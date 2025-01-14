Abandoned East Lake Home Burns Early Tuesday Morning

photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department Previous Next

Chattanooga firefighters worked an abandoned house fire in East Lake early Tuesday morning.

Green Shift companies responded a 5:45 a.m. to a reports of a residential structure fire in the 2800 block of East 46th Street. Engine 9 arrived on scene and confirmed a working fire with heavy flames visible from the back of the house.

Firefighters attacked the fire, finding no one inside the structure. Crews worked together to extinguish the blaze, remaining on the scene for about two and a half hours.

There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

Engine 9, Engine 14, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CFD Investigations, CFD Supply, EPB, CPD and EMS responded.