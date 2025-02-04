Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BEARD, ANTONIO JAMALL

2010 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BEELER, KELLY LYNN

6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37314

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BENNETT, JOSHUA PAUL

713 MCKAYS CT BRENTWOOD, 37027

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BLACKWELL, RICKY LEE

276 SUMMER RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022723

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL LITTERING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CAREATHERS, DONTA DEMITRIUS

708 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR



CARLTON, DAVID WESTLY

285 OAL GROVE ROAD BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (FTA)



CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CHUBBS, CALVIN ALONZO

1713 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EDWARDS, ROBERT LEE

1519 RYAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



ERICKSON, JOHN THURMAN

4525 CLOVERDALE LOOP HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



FEITT, ALEXIS LEIGH

1310 RESERVE WAY, APT 307 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN

4883 RANCO CIR HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373635207

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL

3715 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE



GRAY, BRYCE COLBY

8535 BLUEBERRY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



GRIMES, VERONICA ELIZABETH

2159 DUGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122217

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HATFIELD, PATRICIA ANN

1375 KNOX BRIDGE HWY WHITE, 30184

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JOHNSON, CODY SCOTT

89 COURT LOOP DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



KING, DARDREKIA ARLENE

701 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 374064246

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



KNIGHT, LASHUNDA NICOLE

2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LAMB, MELISSA LYNN

61 JEFFREY TOWN RD TRENTON, 307522846

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



LUMPKIN, WAYMON KEITH

1603 S SMITH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARSHALL, GABE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



MCDADE, ALEXIS BROOKE

138 SIGNAL HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SUSPENDED LICENSE

RESISTING



MCKINNEY, ALEXANDER DALE

9140 INTEGRA HILL LN APT 200 HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $1000

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU



MOON, CEARIES MONIQUE

1201 REEVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORE, EVAN

2012 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



MORLAS, KELLY NICOLE

82 RIDGELAND CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



MULTARI, DIANA LEE

3741 BOWMAN CIRLCE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



PARKER, ALICIA MARIE

CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



PICCIRILLO, NICHOLAS MICHEAL

2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REED, TRACY DAWN

7224B TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211056

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR

1107 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROBINSON, BILLY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



SCOTT, SARAH JANE

1310 RESERVE WAY, APT 307 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SHERRILL, BECKY ANITA

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT B6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SLATER, FELINA LOUISE

5910 S LEE HWY MC DONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT



STURKEY, JOSEPH JAMES

2330 MARCO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



VANDERGRIFF, JEFFREY SCOTT

4634 RUBY RED DR, APT #210 OOLTEWAH, 373632531

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



WALSINGHAM, TRAVIS PAUL

448 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RAPE



WELCH, NOAH JAMES

208 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



YATES, KAYLEIGH JUNE

283 BROCK CIR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

