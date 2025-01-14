Latest Headlines

Abandoned East Lake Home Burns Early Tuesday Morning

  • Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Chattanooga firefighters worked an abandoned house fire in East Lake early Tuesday morning.

Green Shift companies responded a 5:45 a.m. to a reports of a residential structure fire in the 2800 block of East 46th Street. Engine 9 arrived on scene and confirmed a working fire with heavy flames visible from the back of the house.

Firefighters attacked the fire, finding no one inside the structure. Crews worked together to extinguish the blaze, remaining on the scene for about two and a half hours.

There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

Engine 9, Engine 14, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CFD Investigations, CFD Supply, EPB, CPD and EMS responded.

The Chattanooga Airport announced that it has set a new all-time enplanement record, reaching 556,958 passengers in 2024. This surpasses the airport’s previous record of 554,050 enplanements ... more

