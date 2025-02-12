County Commissioners Balk At Resolutions Aimed At Limiting Growth

County Commissioners on Wednesday, with a host of homebuilders and realtors in the audience, balked at moving forward with two resolutions aimed at limiting growth in the unincorporated areas.

Commissioner Steve Highlander agreed to delay consideration of the items - one setting a moratorium on new zoning cases in Area 9 until Plan Hamilton is approved and another establishing that the granting of building permits in the unincorporated areas be based on the “buildable area” of a site as opposed to the total footage/acreage.

Bryan Schults of the Regional Planning Agency said that body is moving along with a study of Area 9 (County Commission Districts 9 and 10), where residents have raised an outcry about keeping the rural character.

At the meeting, homebuilders and realtors raised an opposing chorus. Julian Bell of the Homebuilders Association said limiting growth out in the county would further drive up the cost of homes. He said the cost of a median home in Hamilton County has reached $378,000. He said a homebuyer would need income of over $100,000 per year to apply for a loan on a median home, and he said the median income in the county is $78,000.

Mr. Bell said many who work in Hamilton County live outside the county. He said each day 91,000 people drive to and from Hamilton County jobs.

He said it was unfair for a property owner to pay taxes for years, then learn that portions of the land were being removed from possible development.

Former Commissioner Sabrena Smedley, representing the Chattanooga Board of Realtors, said she believed the measures would have "unintended consequences." She said it "may exacerbate the current housing shortage, limit development and hinder economic development." She said it would also make it more difficult to provide adequate affordable units.

Several Signal Mountain residents who live near the controversial Spangler Farm development off Roberts Mill Road spoke in favor of the measures. Former homebuilder Brian Glasscock said many developers are going into rural areas with the use of decentralized waste systems. He said those are septic systems, not ones that tie into existing lines that lead to a treatment plant.

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley said he favors higher density where infrastructure is in place. He said he is fearful of the decentralized systems. He said should the Spangler Farm system fail that the effluent would have to be piped down the mountain and come out near Ivy Academy. He said it could cost millions of dollars and pollute North Chickamauga Creek that has been made part of a state park.

Mike Chauncey, chairman of the commission's zoning committee, said he preferred the two resolutions to go away. He said, "I just feel like we're kicking the can down the road. It feels like it's being filibustered."

He said the Regional Planning Agency had "performed valuable services and a lot of money went to consultants" to prepare Plan Hamilton. He said, "But we keep putting it off (approving the plan). I won't support these resolutions. It's an overreach of government."

Chairman Jeff Eversole, who has a rural district, said, "I think it's okay sometime to hit the pause button and listen to the citizens."

After a meeting attended by some 300 rural residents several weeks ago, County Mayor Weston Wamp said he would not push Plan Hamilton to a vote until their concerns had been addressed.

Officials said it now is projected to go to the Planning Commission in March and the County Commission in April.

Commissioner Joe Graham said "a lot of hard work and money" had gone into Plan Hamilton and it ought to get a vote.

Commissioner Warren Mackey said, "The outlying areas are getting a free ride. They want extended land, but they want the city to pay for it."

He also said, "As long as they are not violating the law, homeowners ought to be able to do what they want with their property."

Commissioner David Sharpe said, "You can't have it both ways. If we want lower taxes, then we need higher density."

Commissioner Lee Helton, who has a large rural area, said, "Density should go where it's able to go." He said there should be development if the infrastructure is there.

Commissioner Ken Smith also said he was not supportive of the measures.

Mr. Schults said planners have been looking at the idea of gross and net growth, along with other low density strategies. He said most counties zone by gross area, though Williamson County has net zoning. He said Williamson County does not include areas of decentralized waste systems in calculating buildable areas.

He said if there was a move for net zoning, that it must be decided which areas are to be left out, including sections like steep slopes, low-lying areas, and right of ways.