Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BEARD, ANTONIO JAMALL 
2010 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BEELER, KELLY LYNN 
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37314 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BENNETT, JOSHUA PAUL 
713 MCKAYS CT BRENTWOOD, 37027 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BLACKWELL, RICKY LEE 
276 SUMMER RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022723 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CAREATHERS, DONTA DEMITRIUS 
708 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

CARLTON, DAVID WESTLY 
285 OAL GROVE ROAD BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (FTA)

CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CHUBBS, CALVIN ALONZO 
1713 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EDWARDS, ROBERT LEE 
1519 RYAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ERICKSON, JOHN THURMAN 
4525 CLOVERDALE LOOP HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

FEITT, ALEXIS LEIGH 
1310 RESERVE WAY, APT 307 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN 
4883 RANCO CIR HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373635207 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL 
3715 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

GRAY, BRYCE COLBY 
8535 BLUEBERRY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

GRIMES, VERONICA ELIZABETH 
2159 DUGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122217 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HATFIELD, PATRICIA ANN 
1375 KNOX BRIDGE HWY WHITE, 30184 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON, CODY SCOTT 
89 COURT LOOP DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

KING, DARDREKIA ARLENE 
701 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 374064246 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

KNIGHT, LASHUNDA NICOLE 
2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAMB, MELISSA LYNN 
61 JEFFREY TOWN RD TRENTON, 307522846 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LUMPKIN, WAYMON KEITH 
1603 S SMITH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARSHALL, GABE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MCDADE, ALEXIS BROOKE 
138 SIGNAL HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SUSPENDED LICENSE
RESISTING

MCKINNEY, ALEXANDER DALE 
9140 INTEGRA HILL LN APT 200 HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $1000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

MOON, CEARIES MONIQUE 
1201 REEVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, EVAN 
2012 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MORLAS, KELLY NICOLE 
82 RIDGELAND CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MULTARI, DIANA LEE 
3741 BOWMAN CIRLCE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

PARKER, ALICIA MARIE 
CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PICCIRILLO, NICHOLAS MICHEAL 
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, TRACY DAWN 
7224B TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211056 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR 
1107 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, BILLY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

SCOTT, SARAH JANE 
1310 RESERVE WAY, APT 307 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHERRILL, BECKY ANITA 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT B6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SLATER, FELINA LOUISE 
5910 S LEE HWY MC DONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

STURKEY, JOSEPH JAMES 
2330 MARCO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

VANDERGRIFF, JEFFREY SCOTT 
4634 RUBY RED DR, APT #210 OOLTEWAH, 373632531 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

WALSINGHAM, TRAVIS PAUL 
448 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RAPE

WELCH, NOAH JAMES 
208 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YATES, KAYLEIGH JUNE 
283 BROCK CIR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:
BEARD, ANTONIO JAMALL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/21/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BEELER, KELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BENNETT, JOSHUA PAUL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/30/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CAREATHERS, DONTA DEMITRIUS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/26/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
CARLTON, DAVID WESTLY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (FTA)
CHUBBS, CALVIN ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/13/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ERICKSON, JOHN THURMAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/04/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
FEITT, ALEXIS LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/20/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
GRAY, BRYCE COLBY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/29/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HATFIELD, PATRICIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/27/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, CODY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/05/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
KING, DARDREKIA ARLENE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/26/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
LAMB, MELISSA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/27/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LUMPKIN, WAYMON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARSHALL, GABE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MCDADE, ALEXIS BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • RESISTING
MCKINNEY, ALEXANDER DALE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/08/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $1000
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
MOON, CEARIES MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/02/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORLAS, KELLY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/21/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
MULTARI, DIANA LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/08/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
PARKER, ALICIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
REED, TRACY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/17/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, BILLY
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/15/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
SCOTT, SARAH JANE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/08/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SLATER, FELINA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
STURKEY, JOSEPH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/31/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
VANDERGRIFF, JEFFREY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/07/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
WALSINGHAM, TRAVIS PAUL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/21/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • RAPE
WELCH, NOAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YATES, KAYLEIGH JUNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/23/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/4/2025
Mocs Delayed By Fog. At Battle At Briar's Creek
  • Sports
  • 2/3/2025
New Parking Lot At The Commons At Collegedale Getting Plenty Of Use
  • Breaking News
  • 2/3/2025
Juvenile Crashes Into East Ridge Police And Fire Service Center
  • Breaking News
  • 2/3/2025
UTC Men's Golf Endures Fog Delay In S.C. Tournament
UTC Men's Golf Endures Fog Delay In S.C. Tournament
  • Sports
  • 2/3/2025
UTC Wrestlers Travel To Carolinas This Weekend
  • Sports
  • 2/3/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/4/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BEARD, ... more

New Parking Lot At The Commons At Collegedale Getting Plenty Of Use
  • 2/3/2025

Much of the Collegedale Commission meeting on Monday was getting updates on projects that are already in progress. The new parking lot built near The Commons is being heavily used even before ... more

