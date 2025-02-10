Latest Headlines

2 Killed In Head-On Collision On Rossville Boulevard

  • Monday, February 10, 2025
Two people were killed in a wreck on Rossville Boulevard that happened early Saturday morning. 

Chattanooga Police responded at 2:08 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash in the 4900 block of Rossville Boulevard. When the officers arrived on scene, they found a crash involving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala and a 2014 Ram 1500. The officers found the driver of the Impala, a 47-year-old man, with life-threatening injuries and the passenger of the Impala, a 41-year-old man, with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.
The driver of the Impala died on the scene. The passenger of the Impala was transported to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.

CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the investigation.

The preliminary investigation shows the Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on Rossville Boulevard, and the Ram 1500 was traveling south on Rossville Boulevard. The Chevrolet Impala crossed the roadway and struck the Ram 1500 head-on. The Traffic Unit is working to determine why the Impala crossed the center line.

Latest Headlines
PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Monday, February 10
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/10/2025
Chattanooga Golfers 4th At Bentwater Intercollegiate
  • Sports
  • 2/10/2025
PHOTOS: Hixson Basketball Hosts CSAS
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/10/2025
Lee Budget Includes $25 Million For Farmland Conservation Fund, $52 Million For 5 New State Parks
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2025
UTC's Sellers Named SoCon Softball Player Of The Week
UTC's Sellers Named SoCon Softball Player Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 2/10/2025
Craig Liner Still Under No Bond For Wife's Murder; Hearing Set Feb. 21
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2025
Breaking News
Craig Liner Still Under No Bond For Wife's Murder; Hearing Set Feb. 21
  • 2/10/2025

Bradley County General Sessions Court Judge Clay Collins said Monday he was leaving a no bond order in effect for a Cleveland man charged with killing his wife last month. A bond hearing and ... more

2 Killed In Head-On Collision On Rossville Boulevard
  • 2/10/2025

Two people were killed in a wreck on Rossville Boulevard that happened early Saturday morning. Chattanooga Police responded at 2:08 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash in the 4900 block of ... more

Outgoing County GOP Chairman Mark Harrison Says Activate Hamilton Slate Using "Fraudulent" Methods; Gail Greene Says "He's Lying"
Outgoing County GOP Chairman Mark Harrison Says Activate Hamilton Slate Using "Fraudulent" Methods; Gail Greene Says "He's Lying"
  • 2/10/2025

The outgoing Hamilton County Republican Party chairman says the conservative grassroots Activate Hamilton slate is using "fraudulent" means to try to register supporters for the upcoming party ... more

Breaking News
City Officials Say Downtown Crime Has Decreased Over 30%
  • 2/10/2025
Girl, 17, In Critical Condition After Shooting On Woodland View Circle
Girl, 17, In Critical Condition After Shooting On Woodland View Circle
  • 2/10/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/10/2025
Heavy Rains Through The Coming Week Could Bring Chattanooga "Significant Flooding"
  • 2/9/2025
Man Wanted For Burglaries, Running From Police Is Captured At Soddy Lake
Man Wanted For Burglaries, Running From Police Is Captured At Soddy Lake
  • 2/9/2025
Opinion
Councilman Ledford Was There For Us
  • 2/7/2025
Who's Really Looking Out For Us?
  • 2/7/2025
Professional Educators Of Tennessee On The State Of The State
  • 2/10/2025
Senator Watson, Focus On Your Constituents, Not Immigrants
  • 2/10/2025
Strong Community And Labor Standards Needed In PILOT Program Resolution
  • 2/10/2025
Sports
#6/4 LSU Edges #19/17 Lady Vols In Baton Rouge, 82-77
  • 2/10/2025
Chattanooga Golfers 4th At Bentwater Intercollegiate
  • 2/10/2025
Chattanooga Softball Drops 5-4 Game To Stetson At Frank Griffin Classic
  • 2/9/2025
UTC Golf Travels To Texas For Bentwater Intercollegiate
  • 2/9/2025
Mountaineers Rally To Beat Mocs In SoCon Wrestling Battle
  • 2/9/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Hummus Bowl
Life With Ferris: The Hummus Bowl
  • 2/10/2025
DAR America 250! Has Marker Dedication Wednesday
DAR America 250! Has Marker Dedication Wednesday
  • 2/10/2025
Celebrate The Scopes100 Centennial In Dayton
  • 2/10/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/10/2025
“First Kick” Ceremony Will Open New “Mini-Pitch” Soccer Field In Dalton
“First Kick” Ceremony Will Open New “Mini-Pitch” Soccer Field In Dalton
  • 2/7/2025
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bright Star” Feb. 25-March 1
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bright Star” Feb. 25-March 1
  • 2/10/2025
American Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Launches New Music Series "Appalachian Sounds"
American Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Launches New Music Series "Appalachian Sounds"
  • 2/10/2025
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
  • 2/10/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
PAL Announces 2025 Grants & Scholarships Now Available
PAL Announces 2025 Grants & Scholarships Now Available
  • 2/10/2025
Opinion
Councilman Ledford Was There For Us
  • 2/7/2025
Who's Really Looking Out For Us?
  • 2/7/2025
Professional Educators Of Tennessee On The State Of The State
  • 2/10/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
Gas Prices Fall 10.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/10/2025
2,000 Bikes And Still Rolling
  • 2/7/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 2/10/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For January
  • 2/10/2025
Ellis Gardner: Are You Covered? Understanding Fire Damage And Insurance
  • 2/6/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 30-Feb. 5
  • 2/6/2025
Student Scene
Cleveland State Hosts Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Celebration
  • 2/10/2025
New Scholarships Announced At Baylor Annual Banquet
  • 2/10/2025
Steven Lewis Appointed New Principal Of Construction Career Center
Steven Lewis Appointed New Principal Of Construction Career Center
  • 2/7/2025
Living Well
CRHC Hosts Annual Point-In-Time Count For People Experiencing Homelessness
  • 2/7/2025
Nurse Practitioner Michelle Hamilton Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Spring City
Nurse Practitioner Michelle Hamilton Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Spring City
  • 2/10/2025
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Partners With Southern Soul Yoga For Wellness Weekend
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Partners With Southern Soul Yoga For Wellness Weekend
  • 2/10/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Outdoors
Blackburn Fork Wildlife Management Area Expanded By 80+ Acres
  • 2/10/2025
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Church Voter Guides Now Available Online
  • 2/10/2025
Bob Tamasy: Joy Emerges From The Refinery Of Adversity
Bob Tamasy: Joy Emerges From The Refinery Of Adversity
  • 2/10/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Church To Hold Black History Celebration
  • 2/5/2025
Obituaries
Barbara Faye Overstreet Duncan
Barbara Faye Overstreet Duncan
  • 2/10/2025
Annie B. Johnson
Annie B. Johnson
  • 2/10/2025
Donald Wayne Arterburn
Donald Wayne Arterburn
  • 2/10/2025
Government
Emergency Road Closures - 500 Block McCallie Avenue, Jersey Pike Train Crossing
  • 2/10/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Carol Eimers
  • 2/10/2025
Officers Arrest Car Thief - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/10/2025