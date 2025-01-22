Latest Headlines

Rhea County Commission Debates 3-Year Reappraisals, Raising Sheriff, County Executive Pay

  • Wednesday, January 22, 2025

The Rhea County Commission debated several topics to a standing room only meeting Tuesday night at the Courthouse Annex.

The Commission voted to table considering the three-year reappraisal plan and the resolution to authorize a continuous three-year reappraisal cycle for Rhea County.

After discussion by Property Assessor Debbie Byrd and the commissioners, Commissioner Mark Cashman made a motion to have a special meeting of the County Commission after they got a time frame when the reappraisal plan needed to be sent to the state. Commissioner Billy Thedford seconded the motion with six commissioners voting for it, but Sandy Francisco voting against tabling it. Commission Chairman Jim Reed and Commissioner Tommy Ballard were absent.

Commissioner Cashman and Commissioner Leo Stephens kept pressing Assessor Byrd on when the plan actually had to be in Nashville to the State Board of Equalization to which she replied by February. She told commissioners that she did not know a specific date.

“I want to assure the audience and the commissioners that a shorter reappraisal period does not mean higher taxes," she said.

She stated, "It makes it hard for the commission to meet our budget and balance the budget when the state applies the ratio; we don’t receive the money for that. That’s when our tax rate could possibly be raised.”

Assessor Byrd added that with more frequent reappraisals then the ratio is not as large, "and we don’t lose as much money in our county."

She said, “I don’t want higher taxes for anyone.” 

She further told commissioners that she was “more than happy for anyone to come in my office who wants to know more about this.”

Commissioner Nick Welch said it would actually benefit the county to go to the three-year plan. He said if the property sales rate went down, people would not be stuck with the rate for five years.

Commissioner Cashman said, “We want this to help the public. We needed this earlier, but we are now put in a position where we have to vote for it tonight.”

Assessor Byrd said the ability to change to a three-year plan was not available last year to Rhea County.

County Executive Jim Vincent stated, “I have never voted for a tax increase. And that’s what I’m trying to avoid. We have one of the lowest property tax rates in the state. We are at 1.37 and that’s really low.  If we hadn’t had a reserve backup, we would have hit a wall this year with the 60 percent ratio. What I’m trying to do is get our revenue at that low rate where it is stable and we don’t have to hit that wall every two years. Sooner or later, it will bite us.

"They do two ratios in a five-year cycle in the second and fourth year. The public may not realize this, but we lost 40 percent of our revenue on the last ratio. What moving to three years does it does away with one of those ratios completely.”

Commissioner Stephens asked why the commission didn’t have this information earlier since it was known since the fall this was coming up. “Why didn’t we start earlier? Why haven’t we been presented this before now? Now we have to vote on it a week later after finding out about it and it really makes it hard on us. Especially when we wait to the last minute.”

Assessor Byrd said she was debating on whether to keep it at the five-year plan. “Whenever I saw what it would cost us as a county, and the money we would be losing, I had to present this.”

Commissioner Cashman asked if there would be another time when they could vote on this, and Assessor Byrd said that it would be five years as they would be starting the next appraisal cycle.

Prior to the motion, Assessor Byrd played a recording from the Blount County Commission, which has already gone to a three-year plan, as has Roane County. In the recording, Blount County Commissioners heard from State Comptroller Jason Mumpower on going to a three-year plan. Comptroller Mumpower said he has a responsibility to advise all 95 property assessors in the state. He said, “It’s right for your taxpayers, it's very friendly to your taxpayers. We live in what is the sixth fastest growing state in the nation. We have a very dynamic property market from Mountain City to Memphis. And I think in East Tennessee we are going to see that become even more relevant.

"We have been seeing such explosive growth in Middle Tennessee, and this growth is moving more and more our way, And when you have a dynamic property market like we have like we have more frequent reappraisals are the taxpayer friendly way to go. In addition to being good for taxpayers it is a hallmark of good government; More and more counties are moving in that direction. I am preaching it from every mountain top in Tennessee and counties are moving in this direction.”

Blount County had been considering the change since April of 2023 after a reappraisal increased property assessments with some there receiving a “significant increase” in property values, according to the property assessor’s office there.

Commissioners also tabled action on providing Sheriff Mike Neal additional compensation for the “Ex Officio” services of the Sheriff and to adjust the county executive's salary.

