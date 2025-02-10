2 Killed In Head-On Collision On Rossville Boulevard

Two people were killed in a wreck on Rossville Boulevard that happened early Saturday morning.



Chattanooga Police responded at 2:08 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash in the 4900 block of Rossville Boulevard. When the officers arrived on scene, they found a crash involving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala and a 2014 Ram 1500. The officers found the driver of the Impala, a 47-year-old man, with life-threatening injuries and the passenger of the Impala, a 41-year-old man, with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.The driver of the Impala died on the scene. The passenger of the Impala was transported to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.





CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the investigation.





The preliminary investigation shows the Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on Rossville Boulevard, and the Ram 1500 was traveling south on Rossville Boulevard. The Chevrolet Impala crossed the roadway and struck the Ram 1500 head-on. The Traffic Unit is working to determine why the Impala crossed the center line.



