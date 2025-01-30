Cleveland Realtor Begged Ex-Husband Not To Shoot Her; Craig Liner Has Court Appearance

Cleveland Police said a prominent realtor was on the line with 911 when she was shot by her ex-husband, 61-year-old Craig Liner.

Karen Liner was found dead with a gunshot to the head at 135 Arthur Lane in a brand new subdivision.

An affidavit says Ms. Liner could be heard saying, "Please stop, Craig, please stop."

Liner's vehicle was caught on video coming to the house and leaving.

A witness said Craig Liner after the shooting said, "It's done. I killed her." The witness said Liner handed him his gun.

The couple, who have two children, finalized their divorce last September.

Ms. Liner on Wednesday prior to the Monday morning slaying had received an order of new furniture for the new house.

Craig Liner made an initial court appearance. He is due to appear later in General Sessions Court.

Karen Liner, a former nurse, was an agent for Bender Realty.