Stadium Construction On Time; 1st Steel To Be Erected

Members of the Sports Authority were told Thursday that construction on the new Southside Stadium is on track, with the first steel to be erected later this month.

City Engineer Bill Payne said concrete work has begun on the Third Base Building, and renovation is underway on the old Powerhouse and the Pattern Shop that were part of U.S. Pipe.

He said a smaller amount of soil deemed as "special waste" wound up being removed from the site than expected. He said that fact has helped save money on the large project at the old foundry site.

He said 96 truck loads of "special waste" were hauled off to be deposited in a separate area of the landfill.

"That's a very small proportion of the overall site. That has helped quite a bit on the budget," he said.

The Sports Authority was told that the entire project is $125 million - $115 million for the stadium and $10 million contributed by the city for infrastructure, including putting in a new W. 26th Street.

He listed the amount for EMJ Construction as $76 million. Thus far, the local firm has been paid $6.7 million and has been invoiced another $3.3 million.

Mr. Payne said about 22 percent of the construction work is going to DBE firms. But he said that is under the state definition that includes the category of Small Business.

Asked for a further breakdown on the DBE set-aside, he said that can be furnished to the board.

Mr. Payne said as of Jan. 21 that the first large job tasks on the stadium project had been completed.