Man Who Beheaded Father In East Ridge Gets Out On $1 Million Bond

A man who confessed to beheading his father at an East Ridge home has been allowed out after he made a $1 million bond.

Caleb Disterdick, 26, is charged in the grisly death of Jason "Chris" Disterdick, 52, of Conway, Ark.

He had a murder charge bound to the Grand Jury out of East Ridge Court on Tuesday.

Caleb Disterdict, who planned to go back to Arkansas, had a GPS monitor placed on him.

Four bonding companies went together to make the large bond.

The bond was reportedly paid by the defendant's mother.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Feb. 1, East Ridge Police received a dispatch call to the 1400 block of Greenslake Road regarding a potential assault.

As police approached the home, multiple people were flagging officers down and pointing towards Desterdick, who was in the driveway with a blanket around him, and he was covered with blood. After telling police "I killed my dad," he was placed at gun point and told to get on the ground.

Police said Caleb Disterdick kept saying, "I killed my dad."

The father of Disterdick was found decapitated inside the house at 1437 Greens Lake Road.