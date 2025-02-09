Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, JAMES DEWAYNE

1202 TIMESVILLE ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO

1904 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BICKERSTAFF, LAMAR CHAPPLE

5830 PATRICK PL CHATTANOOGA, 374212935

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

314 GARDNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374115154

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BURROW, DYLAN LEE

9007 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSS OF SCHEDULE II (METH)

POSS OF SCHEDULE II (DEXTROAMPHETAMINE)

POSS OF SCHEDULE VI

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MANUFACTURE, SALE, DELIVERY



CURTIS, DANIEL GAVIN

1305 OLD JAYELL RD SEVIERVILLE, 37862

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CURTIS, EMBRY ANDERSON

1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHAATANOOG, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE

606 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113330

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, MARLON DEJUAN

601 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DECKARD, SARAH

8341 HARVARD OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER

1118 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

43 SUMMER CIR MORRISON, 37357

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOLDSTON, BRANDON JAMES

3138 DURHAM DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230413

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GRUBB, BRANDI RENEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW

453 PRINCESS JADE WAY SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTYNAL)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



HARRIS, BLAISE LANDON

23 PEGRAM CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



HEARN, VIRGLE LEE

211 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112769

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOOD, WALTER JAMES

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37343

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HOOKER, HAROLD DAVIS

4200 CRANBROOK DR POWELL, 378495134

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



JURGENS, TANNER DUSTIN

3233 INDIAN CREEK RD PULASKI, 384787357

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KELLEY, RYAN OVELL

433 BOOTH ROAD CHATANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KIRK, ANTWAN DEWAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KNIGHT, LAVANTEZ CORSUANTA

2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCCLEMORE, NOAH LENNY

3412 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072009

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MCELRATH MASSENGALE, TIFFANY LYNN

7701 CECILIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS

1125 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123232

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORRISON, KAMERON TERRELL

1140 PONDEROSA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MURPHY, TODD GILMAN

423 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042926

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PAYNE, JON ROBERT

109 BAILEY ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)



PEREZ PEREZ, JOSUE MARIO

473 STANCIL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



PORTE, JIMMY A

304 MIDDLEBROOK DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

808 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



RAMIREZ, OTONIEL

1611 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045143

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



RAMIREZ GALINDO, ELOY

2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROBERTS, BOYD ONEAL

2010 KATO LANE EASLEY, 00000

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL

1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT

EVADING ARREST

CHILD NEGLECT

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



SHROPSHIRE, ERIC LEBRON

6719 TRIPLE CROWN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



SIMS, WAYMAN EUGENE

HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

AMYX, AARON CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/10/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/24/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/07/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/26/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BURROW, DYLAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

POSS OF SCHEDULE II (METH)

POSS OF SCHEDULE II (DEXTROAMPHETAMINE)

POSS OF SCHEDULE VI

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MANUFACTURE, SALE, DELIVERY CLAY, DEMOND RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/10/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CURTIS, DANIEL GAVIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/06/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CURTIS, EMBRY ANDERSON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DAVIS, MARLON DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/05/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DECKARD, SARAH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/14/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) DIAZ, CRISTIAN ARELI DOMINGUEZ

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/10/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/30/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOLDSTON, BRANDON JAMES

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GRUBB, BRANDI RENEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/13/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/01/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTYNAL)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS HARRIS, BLAISE LANDON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/14/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS HEARN, VIRGLE LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/10/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOOKER, HAROLD DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/13/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW ISON, LAQUESHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KELLEY, RYAN OVELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/03/1991

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KIRK, ANTWAN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/27/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLEMORE, NOAH LENNY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/14/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCELRATH MASSENGALE, TIFFANY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/17/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MORRISON, KAMERON TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, JON ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) PEDRO JUAN, GASPER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/15/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ PEREZ, JOSUE MARIO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE PICKETT, TONY ERIC

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/12/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE POBIEGLO, REBECCA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/18/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH PORTE, JIMMY A

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/20/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMIREZ GALINDO, ELOY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/27/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

EVADING ARREST

CHILD NEGLECT

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION SHROPSHIRE, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/24/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC SIMS, WAYMAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/13/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SKILES, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE SWAFFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TERRY, TERRANCE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/05/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARASSMENT THOMAS, DAISEAN DELION

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) WILSON, WESTLEY STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/21/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WRIGHT, JUSTIN TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

DRIVING WITH METH

POSS OF SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF SCHEDULE II (DEXTROAMPHETAMINE)

POSS OF SCHEDULE II (METH) YOUNGBLOOD, TIMOTHY LAWANCE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/07/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR











