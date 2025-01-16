Latest Headlines

Senator Colton Moore Arrested, Taken To Jail, After Defying House Speaker's Order Not To Attend Joint Session

  • Thursday, January 16, 2025
Senator Colton Moore in handcuffs
Senator Colton Moore in handcuffs

Senator Colton Moore, of Dade County, was arrested on Thursday after he defied the order of Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns that he would not be allowed in for a joint legislative session in Atlanta.

Senator Moore's staff said, "This is a chilling reminder of how far the deep state and career politicians will go to silence America First conservatives.

"This isn’t just an attack on Colton Moore - it’s an attack on you, the people who elected him to fight against the corrupt Georgia establishment."

The Georgia State Patrol said, "This afternoon, the Georgia State Patrol arrested Senator Colton Moore at the State Capitol following a public disturbance prior to the State of the State address.

"Troopers stationed at the Capitol were forced to step in when Senator Moore created a disruption outside the House Chamber. Despite multiple verbal warnings and several attempts to de-escalate the situation, Senator Moore persisted in his attempts to disrupt official proceedings inside the House Chamber. The disturbance escalated further when Senator Moore pushed into Troopers multiple times.

"The Georgia State Patrol, in an effort to maintain peace and ensure the safety of everyone involved, arrested Senator Moore without further incident. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail, where he was being processed for misdemeanor obstruction."

Senator Moore had said Wednesday, "Speaker Jon Burns is attempting to ARREST and BLOCK me from representing the 53rd District at tomorrow’s State of the State joint session.

"This corrupt move is an attempt to silence your voice and mine."

The Burns letter to Senator Moore said:

On Thursday, January 16th, 2025, members of the General Assembly will gather in the House Chamber for Governor Brian Kemp’s seventh State of the State Address.

As you will recall, on March 14th, 2024, following your vile, disparaging, and false comments in reference to the character of former Speaker David Ralston, because House Rules require me to uphold the decorum of the House and decency of speech, I subsequently ordered the doorkeeper of the House, Corey Mulkey, to prevent your entrance onto any property of the Georgia House of Representatives, especially the House Chamber.

This letter serves as a reminder that my order is still in effect and you are not allowed to enter the House Chamber. This includes joining your colleagues from the Senate for the State of the State Address unless you deliver a sincere apology to the family, extended family, and loved ones of former Speaker David Ralston from the floor of the Senate before January 16th, 2025.

Senator Moore told the House Speaker his letter was "unconstitutional, illegal and the most disgraceful piece of correspondence issued by a legislator in the history of the State of Georgia."

He said, "Your acts constitute both an impermissible censorship of my voice as an elected State Senator and an unlawful obstruction of my sworn duties to the people of Georgia."

Senator Moore said he "wanted to inform you of my presence" at the session and said his order was "unenforceable and invalid."

UTC professor Jack Zibluk, who said he is a possible challenger to Senator Moore, said his arrest after an altercation in the state House of Representatives makes him “unfit for office.”

The former Democratic nominee for the First District in the Georgia State House, said, “It’s easy to take potshots after such an embarrassing situation, but the bottom line is that the distraction and toxicity makes him ineffective at best, and downright unfit overall."

Mr. Zibluk, a Lookout Mountain, Ga., resident and Massengil professor of communication at UTC, "emphasized that the incident, one of several in the past year, makes colleagues even in his own party snub him. He was banned from the house of representatives that’s controlled by his own party.

“The showmanship and grandstanding does nothing for the people of the 53rd senate district he represents. The whole slew of incidents maker it nearly impossible for him to accomplish anything for Northwest Georgia.”

Mr. Zibluk, 65, said he has already discussed a possible challenge to Senator Moore with supporters in the district, and he said the response has been “very positive”

“People know from my last run, that I am all about working on regional economic development in the Chattanooga metro area as well as transportation and mental health issues. Whenn you get away from partisan  bomb-throwing, Republicans, independents and Democrats just want to see good, responsible government. And Colton Moore has proven again and again he can only deliver a partisan circus.”