Commissioner Cashman made the motion with a second by Commissioner Thedford to table the action until County Attorney Carol Baron could be present to address several questions that he and some of the commissioners had about the increase. “We don’t know if the county executive gets retro pay as well or just from this year. And we have other questions as well,” said Commissioner Cashman.

During public comments on the issue, community activist Jack Kauffman objected to the commission doing this.

He said, “I would like to remind you all that the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Mike Neal have actually been in trouble in the past and is now looking for financial gain from this community. He has used officers and resources for his own business for his own gain. I don’t see rewarding him for that. If he hadn’t done that, I can see giving him what he is asking for. He has shown himself not to be a man of his word. I would rather ask for his resignation than give him a raise."

Mr. Kauffman appeared in front of the commission wearing a red sweatshirt with the words "Concerned Citizens of Rhea County” on the back.  The Concerned Citizens of Rhea County is a 501 (c3) organization. On the list of 501 c3 organizations in Rhea County, Mr. Kauffman is listed as the contact person.

In recent meetings Sheriff Neal had addressed the commission and stated his case for the adjustment of his salary. “Since you built the Justice Center and worked on it, it’s now a tier one workhouse," he said.

He went on to tell the commission that the State Legislature had set forth a statute in the Tennessee Code Annotated to address this issue, but I didn’t know anything about it "since we never have been a workhouse."

Sheriff Neal said, "The state has set that the counties can supplement the sheriff’s salary for these extra responsibilities. “I’ve got three of them (the workhouse, juvenile detention and the  animal shelter)."

He said, "I am just making you aware of this and asking for that salary supplement to be added to (the salary)." He went on to say that whoever is doing this job in this position and taking on these responsibilities would receive the supplement. “A new sheriff wouldn’t be standing in front of this commission saying, 'Hey, I should be getting this.' The reason that I didn’t bring it up at budget time was I was not aware of it. But there are statutes on the books.”


Latest Headlines
Erlanger Experiencing Computer Network Outage; Ambulances Being Diverted; Elective Surgeries Cancelled
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2025
PHOTOS: Vols Topple Mississippi State In Knoxville
  • Sports
  • 1/22/2025
Rhea County Commission Debates 3-Year Reappraisals, Raising Sheriff, County Executive Pay
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2025
Collins-Led Chattanooga Prep Downs Bradley Central, 63-53
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/22/2025
#6/7 Vols Dominate #14 Mississippi State, 68-56
#6/7 Vols Dominate #14 Mississippi State, 68-56
  • Sports
  • 1/22/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2025
Breaking News
Rhea County Commission Debates 3-Year Reappraisals, Raising Sheriff, County Executive Pay
  • 1/22/2025

The Rhea County Commission debated several topics to a standing room only meeting Tuesday night at the Courthouse Annex. The Commission voted to table considering the three-year reappraisal ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/22/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN, ... more

Catoosa County Goes To Court To Recover Cost Of Cleaning Up Toxic Waste
  • 1/21/2025

Catoosa County filed a lawsuit in State Court to protect the public’s health and taxpayers from the cost of cleaning up and properly disposing of toxic materials used by chemical and carpet manufacturers ... more

