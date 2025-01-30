Latest Headlines

Cleveland Realtor Begged Ex-Husband Not To Shoot Her; Craig Liner Has Court Appearance

  • Thursday, January 30, 2025
Craig Liner
Craig Liner

Cleveland Police said a prominent realtor was on the line with 911 when she was shot by her ex-husband, 61-year-old Craig Liner.

Karen Liner was found dead with a gunshot to the head at 135 Arthur Lane in a brand new subdivision.

An affidavit says Ms. Liner could be heard saying, "Please stop, Craig, please stop."

Liner's vehicle was caught on video coming to the house and leaving.

A witness said Craig Liner after the shooting said, "It's done. I killed her." The witness said Liner handed him his gun.

The couple, who have two children, finalized their divorce last September.

Ms. Liner on Wednesday prior to the Monday morning slaying had received an order of new furniture for the new house.

Craig Liner made an initial court appearance. He is due to appear later in General Sessions Court.

Karen Liner, a former nurse, was an agent for Bender Realty.

Karen Liner
Karen Liner
Latest Headlines
Cleveland Realtor Begged Ex-Husband Not To Shoot Her; Craig Liner Has Court Appearance
Cleveland Realtor Begged Ex-Husband Not To Shoot Her; Craig Liner Has Court Appearance
  • Breaking News
  • 1/30/2025
VIDEO: Steve Hartline Of Mix 104.1 Interviews Jim Hall, Former Chairman Of NTSB, About DC Crash
  • Breaking News
  • 1/30/2025
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Dying By The Three
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Dying By The Three
  • Sports
  • 1/30/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/30/2025
Huff’s 25 Points Spark Chattanooga To Convincing Win At Western Carolina
Huff’s 25 Points Spark Chattanooga To Convincing Win At Western Carolina
  • Sports
  • 1/29/2025
Cleveland Remains No. 1 In State Wrestling Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/29/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/30/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BIRT, ... more

Expert Witness Says Amazon Shooter Suffered From PTSD; Female Tells Of Altercation Just Prior To Shooting
  • 1/29/2025

An expert witness called by the defense in the Amazon shooting case testified Wednesday that the shooter suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The licensed clinical psychologist ... more

Signal Mountain Making ARPA Improvements
  • 1/29/2025

The town of Signal Mountain allocated ARPA funds (American Rescue Plan Act) before the required deadline. Two of the projects that are planned for utilizing that money are to replace five bay ... more

