY RD APT 418 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
BLYTHE, JAMES WALTER
111 WEST WALDEN CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
BROWN, JOSHUA
4750 ANGIE CT POWDER SPRINGS, 30127
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CORNWELL, ANDREW MICHAEL
5250 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37373
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HALE, TENYA ELENA
8111 THORNWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072807
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JEDLICKA, NATHAN J
206 RAGAN ST HOMELESS TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCCALLIE, BRANDON DEMARCO
2314 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MIRANDA-MIRANDA, BYRON
4002 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING 63/30
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
NELSON, NIADIZJA CAPRICE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
(VOP) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN
13027 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN
1000 HILLCREST RD Hixson, 373432119
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAINES, TIMOTHY STEPHEN
4512 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
REYNOSO-MORALES, UWALDO
5519 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
CRIMINAL LITTERING
ROOKS, JONATHAN LAVELL
4321 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RES
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF LIGHT LAW)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
6015 MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
7220 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SIVLEY, KANE STEEL
334 COUNTY RD 850 ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
SUTTON HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WENE, CAITLYN SKY
9905 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) ASSAULT
WESTBROOKS, TRAVIS WAYNE
1121 LAFAYETTE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRIGHT, AMBER DAWN
1232 SOUTH SEMILE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
