County Plans $32 Million Investment To Modernize 27 School Facilities

County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson on Wednesday proposed $32 million to address deferred maintenance and facility improvements across the district.
This funding is part of $60 million designated from the bond issue in August, the result of a budget compromise between the county and the school system in FY2024.
County Mayor Wamp said, “This investment is an important step to ensuring our county’s school facilities meet the needs of students, empower teachers, and give condence to parents.
"The majority of projects will focus on essential maintenance, including HVAC upgrades, roof replacements, athletic facility improvements, and other critical infrastructure investments aimed at strengthening the safety, functionality, and longevity of school facilities. This initial expenditure underscores the county and school system’s shared commitment to leveraging funds eciently and eectively to benet students, teachers, and the broader community.
Supt. Robertson said, “Receiving $32 million for school improvements across the district is a signicant investment that will begin to address a long list of deferred school maintenance and other improvements that have been growing for many years.
“Through the collaborative work of the Board of Education and the County Commission, we look forward to getting these projects underway as soon as possible for the benet of our students and staff.”
The County School Board approved the project list in December.
The County Commission will vote on the funding allocation for these projects at their meeting next Wednesday.
Proposed Projects:
School Project Cost
Bess T. Shepherd Elementary Building Controls $250,000
Bess T. Shepherd Elementary Roof Repairs $225,000
Big Ridge Elementary Air Conditioning Upgrades $380,000
Central High New Track Bleachers $500,000
CSAS Auditorium Roof Repairs $120,000
CSLA/Dawn Demolition $1,300,000
East Hamilton High Parking Lot/Building Lights $20,000
East Hamilton High Stadium Seating/New Turf Field $2,150,000
East Lake Academy EPDM Roof $800,000
East Ridge High Ceiling Demo/New Lights $750,000
East Ridge High Softball Field Drainage $500,000
East Ridge High Sand Gym Floor/Paint Gym $80,000
Hixson High Air Conditioning Upgrades $280,000
Hunter Middle Baseball Field Lights $265,000
Lookout Mountain Elementary Cafeteria Roof $300,000
Lookout Mountain Elementary Building Controls $265,000
Lookout Valley Elementary Roof/Ceiling/Lights Repairs $1,000,000
Lookout Valley High Sand Gym Floor $40,000
Lookout Valley High Air Conditioning Upgrades $1,500,000
Normal Park Museum Lower Fire Alarm $60,000
Normal Park Museum Upper New Fencing $150,000
North Hamilton County Elem. Roof Repairs $800,000
Ooltewah High Track Replacement $1,400,000
Ooltewah High Sand Gym Floor $40,000
Ooltewah High RA Air Conditioning Upgrades $220,000
Orchard Knob Middle New Gym Bleachers $180,000
Orchard Knob Middle New HVAC System $6,000,000
Red Bank Elementary Partial Roof Repair $120,000
Red Bank High Wrestling/Cheer Room Renovation $250,000
Red Bank High Elevator Repair $80,000
Sale Creek Middle/High Air Conditioning Upgrades $38,000
Sale Creek Middle/High New Gym Bleachers $300,000
Sequoyah High Building A Roof Replacement $3,500,000
Sequoyah High Ventilation Upgrades $50,000
Service Center/Transportation Roof Repairs $500,000
Signal Mountain Middle/High Track Resurface $550,000
Signal Mountain Middle/High Multi-Purpose Turf Field $1,200,000
Snow Hill Elementary Air Conditioning Upgrades $380,000
Snow Hill Elementary Addition and Built-up Roof $1,300,000
Soddy Daisy High Security Entrance Improvement $60,000
Soddy Daisy High Brick Repair $1,200,000
System Wide Painting $1,000,000
System Wide Alarms $50,000
The Howard School Settling Repairs $500,000
Thrasher Elementary Air Conditioning Upgrades $400,000
Woodmore Elementary Shingle Roof $95,000
Woodmore Elementary Boiler Repairs $200,000
Total $31,348,000