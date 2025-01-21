Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BLACKMON, ZHENYA 
1804 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BRISTER, JERMAINE 
4619 WOODMORE CIRCLE CHATNOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CAL, NAJEE SADE 
1960 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061569 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CASTANEDA, LEONARDO DANIEL 
157 SHUT IN GAP ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, BRIAN LAWARREN 
8229 BAY BERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS, CHARLES DEVON 
1912 E 25TH ST PLC CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DIXON, CAYLIN JEWELL 
1834 HOLLY OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213498 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FIELDS, JOHNNY RAY 
3504 MISSIONAIRE AVE Chattanooga, 374121450 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HALL, JOSEPH KENT 
2227 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN 
1309 DARLENE CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HEULETT, GEORGE R 
2411 KIRBY AVE Chattanooga, 374043806 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMEST

HICKS, BRIAN LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
ASSAULT

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JERONIMO, CHAMAN MAX 
314 MCBRYAR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

KILGORE, HALEY BROOKE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KOSTIUK, MICHAEL CASHMERE 
1425 ARAPAHO DR SODDY DAISYT, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTUR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA 
4711 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MULLINS, DESIREE CHEYENNE 
2601 E 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374073434 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MURPHY, TODD G 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PARSON, NIKKI HEATHER NICOLE 
3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXT CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)

PEREZ GARCIA, YUNIOR ANTONIO 
123 CAMBRIAGE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER 
25 TIMOTHY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, APRIL L 
BENTON, 373073846 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

RIVERS, TRAVIS TITWELL 
2490 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY 
2901 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111012 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

UTTERBACK, RYAN PAUL 
HOMELESS MANCHESTER, 373552279 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

