Car Crashes Into House At Waterhaven Drive; Driver Has To Be Extracated

An East Chattanooga home sustained damage when it was struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

At 6:33 p.m., Green Shift companies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Waterhaven Drive on initial reports of an explosion. CPD, CFD and Hamilton County EMS responded and found that a car hit a house, going through a portion of a front bedroom and into the garage.

The driver of the vehicle was entrapped and had to be cut out of the car by firefighters.

The driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A building inspector was headed to the scene to examine the damage.

The residents were not home at the time of the incident.

Engine 6, Engine 4, Squad 1, Squad 19, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Engine 10, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 responded.



