Latest Headlines

Mayoral Candidate Long Says Kelly Administration Props Up "Career Homeless People"

  • Tuesday, January 14, 2025
  • Hannah Campbell
Chris Long, who is running against Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, speaks at the Pachyderm Club Monday.
Chris Long, who is running against Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, speaks at the Pachyderm Club Monday.

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Chris Long told the Pachyderm Club Monday that Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly’s policies have attracted career homeless people and sent non-minority workforce talent elsewhere.

He characterized the city’s One Chattanooga as a city-county government merger plan that will drive up taxes, and said that Mayor Kelly has raised the city’s annual budget from $2.1 million to $6.6 million in the three years he’s been in office.

Mr. Long pledged to “make Chattanooga great again” by supporting small businesses and adding to the large-scale manufacturing industry, together the “economic engine” that will pay for lagging infrastructure and bring home rent back down.

A member of the audience challenged that inflation takes most of the blame for budget increases, and another asked if Mr. Long will raise taxes.

“I think I’m going to have to raise it a little bit,” Mr. Long answered, but pinned Mayor Kelly with bigger increases to pay for the programs his administration has set in motion.

“If you want a national park for a city, or a metro government, I’m not your guy,” Mr. Long said.

Mr. Long warned that Chattanooga’s sought designation as the first National Park City in the U.S. will “cause chaos,” joking that citizens won’t know who to call first: a park ranger or a police officer. The designation is not connected to the U.S. National Park Service.

“We can forget about manufacturing,” he said. Mr. Long described 500 cubic meters of natural gas buried between McDonald, Tennessee, and Lookout Mountain, “just sitting there,” waiting to blossom into jobs. New drilling technology has made it accessible, he said, and the materials are in high demand for plastics manufacturing.

“Plastics are not going anywhere,” he said.

Mr. Long suggested that restrictions imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency, a “cash cow,” will soon be loosened by the Trump administration “in our favor.”

“We can save people tons of money,” he said.

“I’m not an environmentalist. I’m a conservationist,” he said. “I don’t want to destroy nothing, but I’m not a wacko either.”

Mr. Long said the city’s 120- to 190-day permitting system should strive to be 30 days, like Nashville’s.

“That’s putting a hurt on our small business people,” he said, adding that they are the backbone of Chattanooga’s revenue.

Crime

“We need to stop crime, like, the day before yesterday,” Mr. Long said. He proposed a 30-day notice in the media, after which “there will be no more shooting in this town.”

DEI

Diversity, equity and inclusion positions added to city government during Mayor Kelly’s tenure pay six-figure salaries without results, he said.

“They’re not solving problems,” he said. “They’re studying.”

Homelessness

“Eighty percent of the homeless is gaming our system,” Mr. Long said, taking advantage of “gracious” Chattanoogans.

Mr. Long said he would work to identify the legitimate 20 percent and put military veterans at the front of the line for aid.

Background

Mr. Long is an architectural engineering consultant who worked on Chattanooga projects remotely for 18 years while caring for his parents in Colorado Springs, Co. He attended Tyner High School and has been married to his wife for 30 years.

“I’m just a genuine guy,” he told the crowd.

His ideal is that Chattanoogans passing each other on the street would want and be able to look each other in the eye, he said.

District 6

Robert Wilson, who is running for the District 6 seat left by Dr. Carol Berz when she passed away in December, told the Pachyderm Club Monday that he will fight for more vagrancy laws and to develop northern Brainerd Road, what could be Chattanooga’s “billion-dollar” corridor, he said.

“Let’s get serious about developing Brainerd Road,” he said.

Mr. Wilson told the group that “most of the problems you see come from the City Council.”

Former city councilman Manny Rico told the group that changes made just last week by City Council will allow an official candidate for the District 6 seat to serve also as an interim member appointed by the council.

Mr. Rico did not give a name but hinted that he knew which of the five candidates the council would appoint, giving that candidate "an unfair advantage" in the election March 4.

The candidates in the upcoming election are: Jenni Berz, Jennifer Gregory, Mark Holland, Christian Siler and Robert C. Wilson.

The council will interview, choose and swear in an interim appointee Jan. 28.

The election is March 4. The winner will be sworn in April 14.

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Airport Breaks All-Time Enplanement Record
  • Breaking News
  • 1/14/2025
Ouster BlueCity To Install Lidar Detection Technology To Over 120 Downtown Intersections
  • Breaking News
  • 1/14/2025
Baylor, McCallie Tops State And Nationwide For Athletics
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/14/2025
Abandoned East Lake Home Burns Early Tuesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 1/14/2025
Mayoral Candidate Long Says Kelly Administration Props Up "Career Homeless People"
Mayoral Candidate Long Says Kelly Administration Props Up "Career Homeless People"
  • Breaking News
  • 1/14/2025
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines At Mocs Vs. VMI
  • Sports
  • 1/14/2025
Breaking News
Chattanooga Airport Breaks All-Time Enplanement Record
  • 1/14/2025

The Chattanooga Airport announced that it has set a new all-time enplanement record, reaching 556,958 passengers in 2024. This surpasses the airport’s previous record of 554,050 enplanements ... more

Ouster BlueCity To Install Lidar Detection Technology To Over 120 Downtown Intersections
  • 1/14/2025

Ouster, Inc., a provider of lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics and smart infrastructure industries, announced Tuesday that it was awarded a $2 million contract to deploy its ... more

