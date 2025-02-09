Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANDERSON, JAMES DEWAYNE 
1202 TIMESVILLE ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO 
1904 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BICKERSTAFF, LAMAR CHAPPLE 
5830 PATRICK PL CHATTANOOGA, 374212935 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER 
314 GARDNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374115154 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURROW, DYLAN LEE 
9007 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF SCHEDULE II (METH)
POSS OF SCHEDULE II (DEXTROAMPHETAMINE)
POSS OF SCHEDULE VI
POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MANUFACTURE, SALE, DELIVERY

CURTIS, DANIEL GAVIN 
1305 OLD JAYELL RD SEVIERVILLE, 37862 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CURTIS, EMBRY ANDERSON 
1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHAATANOOG, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE 
606 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113330 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, MARLON DEJUAN 
601 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DECKARD, SARAH 
8341 HARVARD OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER 
1118 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
43 SUMMER CIR MORRISON, 37357 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOLDSTON, BRANDON JAMES 
3138 DURHAM DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230413 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GRUBB, BRANDI RENEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW 
453 PRINCESS JADE WAY SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTYNAL)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

HARRIS, BLAISE LANDON 
23 PEGRAM CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HEARN, VIRGLE LEE 
211 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112769 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HOOKER, HAROLD DAVIS 
4200 CRANBROOK DR POWELL, 378495134 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

JURGENS, TANNER DUSTIN 
3233 INDIAN CREEK RD PULASKI, 384787357 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLEY, RYAN OVELL 
433 BOOTH ROAD CHATANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KIRK, ANTWAN DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KNIGHT, LAVANTEZ CORSUANTA 
2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLEMORE, NOAH LENNY 
3412 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072009 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCELRATH MASSENGALE, TIFFANY LYNN 
7701 CECILIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS 
1125 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123232 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRISON, KAMERON TERRELL 
1140 PONDEROSA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MURPHY, TODD GILMAN 
423 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042926 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PAYNE, JON ROBERT 
109 BAILEY ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

PEREZ PEREZ, JOSUE MARIO 
473 STANCIL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PORTE, JIMMY A 
304 MIDDLEBROOK DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
808 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RAMIREZ, OTONIEL 
1611 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045143 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RAMIREZ GALINDO, ELOY 
2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, BOYD ONEAL 
2010 KATO LANE EASLEY, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL 
1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
EVADING ARREST
CHILD NEGLECT
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SHROPSHIRE, ERIC LEBRON 
6719 TRIPLE CROWN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

SIMS, WAYMAN EUGENE 
HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SKILES, BRANDON LEE 
3605 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072112 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SMITH, MARCUS LAVAR 
2825 4TH AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SWAFFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY 
4502 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 373639017 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TERRY, TERRANCE LEBRON 
3208 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071539 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT

THOMAS, DAISEAN DELION 
2418 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211724 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WALKER, NORMAN CHRISTOPHER 
138 MILLER VIEW DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE 
1228 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

WILSON, WESTLEY STEVEN 
1007 HORTON RD ALBERTVILLE, 35950 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WRIGHT, JUSTIN TRAVIS 
2348 VIOLETTE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
DRIVING WITH METH
POSS OF SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF SCHEDULE II (DEXTROAMPHETAMINE)
POSS OF SCHEDULE II (METH)

YOUNGBLOOD, TIMOTHY LAWANCE 
98 POPE TEE RD DUNLAP, 373278832 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

