Arrest Made In Daycare Facility Incident

  • Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Tonya Jean Lively
The Chattanooga Police Department arrested 31-year-old Tonya Jean Lively in relation to the daycare facility child abuse investigation.

The Special Victims Unit Investigator presented the facts of the incident to the Hamilton County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury indicted Ms. Lively for one count of felony child abuse.

On Monday, the Chattanooga Police Department and the Red Bank Police Department worked to locate her. She was located by the Red Bank Police Department and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

Ms. Lively was formerly a teacher at Primrose School of East Brainerd. A video circulated in which she was seen pushing down the heads of two small children while patting one of them forcefully on the back and bottom.

She was trying to get them down for a nap at the time.

The Department of Children's Services then began an investigation.

