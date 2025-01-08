County Plans $32 Million Investment To Modernize 27 School Facilities

County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson on Wednesday proposed $32 million to address deferred maintenance and facility improvements across the district.

This funding is part of $60 million designated from the bond issue in August, the result of a budget compromise between the county and the school system in FY2024.

County Mayor Wamp said, “This investment is an important step to ensuring our county’s school facilities meet the needs of students, empower teachers, and give condence to parents.

"The majority of projects will focus on essential maintenance, including HVAC upgrades, roof replacements, athletic facility improvements, and other critical infrastructure investments aimed at strengthening the safety, functionality, and longevity of school facilities. This initial expenditure underscores the county and school system’s shared commitment to leveraging funds eciently and eectively to benet students, teachers, and the broader community.

Supt. Robertson said, “Receiving $32 million for school improvements across the district is a signicant investment that will begin to address a long list of deferred school maintenance and other improvements that have been growing for many years.

“Through the collaborative work of the Board of Education and the County Commission, we look forward to getting these projects underway as soon as possible for the benet of our students and staff.”

The County School Board approved the project list in December.

The County Commission will vote on the funding allocation for these projects at their meeting next Wednesday.

Proposed Projects:

School Project Cost

Bess T. Shepherd Elementary Building Controls $250,000

Bess T. Shepherd Elementary Roof Repairs $225,000

Big Ridge Elementary Air Conditioning Upgrades $380,000

Central High New Track Bleachers $500,000

CSAS Auditorium Roof Repairs $120,000

CSLA/Dawn Demolition $1,300,000

East Hamilton High Parking Lot/Building Lights $20,000

East Hamilton High Stadium Seating/New Turf Field $2,150,000

East Lake Academy EPDM Roof $800,000

East Ridge High Ceiling Demo/New Lights $750,000

East Ridge High Softball Field Drainage $500,000

East Ridge High Sand Gym Floor/Paint Gym $80,000

Hixson High Air Conditioning Upgrades $280,000

Hunter Middle Baseball Field Lights $265,000

Lookout Mountain Elementary Cafeteria Roof $300,000

Lookout Mountain Elementary Building Controls $265,000

Lookout Valley Elementary Roof/Ceiling/Lights Repairs $1,000,000

Lookout Valley High Sand Gym Floor $40,000

Lookout Valley High Air Conditioning Upgrades $1,500,000

Normal Park Museum Lower Fire Alarm $60,000

Normal Park Museum Upper New Fencing $150,000

North Hamilton County Elem. Roof Repairs $800,000

Ooltewah High Track Replacement $1,400,000

Ooltewah High Sand Gym Floor $40,000

Ooltewah High RA Air Conditioning Upgrades $220,000

Orchard Knob Middle New Gym Bleachers $180,000

Orchard Knob Middle New HVAC System $6,000,000

Red Bank Elementary Partial Roof Repair $120,000

Red Bank High Wrestling/Cheer Room Renovation $250,000

Red Bank High Elevator Repair $80,000

Sale Creek Middle/High Air Conditioning Upgrades $38,000

Sale Creek Middle/High New Gym Bleachers $300,000

Sequoyah High Building A Roof Replacement $3,500,000

Sequoyah High Ventilation Upgrades $50,000

Service Center/Transportation Roof Repairs $500,000

Signal Mountain Middle/High Track Resurface $550,000

Signal Mountain Middle/High Multi-Purpose Turf Field $1,200,000

Snow Hill Elementary Air Conditioning Upgrades $380,000

Snow Hill Elementary Addition and Built-up Roof $1,300,000

Soddy Daisy High Security Entrance Improvement $60,000

Soddy Daisy High Brick Repair $1,200,000

System Wide Painting $1,000,000

System Wide Alarms $50,000

The Howard School Settling Repairs $500,000

Thrasher Elementary Air Conditioning Upgrades $400,000

Woodmore Elementary Shingle Roof $95,000

Woodmore Elementary Boiler Repairs $200,000

Total $31,348,000