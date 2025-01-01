Latest Headlines

  • Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:
BAUTISTA, LUCIA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/28/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BEDA, VICTOR KOSE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/01/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
BLYTHE, JAMES WALTER
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
BROWN, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/03/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CORNWELL, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HALE, TENYA ELENA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCCALLIE, BRANDON DEMARCO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MIRANDA-MIRANDA, BYRON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING 63/30
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
NELSON, NIADIZJA CAPRICE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/22/1996
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAINES, TIMOTHY STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ROOKS, JONATHAN LAVELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RES
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF LIGHT LAW)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SIVLEY, KANE STEEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
SUTTON HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WENE, CAITLYN SKY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/04/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) ASSAULT
WESTBROOKS, TRAVIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/01/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRIGHT, AMBER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/24/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


