Latest Headlines

Plan Hamilton Put On Hold After Area 9 Citizens Get Up In Arms

  • Thursday, January 9, 2025

County Mayor Weston Wamp on Thursday night told an overflow crowd that Plan Hamilton will be put on hold while efforts are made to get Area 9 citizens to buy into it.

The county mayor said, "We know there are very real concerns here and that many of you want much more input. Some of you don't trust the Planning Agency."

He said a working committee will begin to meet weekly, and it will include county government officials and personnel along with Area 9 citizen leaders.

County Mayor Wamp said it had been planned for the Planning Commission to put their stamp of approval on the overall new zoning plan for the county on Monday, then it go to the City Council and County Commission the next month.

He said Planning Commission Chairman Ethan Collier has been asked to delay a vote, and he expects that will happen at the start of the Monday meeting.

The county mayor also pledged "to name someone in this room to the Planning Commission." He said his first appointee to the Planning Commission was not a developer, but was a minister whose wife is a school principal.

Rep. Greg Vital, a leader in seeking to preserve the rural way of life in the Ooltewah-Birchwood-Georgetown area, told the crowd at the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department, "High density and out-of-control growth is not what we want."

He said at one time it took seven and a half hours to get from Birchwood to Ooltewah due to the condition of the roads. He said with clogged traffic on the narrow roads due to the many subdivisions going in on former farmland "it's going to wind up taking seven and a half hours again."

Rep. Vital said, "We need to put the brakes on this growth. We don't have to swallow this."

One citizen brought up the issue of putting a moratorium on new development in Area 9 until changes are made in Plan Hamilton and it is put in place. She was told that Commissioner Steve Highlander earlier made a motion to that effect, but did not get a second.

Nathan Janeway, county director of development services, said a moratorium could be obtained "by getting six votes on the County Commission."

He said the sewer line in Area 9 "is tapped out" due to the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority turning its attention to repairing leaky pipes under an expensive EPA order.

Mr. Janeway said a sewer has been pledged for some 3,000-4,000 planned housing units - many of which are in Area 9, but he said no more such commitments are being made.

He said some developers are getting around the lack of sewers by turning to septic tanks or to on-site disposal systems.

Mr. Janeway said much of Area 9 is zoned A-1, but under current zoning rules even in that zone two houses per acre can be built "by right." We said the new plan "tries to keep as much A-1 as possible." 

Asked if developers can be charged an "impact fee," he said state law is very pro-developer and does not allow such fees.

A man who said he moved to North Hamilton County after South Florida "was ruined" by over-development, said, "I'm not for having my lifestyle ruined by some developer who just moves on to the next project."

Residents said they are upset by the fact that the current plan is to allow "updates" to the Plan Hamilton quarterly. They said it should be much less frequent.

They also said they don't want current commercial nodes in the district to grow, such as around the Food City.

They would also like a rule against clearcutting property.

 

 

Latest Headlines
Mocs Suffer Three Point Loss On Buzzer-Beater At Home
  • Sports
  • 1/9/2025
UTC Womens Track and Field Opens Indoor Season In Birmingham
  • Sports
  • 1/9/2025
Plan Hamilton Put On Hold After Area 9 Citizens Get Up In Arms
  • Breaking News
  • 1/9/2025
Lady Vols Again Have Shot At The End, But Fall To Undefeated LSU, 89-87
  • Sports
  • 1/9/2025
PHOTOS: Red Bank Wrestlers Host Sale Creek, Soddy Daisy
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/9/2025
Dalton State's Alsafeer Named Select Sport America NAIA Coach Of The Year
  • Sports
  • 1/9/2025
Breaking News
Aquarium Closing Friday; To Reopen At Noon Saturday
  • 1/9/2025

The Tennessee Aquarium will be closed Friday due to anticipated winter weather. The Aquarium will reopen at noon EST on Saturday. The weather closure will impact the weekend’s planned Animal ... more

County Schools Closed Friday; UTC Off Friday And Saturday; Other Closings
  • 1/9/2025

Due to the forecast for inclement weather throughout the day, Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Friday. There will be no SACC child care. All athletic and extracurricular events for ... more