 

Latest Headlines
Senator Colton Moore Arrested, Taken To Jail, After Defying House Speaker's Order Not To Attend Joint Session
Senator Colton Moore Arrested, Taken To Jail, After Defying House Speaker's Order Not To Attend Joint Session
  • Breaking News
  • 1/16/2025
"Orange Mike" Lowrey Hasn't Missed A Chattacon In 50 Years, And He's Coming This Weekend
  • Breaking News
  • 1/16/2025
Lookout Commissioner Lays Out "Misinformation" On Woods Fire That Heavily Damaged Incline Tracks
  • Breaking News
  • 1/16/2025
Incline Set To Reopen June 2 After Damaging Woods Fire; CARTA Eyeing Affordable Housing Near Incline
  • Breaking News
  • 1/16/2025
Medical Examiner Says Evidence Shows Jasmine Pace Was Killed While Bound In Fetal Position With Handcuffs, Shackles
Medical Examiner Says Evidence Shows Jasmine Pace Was Killed While Bound In Fetal Position With Handcuffs, Shackles
  • Breaking News
  • 1/16/2025
GSA Chooses Vine Street/Georgia Avenue Site For New Federal Courthouse; Mayors, River City, Unum Unhappy
  • Breaking News
  • 1/16/2025
Breaking News
Senator Colton Moore Arrested, Taken To Jail, After Defying House Speaker's Order Not To Attend Joint Session
Senator Colton Moore Arrested, Taken To Jail, After Defying House Speaker's Order Not To Attend Joint Session
  • 1/16/2025

Senator Colton Moore, of Dade County, was arrested on Thursday after he defied the order of Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns that he would not be allowed in for a joint legislative session in ... more

Lookout Commissioner Lays Out "Misinformation" On Woods Fire That Heavily Damaged Incline Tracks
  • 1/16/2025

There has been a lot of misinformation circulating about the Incline fire on Dec. 7, said Jim Bentley, commissioner of fire and police for Lookout Mountain, Tn. What happened, he said was that ... more

Incline Set To Reopen June 2 After Damaging Woods Fire; CARTA Eyeing Affordable Housing Near Incline
  • 1/16/2025

The Incline Railway’s target opening date is June 2, Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority President and CEO Charles Frazier told the board Thursday. A Dec. 7 wildfire damaged 1,100 ... more

