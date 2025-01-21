Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|BRISTER, JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CAL, NAJEE SADE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CASTANEDA, LEONARDO DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/05/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DAVIS, BRIAN LAWARREN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/31/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FIELDS, JOHNNY RAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/23/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HALL, JOSEPH KENT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/21/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/22/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HEULETT, GEORGE R
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/08/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMEST
|
|HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|KILGORE, HALEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KOSTIUK, MICHAEL CASHMERE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MULLINS, DESIREE CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/04/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MURPHY, TODD G
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/29/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PARSON, NIKKI HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/18/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
|
|PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/20/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RIVERS, TRAVIS TITWELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|UTTERBACK, RYAN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|