Breaking News
State Senate Passes Immigration Reform Bill
  • 1/29/2025
Mother Gives Emotional Testimony Of Shots Being Fired Near Her Family At Sledding Outing
  • 1/29/2025
Clerk Henry Sees Uptick In Scams Against Hamilton County Jurors
  • 1/29/2025
Equipment Repairs Prompt Closures On US 27 And I-24 Ramps Wednesday Night
  • 1/29/2025
Graham Opposes Idea Of Limiting County Mayors To 2 Terms; Wamp Says He Will Self-Impose Only 2 Terms
  • 1/29/2025
Opinion
The Education Freedom Act Is Unsustainable, Unreliable And Unjust
  • 1/29/2025
Goodbye Lurone "Coach" Jennings
Goodbye Lurone "Coach" Jennings
  • 1/28/2025
Scopes- Racism
  • 1/30/2025
Try A New Approach
  • 1/30/2025
Top Senate Stories: Voucher Scam Gets Final Vote In $900M+ Special Session
  • 1/30/2025
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Dying By The Three
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Dying By The Three
  • 1/30/2025
Huff’s 25 Points Spark Chattanooga To Convincing Win At Western Carolina
Huff’s 25 Points Spark Chattanooga To Convincing Win At Western Carolina
  • 1/29/2025
UTC Women Set To Face Road Contests At Wofford, Furman
  • 1/29/2025
#8 Vols Fall To #12 Kentucky, 78-73
#8 Vols Fall To #12 Kentucky, 78-73
  • 1/29/2025
Paul Payne: Remembering When It “Snowed” On Western Carolina Inside Big Mac
Paul Payne: Remembering When It “Snowed” On Western Carolina Inside Big Mac
  • 1/28/2025
Happenings
HCSO K-9 Deputy Andrew Voss Receives Hamilton Place Rotary’s Outstanding Service Award
HCSO K-9 Deputy Andrew Voss Receives Hamilton Place Rotary’s Outstanding Service Award
  • 1/29/2025
Lakesite Free Little Library Now Open
Lakesite Free Little Library Now Open
  • 1/29/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Grieving Journey
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Grieving Journey
  • 1/29/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 1/30/2025
In-Town Gallery Presents Fine Art Photography Of Sybil McLain-Topel, With Reception Feb. 7
In-Town Gallery Presents Fine Art Photography Of Sybil McLain-Topel, With Reception Feb. 7
  • 1/29/2025
Entertainment
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Will Be Feb. 9
  • 1/29/2025
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “The Virtuosic Violin With Benjamin Beilman”
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “The Virtuosic Violin With Benjamin Beilman”
  • 1/24/2025
Grammy-Nominated Jennifer Knapp Plays At Barking Legs Feb. 7
Grammy-Nominated Jennifer Knapp Plays At Barking Legs Feb. 7
  • 1/29/2025
Terran ‘T-RAN’ Gilbert Makes History At The Tennessee State Capitol
Terran ‘T-RAN’ Gilbert Makes History At The Tennessee State Capitol
  • 1/30/2025
Local Students Win National Awards At Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
  • 1/24/2025
Opinion
The Education Freedom Act Is Unsustainable, Unreliable And Unjust
  • 1/29/2025
Goodbye Lurone "Coach" Jennings
Goodbye Lurone "Coach" Jennings
  • 1/28/2025
Scopes- Racism
  • 1/30/2025
Dining
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
  • 1/19/2025
Business
SmartBank Promotes Mike Honeycutt To Tennessee Division President
SmartBank Promotes Mike Honeycutt To Tennessee Division President
  • 1/29/2025
Spring Financial Series Offered For Area Nonprofits
  • 1/28/2025
Fenix24 Acquires vArmour To Boost Cyber Resiliency, Network Insights
  • 1/27/2025
Real Estate
City Council Tables Zoning Request For Commercial Site In Residential Section Of Glass Street
  • 1/28/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 23-29
  • 1/30/2025
Chattanooga Housing Authority Provides Information On Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 1/28/2025
Student Scene
Bryan College Presents Dr. Ben Carson At The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents Dr. Ben Carson At The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 1/30/2025
Lee Students Leave For U.K. Semester Abroad
Lee Students Leave For U.K. Semester Abroad
  • 1/30/2025
Nalani Sims Awarded $107,472 Presidential Scholarship To Alabama A&M
Nalani Sims Awarded $107,472 Presidential Scholarship To Alabama A&M
  • 1/30/2025
Living Well
PAR Foundation Provides For Erlanger’s Clinical Pastoral Care Students And Chaplain Staff
  • 1/29/2025
Austin Hatcher Foundation Selected As 2024 Golden Pear Grant Recipient
Austin Hatcher Foundation Selected As 2024 Golden Pear Grant Recipient
  • 1/30/2025
HCEMS Raises Over $3,700 For Mary Ellen Locher Scholarship Fund
HCEMS Raises Over $3,700 For Mary Ellen Locher Scholarship Fund
  • 1/28/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
Outdoors
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
  • 1/29/2025
Michelle Smith Of Aubie Smith Farm To Speak At Green Thumb Garden Club Feb. 10
  • 1/28/2025
Boulderfest 2025 Rescheduled For Saturday, March 22
Boulderfest 2025 Rescheduled For Saturday, March 22
  • 1/27/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Forgiveness Guards Against Grudges Becoming Glooms
Bob Tamasy: Forgiveness Guards Against Grudges Becoming Glooms
  • 1/29/2025
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/29/2025
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
  • 1/28/2025
Obituaries
Noel “Sonny” Crawley
Noel “Sonny” Crawley
  • 1/30/2025
Billy Gene Carlton
Billy Gene Carlton
  • 1/30/2025
Randolph "Randy" Wayne Palmer
Randolph "Randy" Wayne Palmer
  • 1/30/2025