Breaking News
Rhea County Deliberating Going To 3-Year Reappraisal, New Computer System; Sheriff Asks Raise
  • 1/16/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/16/2025
County Commission Votes To Hire Janie Parks Varnell As Special Advisor, Then Name Her County Attorney July 1
County Commission Votes To Hire Janie Parks Varnell As Special Advisor, Then Name Her County Attorney July 1
  • 1/15/2025
Jason Chen Trial Jurors See Disturbing Photo Of Shackled Body Of Jasmine Pace At Morgue
Jason Chen Trial Jurors See Disturbing Photo Of Shackled Body Of Jasmine Pace At Morgue
  • 1/15/2025
Chattanooga Police Investigating Fatal Crash Early Wednesday Morning
  • 1/15/2025
Opinion
What Is CARTA's Mission?
  • 1/16/2025
Amend Residency Requirements For Essential Workers - And Response
  • 1/16/2025
New Beginnings, New Life, New Country - Federal Courts Confer Citizenship On New Citizens
  • 1/15/2025
Hidden Power
  • 1/15/2025
Partisan And Non Partisan Mayors Race
  • 1/15/2025
Sports
Dan Fleser: UT Point Guard Lights Up In Big 2nd Half
Dan Fleser: UT Point Guard Lights Up In Big 2nd Half
  • 1/16/2025
Mocs Erase 20-Point Deficit to Defeat Wofford In Overtime, 83-81
Mocs Erase 20-Point Deficit to Defeat Wofford In Overtime, 83-81
  • 1/16/2025
Zeigler, Gainey Lead #6 Vols To 74-56 Win Over #23 Georgia
Zeigler, Gainey Lead #6 Vols To 74-56 Win Over #23 Georgia
  • 1/16/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Danny White's Golden Touch Continues With Hiring Of Mike Keith
Mark Wiedmer: Danny White's Golden Touch Continues With Hiring Of Mike Keith
  • 1/14/2025
UT, UTC Basketball On TV
  • 2/3/2025
Happenings
2025 Chattanooga-Hamilton County Armed Forces Parade Scheduled For May 2
2025 Chattanooga-Hamilton County Armed Forces Parade Scheduled For May 2
  • 1/15/2025
Thoughts About Jimmy Carter
  • 1/16/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Tasks Of Adulthood
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Tasks Of Adulthood
  • 1/15/2025
The MAC Gala Set For April 4
  • 1/16/2025
Key Speakers Announced For 7th Annual Statewide Women’s Policy Conference
Key Speakers Announced For 7th Annual Statewide Women’s Policy Conference
  • 1/16/2025
Entertainment
Oldest Member Of Grand Ole Opry Passes At 94
Oldest Member Of Grand Ole Opry Passes At 94
  • 1/16/2025
WoodSongs Dalton Presents Zoe And Cloyd Jan. 25
WoodSongs Dalton Presents Zoe And Cloyd Jan. 25
  • 1/16/2025
ArtsBuild Announces Feasibility Study For A Community Performing Arts Center In Chattanooga
  • 1/15/2025
Marc Broussard Comes To Walker Theatre Feb. 15
Marc Broussard Comes To Walker Theatre Feb. 15
  • 1/16/2025
United States Air Force Band Of Mid-America “Liberty For All” Concert Is Feb. 14
United States Air Force Band Of Mid-America “Liberty For All” Concert Is Feb. 14
  • 1/15/2025
Opinion
What Is CARTA's Mission?
  • 1/16/2025
Amend Residency Requirements For Essential Workers - And Response
  • 1/16/2025
New Beginnings, New Life, New Country - Federal Courts Confer Citizenship On New Citizens
  • 1/15/2025
Dining
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Dutch Bros To Open New Location Friday
  • 1/7/2025
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Business
CARTA's Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Wrap Is A 1st
CARTA's Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Wrap Is A 1st
  • 1/16/2025
December Tennessee Revenues Exceed Budgeted Amounts
  • 1/16/2025
Attorney Censured For Posting Confidential Information On Client Who Had Given Her Bad Review
  • 1/15/2025
Real Estate
Dunkin' Donuts Site On Broad Street Sells For $1,825,000
  • 1/9/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 9-15
  • 1/16/2025
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
  • 1/9/2025
Student Scene
Chattanooga And UTC Receive $2 Million Federal Grant For CURV Initiative
  • 1/16/2025
Chattanooga Rotary Club Provides LiveVac To Every School In Hamilton County
Chattanooga Rotary Club Provides LiveVac To Every School In Hamilton County
  • 1/16/2025
GNTC Announces Finalists For 2025 GOAL Award
GNTC Announces Finalists For 2025 GOAL Award
  • 1/16/2025
Living Well
Parkridge Medical Center Receives 2024 Press Ganey Human Experience Guardian Of Excellence Award
  • 1/16/2025
Chambliss Center’s 13th Annual Mardi Gras Gala Is Feb. 28
Chambliss Center’s 13th Annual Mardi Gras Gala Is Feb. 28
  • 1/16/2025
PODCAST: Menopause: Definitions, Symptoms And Treatments With Laura Chastain, NP
  • 1/16/2025
Memories
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events For Black History Month
  • 1/14/2025
Pleasant Garden Cemetery Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
Pleasant Garden Cemetery Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 1/10/2025
Outdoors
THP Troopers Rescue Great Horned Owl
  • 1/14/2025
Commission Hears Fishing Proposals At Abbreviated January Meeting
  • 1/9/2025
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
Travel
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
  • 1/10/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Have You Noticed Who's Praying For You?
Bob Tamasy: Have You Noticed Who's Praying For You?
  • 1/16/2025
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/15/2025
Heritage Exhibit And Magazine Celebrate Church Pioneers
Heritage Exhibit And Magazine Celebrate Church Pioneers
  • 1/13/2025
Obituaries
Elizabeth Michele Parente
Elizabeth Michele Parente
  • 1/16/2025
Cindy Roark
Cindy Roark
  • 1/16/2025
James Edward Christian
James Edward Christian
  • 1/16/2025