Dalton Police Investigating Shoplifting At Clothing Store
  • 2/3/2025

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who shoplifted more than $130 worth of merchandise from a local clothing store. The woman was recorded by store ... more

Breaking News
Dayton, Rhea County Eyeing Construction Of Convention Center
  • 2/3/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/3/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News
  • 2/3/2025
Injured Hiker At Signal Point Is Brought Out Safely
Injured Hiker At Signal Point Is Brought Out Safely
  • 2/2/2025
Man Shot While Sitting In Vehicle At Red Bank Bojangles
  • 2/2/2025
Opinion
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
  • 2/2/2025
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Anna Golladay Is Diligent And Trustworthy
  • 2/3/2025
Chattanooga's Intergenerational Needs
  • 2/3/2025
Why Not Make Them Wear Gold Stars? - And Response (3)
  • 2/1/2025
Sports
Vols Ascend To Fourth In National Rankings
  • 2/3/2025
Honor Huff Named SoCon Player of the Week
Honor Huff Named SoCon Player of the Week
  • 2/3/2025
UTC Men's Golf Endures Fog Delay In S.C. Tournament
UTC Men's Golf Endures Fog Delay In S.C. Tournament
  • 2/3/2025
Mocs’ Mulholland Strays From Family Lineage In Choosing Basketball
Mocs’ Mulholland Strays From Family Lineage In Choosing Basketball
  • 2/2/2025
Cooper Propels Lady Vols Past Missouri, 76-71
  • 2/2/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Sister Homage - Jewelry With Meaning
  • 2/3/2025
43rd Annual Dalton HamFest Set For Dalton Fairgrounds Feb. 22
43rd Annual Dalton HamFest Set For Dalton Fairgrounds Feb. 22
  • 2/3/2025
"Citizen Soldier" Author To Speak At Collegedale Friends & Fun Group
  • 2/3/2025
"Expressions of Pride: The AfroArt Collection" Photo Display Jan.-March At North River Civic Center
"Expressions of Pride: The AfroArt Collection" Photo Display Jan.-March At North River Civic Center
  • 2/3/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/3/2025
Entertainment
Love Songs In Blue Jazz Series Will Be Feb.
Love Songs In Blue Jazz Series Will Be Feb.
  • 2/3/2025
Sweet And Salty Valentine's Concert Is Feb. 13 At The Commons In Collegedale
Sweet And Salty Valentine's Concert Is Feb. 13 At The Commons In Collegedale
  • 2/3/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Darrell Patterson
  • 2/3/2025
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Concert
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Concert
  • 2/1/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/31/2025
Opinion
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
  • 2/2/2025
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Anna Golladay Is Diligent And Trustworthy
  • 2/3/2025
Dining
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Business
TVA Asks For Public Input On The Clinch River Nuclear Site
  • 2/3/2025
Gas Prices Rise 7.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/3/2025
New And Used Vehicle Sales Rise In January
  • 2/3/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Maximize Your Deductions: 8 Common Home Tax Errors To Avoid
  • 1/30/2025
City Council Tables Zoning Request For Commercial Site In Residential Section Of Glass Street
  • 1/28/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 23-29
  • 1/30/2025
Student Scene
UT Students To Gain Behind-The-Scenes Experience At Super Bowl LIX
UT Students To Gain Behind-The-Scenes Experience At Super Bowl LIX
  • 2/3/2025
GNTC Awards Synovus Scholarships
  • 2/3/2025
Online Auction Benefits Cleveland State Foundation
  • 2/3/2025
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Celebrates 35th Anniversary
  • 2/3/2025
National Burn Prevention Week 2025 Focuses On Safer Living Spaces
National Burn Prevention Week 2025 Focuses On Safer Living Spaces
  • 2/3/2025
25th Annual Great Strides Walk To Take Place March 29
25th Annual Great Strides Walk To Take Place March 29
  • 2/1/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Lincoln Park, Part 1
  • 1/31/2025
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Outdoors
The Pawpaw, North America’s Largest Native Fruit, Is Regaining Popularity
The Pawpaw, North America’s Largest Native Fruit, Is Regaining Popularity
  • 2/3/2025
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
  • 1/31/2025
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
  • 1/29/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Regina Block To Speak At SCWN February Marketplace Luncheon Feb. 27
Regina Block To Speak At SCWN February Marketplace Luncheon Feb. 27
  • 2/3/2025
Bob Tamasy: Responding Properly To That Big Little Word, "If"
Bob Tamasy: Responding Properly To That Big Little Word, "If"
  • 2/3/2025
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
  • 1/28/2025
Obituaries
James “Junior” Lewis Cochran, Jr.
James “Junior” Lewis Cochran, Jr.
  • 2/3/2025
James Warren McDougal
James Warren McDougal
  • 2/3/2025
Margaret Beckler Frazier
Margaret Beckler Frazier
  • 2/3/2025