Rhea County's Sheriff Neal Defends Pay Increase Request For Future Sheriffs

  Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Sheriff Mike Neal, in an interview, explained his reasoning for requesting that the Rhea County Commission increase the Rhea County Sheriff's salary by an additional 20 percent. This request was made to account for the added responsibilities of managing not only the County Jail as a workhouse but also overseeing the Juvenile Detention Center. However, at the most recent meeting, the commission decided not to proceed with the motion that was tabled in January.

The state permits counties to supplement the sheriff’s salary for these additional duties.
Sheriff Neal said that his advocacy is intended to benefit future sheriffs who will inherit these responsibilities.

Sheriff Neal said that while these initiatives fall outside the mandatory responsibilities of the Sheriff’s office, they have been pursued for the betterment of the community and to avoid a tax increase. However, these achievements present challenges, particularly in maintaining order and safety within the jail and transporting federal inmates, which requires extensive planning and security measures to protect both staff and the public, he said.

Sheriff Neal said so far approximately $11 million in revenue has been brought in from the Rhea County Jail and the Juvenile Detention Center since the opening of the Justice Center in 2021. Funds generated from these sources are used to offset expenses for the jail as well as the Justice Center.

“All of this work we have done is to benefit the taxpayers of Rhea County by the County Commission not having to raise property taxes,” the sheriff said.

He said the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department also operates a Work Release Program, allowing incarcerated individuals to gain employment while fulfilling their legal and financial responsibilities. Earnings from the program are deposited into an account that is accessible upon release. These earnings are also used to pay court fines, child support, and other financial obligations, reducing the likelihood of recidivism. Sheriff Neal noted that upon release, many individuals have accumulated a substantial nest egg to aid in their restart.

He stated, “Since the Justice Center was built in 2021, it has now become a Tier One workhouse. Rhea County is one of 21 counties in the state of Tennessee that have a Tier One classification. The criteria for that is far more stringent than just being a certified jail. We have also started the Rhea County Reentry Program. The Reentry Program provides incarcerated individuals with education, job training, and essential life skills to support a successful transition back into the community.”

He said several of the inmates have earned their GED’s and some have gone on to take college classes online while they are incarcerated. As of now, six incarcerated individuals have obtained their welding certification, which makes them able to find good employment upon release.

In addition to the jail, Sheriff Neal noted that he also oversees the Juvenile Detention Center which is located at the old jail. The Rhea County Juvenile Detention Center can hold up to 32 juveniles, but current staffing only allows for a maximum of 16. The Detention Center is approved through the state to hold juveniles with adjudicated charges as well as juveniles from other counties.

Since the old jail was converted to the Juvenile Detention Center it has brought in approximately $2.2 million , it was stated.

Sheriff Neal said, “For 22 years, the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office is still committed to serving our community with integrity, transparency, and fiscal responsibility. We take immense pride in continuing to improve public safety and community services. Our dedication to the people of Rhea County is still stronger than ever. My staff works diligently every day to ensure that the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department leads the way not only in law enforcement and corrections, but also in fulfilling our fiduciary responsibilities to the taxpayers of Rhea County,"

At the completion of his term in 2026, Sheriff Neal will have been the longest serving sheriff in Rhea County history with 24 years of service.

Rhea County's Sheriff Neal Defends Pay Increase Request For Future Sheriffs