Abandoned East Lake Home Burns Early Tuesday Morning
  • 1/14/2025

Chattanooga firefighters worked an abandoned house fire in East Lake early Tuesday morning. Green Shift companies responded a 5:45 a.m. to a reports of a residential structure fire in the ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/14/2025
Man Arrested For Fondling Woman In Front Of Broad Street Convenience Store
Man Arrested For Fondling Woman In Front Of Broad Street Convenience Store
  • 1/13/2025
Former Sheriff Jim Hammond Running For County Republican Party Chairman
Former Sheriff Jim Hammond Running For County Republican Party Chairman
  • 1/13/2025
Gas Prices Fall 10 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 1/13/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/13/2025
Opinion
Reclaiming Local Control: Is It Possible To End The Era Of Bureaucratic Planning In Hamilton County?
  • 1/14/2025
The South's Overreaction To Snow - And Response
  • 1/13/2025
Life Is More Than Politics
  • 1/14/2025
The Number 1 Priority Is To Vote
  • 1/13/2025
The Major Reason That We Have Yet To End Abortion - And Response (4)
  • 1/13/2025
Sports
Lady Vols To Host “We Back Pat” Game Thursday
Lady Vols To Host “We Back Pat” Game Thursday
  • 1/14/2025
Vols Ranked Sixth In Both National Polls
Vols Ranked Sixth In Both National Polls
  • 1/13/2025
Chattanooga Football Club Announces Preseason Schedule
  • 1/13/2025
Early Scoring Barrage Allows Mocs To Dispose Of VMI Behind Huff’s 31 Points
Early Scoring Barrage Allows Mocs To Dispose Of VMI Behind Huff’s 31 Points
  • 1/12/2025
Jaeger Finishes Tied for 3rd At Sony Open After Owning Share Of Lead Late
Jaeger Finishes Tied for 3rd At Sony Open After Owning Share Of Lead Late
  • 1/12/2025
Happenings
Namaste India Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum Saturday
Namaste India Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum Saturday
  • 1/14/2025
Life With Ferris: Robert Thatcher Stirs Emotions With His Poetry And Music
Life With Ferris: Robert Thatcher Stirs Emotions With His Poetry And Music
  • 1/13/2025
Start Smart: Library Launches New Youth Literacy Initiative
  • 1/13/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/13/2025
Ray Adkins Honored By Lookout Valley Neighborhood Association
Ray Adkins Honored By Lookout Valley Neighborhood Association
  • 1/12/2025
Entertainment
2025 Lookout Wild Film Festival Begins Friday
  • 1/13/2025
Chattanooga Music Club And MacDowell Music Club Have Free Community Concert Sunday
  • 1/13/2025
Chattanooga Boys Choir Hosts Open House, Spring Auditions Jan. 14
  • 1/10/2025
Mania: The ABBA Tribute Tour Comes To Chattanooga Feb. 17
  • 1/10/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/9/2025
Opinion
Reclaiming Local Control: Is It Possible To End The Era Of Bureaucratic Planning In Hamilton County?
  • 1/14/2025
The South's Overreaction To Snow - And Response
  • 1/13/2025
Life Is More Than Politics
  • 1/14/2025
Dining
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Dutch Bros To Open New Location Friday
  • 1/7/2025
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Business
ORNL Partnership With EPB Tests New Method For Protecting Quantum Networks
  • 1/13/2025
Food City Pharmacy In Cleveland Has Grand Opening, Check Presentation
Food City Pharmacy In Cleveland Has Grand Opening, Check Presentation
  • 1/13/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Tim Dooner
  • 1/13/2025
Real Estate
Dunkin' Donuts Site On Broad Street Sells For $1,825,000
  • 1/9/2025
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
  • 1/9/2025
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
  • 1/6/2025
Student Scene
Inaugural UTC Quantum Center Director Takes Office
Inaugural UTC Quantum Center Director Takes Office
  • 1/13/2025
United Way, Unum And Hamilton County Schools Celebrate Partnership Creating Calm Spaces For Youth Mental Health
United Way, Unum And Hamilton County Schools Celebrate Partnership Creating Calm Spaces For Youth Mental Health
  • 1/13/2025
It’s Never Too Late – Rusty Gibson Graduate Spotlight
It’s Never Too Late – Rusty Gibson Graduate Spotlight
  • 1/13/2025
Living Well
Blood Assurance Announces Urgent Need Of Donors
  • 1/13/2025
Parkridge Health System Expands Outpatient Mental Health Access
  • 1/13/2025
Erlanger Medical Group Practices To Resume Normal Operations Monday; Bradley Has 1 Office Closed, Some Delayed
  • 1/12/2025
Memories
Pleasant Garden Cemetery Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
Pleasant Garden Cemetery Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 1/10/2025
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
  • 1/4/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
Outdoors
Commission Hears Fishing Proposals At Abbreviated January Meeting
  • 1/9/2025
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
  • 1/10/2025
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 51: San Francisco
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 51: San Francisco
  • 1/9/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: No Shortcuts To Proper Training, Physically Or Spiritually
Bob Tamasy: No Shortcuts To Proper Training, Physically Or Spiritually
  • 1/13/2025
Heritage Exhibit And Magazine Celebrate Church Pioneers
Heritage Exhibit And Magazine Celebrate Church Pioneers
  • 1/13/2025
Lake Drive Baptist Church In Sale Creek Cancels Sunday Services; Rock Creek Meets At Lula Lake
  • 1/11/2025
Obituaries
Anita West Beckett
Anita West Beckett
  • 1/13/2025
C. Gene Hixson
  • 1/13/2025
Jake Warren Howell
Jake Warren Howell
  • 1/13/2025