Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BEARD, ANTONIO JAMALL
2010 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BEELER, KELLY LYNN
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37314
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BENNETT, JOSHUA PAUL
713 MCKAYS CT BRENTWOOD, 37027
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLACKWELL, RICKY LEE
276 SUMMER RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022723
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CAREATHERS, DONTA DEMITRIUS
708 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
CARLTON, DAVID WESTLY
285 OAL GROVE ROAD BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (FTA)
CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CHUBBS, CALVIN ALONZO
1713 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EDWARDS, ROBERT LEE
1519 RYAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ERICKSON, JOHN THURMAN
4525 CLOVERDALE LOOP HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
FEITT, ALEXIS LEIGH
1310 RESERVE WAY, APT 307 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN
4883 RANCO CIR HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373635207
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL
3715 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
GRAY, BRYCE COLBY
8535 BLUEBERRY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
GRIMES, VERONICA ELIZABETH
2159 DUGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122217
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HATFIELD, PATRICIA ANN
1375 KNOX BRIDGE HWY WHITE, 30184
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, CODY SCOTT
89 COURT LOOP DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
KING, DARDREKIA ARLENE
701 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 374064246
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
KNIGHT, LASHUNDA NICOLE
2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAMB, MELISSA LYNN
61 JEFFREY TOWN RD TRENTON, 307522846
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LUMPKIN, WAYMON KEITH
1603 S SMITH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARSHALL, GABE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MCDADE, ALEXIS BROOKE
138 SIGNAL HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SUSPENDED LICENSE
RESISTING
MCKINNEY, ALEXANDER DALE
9140 INTEGRA HILL LN APT 200 HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $1000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
MOON, CEARIES MONIQUE
1201 REEVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, EVAN
2012 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MORLAS, KELLY NICOLE
82 RIDGELAND CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
MULTARI, DIANA LEE
3741 BOWMAN CIRLCE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
PARKER, ALICIA MARIE
CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PICCIRILLO, NICHOLAS MICHEAL
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REED, TRACY DAWN
7224B TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211056
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR
1107 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, BILLY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
SCOTT, SARAH JANE
1310 RESERVE WAY, APT 307 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHERRILL, BECKY ANITA
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT B6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SLATER, FELINA LOUISE
5910 S LEE HWY MC DONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
STURKEY, JOSEPH JAMES
2330 MARCO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
VANDERGRIFF, JEFFREY SCOTT
4634 RUBY RED DR, APT #210 OOLTEWAH, 373632531
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
WALSINGHAM, TRAVIS PAUL
448 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RAPE
WELCH, NOAH JAMES
208 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YATES, KAYLEIGH JUNE
283 BROCK CIR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
