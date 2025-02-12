Latest Headlines

Design Changes Made To 8-Story Drury Hotel Planned At Sportsbarn Site

  • Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Officials said a planned Druty Plaza Hotel in downtown Chattanooga will no longer need to go back before the Form Based Code committee becaused requested changes were made to the design.

At a meeting on Jan. 9, the city panel had design issues with the planned eight-story hotel at the longtime downtown site of the Sportsbarn.

The company recently submitted changes to the plan to address the concerns of the committee. They added windows where there had been blank walls and reduced the size of the signage, it was stated.

Drury officials earlier indicated the Car Barns will be razed and it will be "all-new construction." Preserve Chattanooga has asked the hotel firm to consider including portions of the historic building in the design.

The Sportsbarn closed in 2023 after 44 years at the site at 301 Market St.

The Sportsbarn operated in the historic brick streetcar barns at the site.

The Car Barns date to 1887 and were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. The offices and Car Barns were designed by architect R.H. Hunt.

David Hudson, committee member, at the January meeting said, "We want the development. We do not want to stop the development, but you have one of the most prominent sites in Chattanooga and we want it done right."

Thomas Palmer, also on the committee, said, "The intent of the code is that we not have a suburban hotel in our downtown. I take real issue with the design on Broad Street."

The hotel design has front doors at Market and Third.

Committee members took most issue with the Broad Street design lack of fenestration (design of windows and doors).

Committee member Lee Helena said if windows are added on the west side (Broad Street) looking toward Lookout Mountain and Cameron Hill, "You should be able to charge a lot more for those rooms."

The service entrance was placed on Broad Street. Jimmy Williamson, chairman, said that makes sense since it lines up with the adjacent service entrance on the Lifestyle Building.

Committee member Alex Reyland said updates to Broad Street are underway and it is planned as the main pedestrian downtown artery, with Market Street the main transit artery.

Board members also said a planned vertical sign at the front is very large. As initially designed, it was 5'x20'.

Officials said that is the same size that was approved in Nashville downtown and as the new Drury that just opened on Shallowford Road by I-75.

Parking will be across Market Street at the two-story former Sportsbarn parking site that goes back to Cherry Street.

Latest Headlines
Woman Tells Jury She Was Raped By Sitter At Erlanger Hospital In 2019
  • Breaking News
  • 2/12/2025
PHOTOS: Oak Ridge Boys At Cleveland
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/12/2025
PHOTOS: Oak Ridge girls at Cleveland
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/12/2025
Cleveland State Wins 51-49 Over Motlow State
  • Sports
  • 2/12/2025
UTC's Wear, Whitaker Named SoCon Golfers Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 2/12/2025
Lee's Lannom, Waite Named Athlete Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 2/12/2025
Breaking News
Woman Tells Jury She Was Raped By Sitter At Erlanger Hospital In 2019
  • 2/12/2025

A Criminal Court jury has been asked to decide whether or not a sitter at Erlanger Hospital raped the woman he was suppose to watch over. Henri Lerone Winston is on trial in the courtroom ... more

Signal Mountain Council To Fill Vacancy After Eddie Smith Resigns
  • 2/12/2025

Signal Mountain’s council meeting began with the announcement that recently elected council member Eddie Smith has resigned due to unforeseen circumstances, said Mayor Elizabeth Baker. The city ... more

Governor Lee Signs Education Freedom Act
Governor Lee Signs Education Freedom Act
  • 2/12/2025

Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday signed the Education Freedom Act , which he described as "landmark legislation that establishes Tennessee’s first-ever universal school choice program." He was ... more

