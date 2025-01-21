Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BLACKMON, ZHENYA

1804 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BRISTER, JERMAINE

4619 WOODMORE CIRCLE CHATNOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CAL, NAJEE SADE

1960 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061569

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CASTANEDA, LEONARDO DANIEL

157 SHUT IN GAP ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, BRIAN LAWARREN

8229 BAY BERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADAVIS, CHARLES DEVON1912 E 25TH ST PLC CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDIXON, CAYLIN JEWELL1834 HOLLY OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213498Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFIELDS, JOHNNY RAY3504 MISSIONAIRE AVE Chattanooga, 374121450Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHALL, JOSEPH KENT2227 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWHELTON, MICHAEL SEAN1309 DARLENE CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HEULETT, GEORGE R2411 KIRBY AVE Chattanooga, 374043806Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTHICKS, BRIAN LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: UTCASSAULTHOOD, WALTER JAMES727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHORTON, BRANDON QUINTINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGJERONIMO, CHAMAN MAX314 MCBRYAR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEKILGORE, HALEY BROOKEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KOSTIUK, MICHAEL CASHMERE1425 ARAPAHO DR SODDY DAISYT, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VOP) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYMOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA4711 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MULLINS, DESIREE CHEYENNE2601 E 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374073434Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMURPHY, TODD GHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPARSON, NIKKI HEATHER NICOLE3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXT CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)PEREZ GARCIA, YUNIOR ANTONIO123 CAMBRIAGE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWREGISTRATION, SUSPENDEDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER25 TIMOTHY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAY, APRIL LBENTON, 373073846Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)RIVERS, TRAVIS TITWELL2490 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY2901 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111012Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTUTTERBACK, RYAN PAULHOMELESS MANCHESTER, 373552279Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:



