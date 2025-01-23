County Health Department Closing Soddy Daisy Clinic After 30 Years Of Operation

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday announced the closure of the Soddy Daisy clinic location. The last day of operation will be Monday, June 30.

Officials said, "For 30 years, this clinic has proudly served the Soddy Daisy community, providing essential health services to countless individuals and families.

"This closure enables the Health Department to enhance access to care by implementing a mobile health unit, which will soon offer services at various locations throughout the county. This innovative approach will bring essential health resources directly to the communities we serve.

"While this decision was not made lightly, we remain committed to ensuring our clients receive the same level of care and access to services. WIC clients will continue to have secure benefits, and the Health Department will maintain WIC services for all eligible participants at other Health Department clinics. Clients in Soddy Daisy who use additional services, such as family planning or immunizations, will now receive those services at one of the alternative clinic sites. Residents can visit our other locations, including:

Hamilton County Clinic Locations:

Birchwood: 5625 Highway 60, Birchwood TN 37308 (423) 209-5540

Main Campus: 921 E. 3rd Street, Chattanooga TN 37403 (423) 209-8050

Ooltewah: 5520 High Street, Ooltewah TN 37363 (423) 209-5440



Sonia Calvin, interim administrator for the Health Department, said, “The Soddy Daisy Clinic faced several challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a notable decline in client numbers that have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to close this location. Staff members from the Soddy Daisy clinic will be retained and reassigned to other branches within the Health Department.

"We sincerely thank the Soddy Daisy community for their trust and partnership over the years. While this chapter is coming to an end, our commitment to improving the health and well-being of Hamilton County remains stronger than ever.”

David Roddy, chief operating officer for Hamilton County, said, “The closure of the Soddy Daisy clinic ultimately comes down to the most effective use of funding while ensuring the availability of healthcare. When we evaluated the cost of operating the clinic versus the number of patients served, it clarified what is a difficult decision. Transitioning to a mobile model and the analysis of the placement of other health care providers in the area has allowed us to feel confident in the ability to meet the needs of the Soddy Daisy area and ensure continued access to health services.”