Breaking News
Man Faces Additional Charges After Sheriff's Office Investigation
Man Faces Additional Charges After Sheriff's Office Investigation
  • 2/12/2025
Tennessee Aquarium Names Andrew Wood As New President And CEO
Tennessee Aquarium Names Andrew Wood As New President And CEO
  • 2/12/2025
Classes Canceled At Soddy Daisy Middle School Due To Downed Power Lines; Buses Get Stuck
  • 2/12/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/12/2025
Weekend Construction/Lane Closure On I-24 Rescheduled Due To Inclement Weather
  • 2/11/2025
Opinion
Questioning Walnut Street Bridge Closure - And Response (2)
  • 2/12/2025
Let Congress Know
  • 2/12/2025
Just A Fair Election?
Just A Fair Election?
  • 2/12/2025
The Benefits Of Higher Education
  • 2/12/2025
Professional Educators Of Tennessee On The State Of The State
  • 2/10/2025
Sports
#5/4 Vols Fall Short, 75-64, At #15/18 Kentucky
  • 2/12/2025
Mocs Put Winning Streak On Line In Visit To SoCon Co-Leader Samford
Mocs Put Winning Streak On Line In Visit To SoCon Co-Leader Samford
  • 2/11/2025
Randy Smith: Things To Bet On In The Super Bowl
Randy Smith: Things To Bet On In The Super Bowl
  • 2/11/2025
UTC Men’s Golf Storms Back For Win In Texas
UTC Men’s Golf Storms Back For Win In Texas
  • 2/11/2025
Dan Fleser: Kim Caldwell Says Lady Vols Regressed In LSU Game
Dan Fleser: Kim Caldwell Says Lady Vols Regressed In LSU Game
  • 2/11/2025
Happenings
"It’s About People In Israel" Community Dinner Is Feb. 25
  • 2/11/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Evolution
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Evolution
  • 2/12/2025
The Marsh House Has Valentine's Event Saturday
  • 2/12/2025
ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of 2025 Grants For Individual Artists
ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of 2025 Grants For Individual Artists
  • 2/11/2025
Chattanooga Sculptor Jim Collins Work Featured At The Augusta GA Sculpture Trail
Chattanooga Sculptor Jim Collins Work Featured At The Augusta GA Sculpture Trail
  • 2/11/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Little Theatre Presents True Story Of The Three Little Pigs
  • 2/12/2025
Country Newcomer Tucker Wetmore: His First #1 At Country Radio, More Dates Added To Sold Out Tour
Country Newcomer Tucker Wetmore: His First #1 At Country Radio, More Dates Added To Sold Out Tour
  • 2/12/2025
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
  • 2/10/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
Jericho Brass Presents Songs Of Stage And Screen Concert Feb. 21
Jericho Brass Presents Songs Of Stage And Screen Concert Feb. 21
  • 2/12/2025
Opinion
Questioning Walnut Street Bridge Closure - And Response (2)
  • 2/12/2025
Let Congress Know
  • 2/12/2025
Just A Fair Election?
Just A Fair Election?
  • 2/12/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
Chattanooga Airport To Launch Inaugural Nonstop Flight To Punta Gorda Thursday
  • 2/12/2025
Local Expert Cosgrove To Present Leadership Tips For Business Lecture Series At SAU
Local Expert Cosgrove To Present Leadership Tips For Business Lecture Series At SAU
  • 2/12/2025
Goodwill To Host 2 Hiring Events In Dalton In February
Goodwill To Host 2 Hiring Events In Dalton In February
  • 2/12/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For January
  • 2/10/2025
Ellis Gardner: Are You Covered? Understanding Fire Damage And Insurance
  • 2/6/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 30-Feb. 5
  • 2/6/2025
Student Scene
Free Valentine’s Concert At Cleveland State
  • 2/11/2025
Cleveland State Hosts Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Celebration
  • 2/10/2025
New Scholarships Announced At Baylor Annual Banquet
  • 2/10/2025
Living Well
Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host 5th Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run Feb. 22
  • 2/12/2025
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals
  • 2/11/2025
Chattanooga Hamilton County FJC Appoints New Chairman And 2 New Board Members
  • 2/11/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Outdoors
Early Bird: America’s Beloved Purple Martins Return To Tennessee
  • 2/11/2025
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/12/2025
Friends House Ministry Presents Evening Of Inspiration And Music March 8
  • 2/11/2025
Church Voter Guides Now Available Online
  • 2/10/2025
Obituaries
Pamela Arleen Wade Kenner
Pamela Arleen Wade Kenner
  • 2/12/2025
Michelle Ann Maples
Michelle Ann Maples
  • 2/12/2025
Linda Joyce Kramer
Linda Joyce Kramer
  • 2/12/2025
Government
ArtsBuild Launches Arts Voter Guide For 2025 Chattanooga City Elections
ArtsBuild Launches Arts Voter Guide For 2025 Chattanooga City Elections
  • 2/12/2025
New All-Way Stop Implemented At S. Lyerly Street/E. 12th Street
  • 2/12/2025
SEIU, Realtors Endorse Clark For City Council District 5
  • 2/12/2025