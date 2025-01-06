Snow is in the Chattanooga forecast for Friday.

Signal Mountain was among local areas getting a dusting of snow on Monday.

Some mountainous areas of East Tennessee were expecting as much as three inches through Monday evening.

NWS officials said Friday to Saturday "there is the potential for an impactful winter storm; however, the track of the system and its continued development will affect precipitation types and amounts, therefore, it is too early for details."

Here is the latest Chattanooga forecast:



Friday

A chance of snow showers before 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.



Friday Night

Rain and snow showers likely before 4am, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%.



Saturday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.



Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.



Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.