Kerosene Heater Mishap Causes Fire In Alton Park Home
  • 1/9/2025

A mishap with a kerosene heater started a fire at an Alton Park home Thursday morning. Green Shift companies were dispatched at 11:32 a.m. to a residence in the 100 block of W. 45th Street ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/9/2025
3-7 Inches Of Snow In Winter Storm Forecast This Weekend
  • 1/8/2025
2 Women, 3 Children Die In Trailer Fire At Cohutta, Ga.
2 Women, 3 Children Die In Trailer Fire At Cohutta, Ga.
  • 1/8/2025
Appeals Court Dismisses Appeal By City Fire And Police Pension Board In Lt. Joel Case
  • 1/8/2025
County Plans $32 Million Investment To Modernize 27 School Facilities
  • 1/8/2025
Opinion
Pilots On Autopilot?
  • 1/8/2025
Praise To Parents Who Hold Off On Giving Their Children Phones
  • 1/8/2025
January 6th
  • 1/9/2025
Dreaming Makes The World A Better Place
  • 1/8/2025
NPR Bias: Argumentum Ad Hominem - And Response
  • 1/7/2025
Sports
Lady Vols Again Have Shot At The End, But Fall To Undefeated LSU, 89-87
  • 1/9/2025
Mocs Suffer Three Point Loss On Buzzer-Beater At Home
  • 1/9/2025
2025 Tennessee Baseball Preseason All-Americans
  • 1/9/2025
Randy Smith: Mike Keith - A Dream Fulfilled
Randy Smith: Mike Keith - A Dream Fulfilled
  • 1/9/2025
UTC's Sam Phillips Lands At Iowa
  • 1/9/2025
Happenings
Longtime Strawberry Festival Parade Leader Paul "Hambone" Todd Honored With Headstone
Longtime Strawberry Festival Parade Leader Paul "Hambone" Todd Honored With Headstone
  • 1/8/2025
ML King Day Of Service Events
  • 1/9/2025
4BAF Emerging Artist Program Applications Close Jan. 18
  • 1/9/2025
Pop-Up Project Has Winter Coat Drive
  • 1/9/2025
Solo Gallery Exhibit To Feature Works By Southern Adventist University Art Professor
Solo Gallery Exhibit To Feature Works By Southern Adventist University Art Professor
  • 1/9/2025
Entertainment
Alkebulan: The Mother Of Mankind Brings Historical African Royalty And Mythology To Life
Alkebulan: The Mother Of Mankind Brings Historical African Royalty And Mythology To Life
  • 1/9/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/9/2025
Open Mic Night At Songbirds Is Jan. 16
  • 1/9/2025
Chattanooga Music Club Announces Annual Scholarship Program For 2025
Chattanooga Music Club Announces Annual Scholarship Program For 2025
  • 1/8/2025
Songbirds Foundation Welcomes John Dooley As New Executive Director
Songbirds Foundation Welcomes John Dooley As New Executive Director
  • 1/8/2025
Opinion
Pilots On Autopilot?
  • 1/8/2025
Praise To Parents Who Hold Off On Giving Their Children Phones
  • 1/8/2025
January 6th
  • 1/9/2025
Dining
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Dutch Bros To Open New Location Friday
  • 1/7/2025
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Business
INCubator Director Named To Leadership Tennessee NEXT Program
  • 1/9/2025
Tennessee Supreme Court Reaffirms Long-Standing Precedent On Premises Liability Claims
  • 1/8/2025
Tennessee Supreme Court Clarifies When Jury Determines If Prior Offense Is A "Crime Of Punishment"
  • 1/8/2025
Real Estate
Dunkin' Donuts Site On Broad Street Sells For $1,825,000
  • 1/9/2025
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
  • 1/9/2025
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
  • 1/6/2025
Student Scene
UTC Closing Friday And Saturday
  • 1/9/2025
CSCC Announces Mark E. Smith Performance Center Grand Opening
  • 1/9/2025
UTC Mathematician’s Research Goes Global
UTC Mathematician’s Research Goes Global
  • 1/9/2025
Living Well
Erlanger Cancels Elective Surgeries And Closes Erlanger Medical Group Locations Due To Inclement Weather
  • 1/9/2025
Many Bradley Medical Officials To Close During Storm
  • 1/9/2025
Free Dinner And Community Viewing Of “PlantWise” Film
  • 1/9/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
  • 1/4/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
  • 12/20/2024
Outdoors
Commission Hears Fishing Proposals At Abbreviated January Meeting
  • 1/9/2025
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 51: San Francisco
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 51: San Francisco
  • 1/9/2025
Ruby Falls Offers Valentine's Date Night
Ruby Falls Offers Valentine's Date Night
  • 1/7/2025
Tennessee Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families
Tennessee Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families
  • 1/7/2025
Church
LET IT GO! Women’s Conference 2025: “Inner Healing” Will Be Held Feb. 22
LET IT GO! Women’s Conference 2025: “Inner Healing” Will Be Held Feb. 22
  • 1/9/2025
Bob Tamasy: Finding Value In "Refrigerator Verses"
Bob Tamasy: Finding Value In "Refrigerator Verses"
  • 1/9/2025
Christian Actor, Author And Director Shari Rigby To Keynote SCWN Breakfast March 27
Christian Actor, Author And Director Shari Rigby To Keynote SCWN Breakfast March 27
  • 1/9/2025
Obituaries
Karen Thurman Davies
Karen Thurman Davies
  • 1/9/2025
Tina Underwood
Tina Underwood
  • 1/9/2025
Marsha “Diane” Patterson Lasley
Marsha “Diane” Patterson Lasley
  • 1/9/2025