Breaking News
Kelly Administration Proposes $29.9 Million Budget Amendment To Invest In Key Priorities, Shore Up Police And Fire Pension Fund
  • 1/21/2025
Man Arrested In Connection With Burglary Of CBD Store In Bradley County
  • 1/21/2025
Arrest Made In Connection With Body Of Ringgold Woman Found Down An Embankment
  • 1/21/2025
Dalton Utility Workers Notice Fire In Duplex On Ormon Street Early Tuesday Morning
  • 1/21/2025
TVA, EPB Advise Customers To Conserve Power, Save Money During Bitter Cold
  • 1/21/2025
Opinion
Just One American’s View As A New Presidency Begins Today - And Response (2)
  • 1/20/2025
School Vouchers Don't Make Sense
  • 1/20/2025
Citizens United Cancer Case
  • 1/22/2025
Defining School Choice For Tennessee
  • 1/21/2025
My Promotion From President’s Son To Janitor
  • 1/20/2025
Sports
#6/7 Vols Dominate #14 Mississippi State, 68-56
#6/7 Vols Dominate #14 Mississippi State, 68-56
  • 1/22/2025
Dan Fleser: What Went Wrong In Nashville
Dan Fleser: What Went Wrong In Nashville
  • 1/20/2025
Randy Smith: You Have To Like Marcus Freeman
Randy Smith: You Have To Like Marcus Freeman
  • 1/21/2025
Hoops Central: #6/7 Tennessee vs. #14 Mississippi State
Hoops Central: #6/7 Tennessee vs. #14 Mississippi State
  • 1/21/2025
Mark Wiedmer: A Fairytale Finish For Irish, Or Does Might Make Right For Buckeyes?
  • 1/20/2025
Happenings
Michael Anderson Takes Top Best Of Tennessee Craft Award
Michael Anderson Takes Top Best Of Tennessee Craft Award
  • 1/21/2025
Diana Walters: What To Leave Behind
Diana Walters: What To Leave Behind
  • 1/22/2025
Radical Kindness III Art Exhibit At Jewish Cultural Center Through Feb. 27
  • 1/21/2025
Chattanooga Elks Lodge Polar Plunge Fundraising Event Is Jan. 25
  • 1/21/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/21/2025
Entertainment
Performing Arts League Has Sunday Showcase
Performing Arts League Has Sunday Showcase
  • 1/22/2025
Lee’s Presidential Concert Series To Present A Night Of Jazz Feb. 3
Lee’s Presidential Concert Series To Present A Night Of Jazz Feb. 3
  • 1/20/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Second Super Bowl
Best Of Grizzard: Second Super Bowl
  • 1/22/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/17/2025
Tyler Canonico-Dilley Has Free Organ Concert Jan. 26
Tyler Canonico-Dilley Has Free Organ Concert Jan. 26
  • 1/17/2025
Opinion
Just One American’s View As A New Presidency Begins Today - And Response (2)
  • 1/20/2025
School Vouchers Don't Make Sense
  • 1/20/2025
Citizens United Cancer Case
  • 1/22/2025
Dining
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
  • 1/19/2025
Sigler’s Craft Beer & Cigars On Panorama Drive Gets Beer Permit: La Altena Closes Mountain Creek Road Location
  • 1/17/2025
Business
Tennessee Attorney General Office Announces Settlement With Family Dollar Stores
  • 1/21/2025
Astec To Showcase Equipment At Immersive PAVE/X Trade Show
  • 1/20/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/21/2025
Real Estate
City Council Votes To Approve Voluntary Attainable Housing Incentives
  • 1/21/2025
Hillock Farms At Lonas Property In Hixson To Expand To 478 Residential Units
  • 1/19/2025
12-Unit Townhouse Development Planned On Stuart Street In East Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2025
Student Scene
UTC Doctoral Candidate Develops Self-Encrypting AI
UTC Doctoral Candidate Develops Self-Encrypting AI
  • 1/22/2025
UTC Announces Launch Of The Violence Reduction Initiative
UTC Announces Launch Of The Violence Reduction Initiative
  • 1/21/2025
Lee University Spring Convocation To Begin Sunday
Lee University Spring Convocation To Begin Sunday
  • 1/21/2025
Living Well
Craig Lambert Named CEO Of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital Of Chattanooga
Craig Lambert Named CEO Of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital Of Chattanooga
  • 1/21/2025
Dr. John Lelli Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
  • 1/21/2025
Parkridge Bone And Joint Hires Dr. Matthew Bernard
Parkridge Bone And Joint Hires Dr. Matthew Bernard
  • 1/21/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
Outdoors
Douglas Lake Boating Advisory Lifted
  • 1/21/2025
THP Troopers Rescue Great Horned Owl
  • 1/14/2025
Commission Hears Fishing Proposals At Abbreviated January Meeting
  • 1/9/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's Your Vision For The Near And Distant Future?
Bob Tamasy: What's Your Vision For The Near And Distant Future?
  • 1/20/2025
Recording Artist Britt Nicole To Join Southern Adventist University’s Annual IGNITE Live
Recording Artist Britt Nicole To Join Southern Adventist University’s Annual IGNITE Live
  • 1/17/2025
Miami University Men's Glee Club To Be In Concert Jan. 24 At 2nd Presbyterian Church
  • 1/17/2025
Obituaries
Joe Weeks Jumper
Joe Weeks Jumper
  • 1/22/2025
Phyllis Sledge Russell
Phyllis Sledge Russell
  • 1/22/2025
Jason Nicholas Camp
Jason Nicholas Camp
  • 1/22/2025