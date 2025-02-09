Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANDERSON, JAMES DEWAYNE
1202 TIMESVILLE ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO
1904 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BICKERSTAFF, LAMAR CHAPPLE
5830 PATRICK PL CHATTANOOGA, 374212935
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
314 GARDNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374115154
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURROW, DYLAN LEE
9007 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF SCHEDULE II (METH)
POSS OF SCHEDULE II (DEXTROAMPHETAMINE)
POSS OF SCHEDULE VI
POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MANUFACTURE, SALE, DELIVERY
CURTIS, DANIEL GAVIN
1305 OLD JAYELL RD SEVIERVILLE, 37862
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CURTIS, EMBRY ANDERSON
1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHAATANOOG, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE
606 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113330
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, MARLON DEJUAN
601 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DECKARD, SARAH
8341 HARVARD OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER
1118 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
43 SUMMER CIR MORRISON, 37357
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOLDSTON, BRANDON JAMES
3138 DURHAM DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230413
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRUBB, BRANDI RENEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW
453 PRINCESS JADE WAY SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTYNAL)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HARRIS, BLAISE LANDON
23 PEGRAM CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HEARN, VIRGLE LEE
211 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112769
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HOOKER, HAROLD DAVIS
4200 CRANBROOK DR POWELL, 378495134
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
JURGENS, TANNER DUSTIN
3233 INDIAN CREEK RD PULASKI, 384787357
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLEY, RYAN OVELL
433 BOOTH ROAD CHATANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIRK, ANTWAN DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KNIGHT, LAVANTEZ CORSUANTA
2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLEMORE, NOAH LENNY
3412 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072009
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCELRATH MASSENGALE, TIFFANY LYNN
7701 CECILIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS
1125 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123232
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRISON, KAMERON TERRELL
1140 PONDEROSA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MURPHY, TODD GILMAN
423 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042926
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PAYNE, JON ROBERT
109 BAILEY ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
PEREZ PEREZ, JOSUE MARIO
473 STANCIL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PORTE, JIMMY A
304 MIDDLEBROOK DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
808 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RAMIREZ, OTONIEL
1611 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045143
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RAMIREZ GALINDO, ELOY
2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERTS, BOYD ONEAL
2010 KATO LANE EASLEY, 00000
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL
1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
EVADING ARREST
CHILD NEGLECT
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SHROPSHIRE, ERIC LEBRON
6719 TRIPLE CROWN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
SIMS, WAYMAN EUGENE
HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SKILES, BRANDON LEE
3605 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072112
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, MARCUS LAVAR
2825 4TH AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SWAFFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY
4502 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 373639017
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TERRY, TERRANCE LEBRON
3208 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071539
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT
THOMAS, DAISEAN DELION
2418 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211724
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WALKER, NORMAN CHRISTOPHER
138 MILLER VIEW DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE
1228 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
WILSON, WESTLEY STEVEN
1007 HORTON RD ALBERTVILLE, 35950
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WRIGHT, JUSTIN TRAVIS
2348 VIOLETTE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
DRIVING WITH METH
POSS OF SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF SCHEDULE II (DEXTROAMPHETAMINE)
POSS OF SCHEDULE II (METH)
YOUNGBLOOD, TIMOTHY LAWANCE
98 POPE TEE RD DUNLAP, 373278832
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|AMYX, AARON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/24/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BURROW, DYLAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS OF SCHEDULE II (METH)
- POSS OF SCHEDULE II (DEXTROAMPHETAMINE)
- POSS OF SCHEDULE VI
- POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- MANUFACTURE, SALE, DELIVERY
|
|CLAY, DEMOND RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|CURTIS, DANIEL GAVIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/06/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|CURTIS, EMBRY ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, MARLON DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|DECKARD, SARAH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/14/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|DIAZ, CRISTIAN ARELI DOMINGUEZ
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOLDSTON, BRANDON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|GRUBB, BRANDI RENEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/13/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTYNAL)
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|HARRIS, BLAISE LANDON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/14/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|HEARN, VIRGLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/10/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOOKER, HAROLD DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/13/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|ISON, LAQUESHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KELLEY, RYAN OVELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/03/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KIRK, ANTWAN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/27/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCLEMORE, NOAH LENNY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/14/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCELRATH MASSENGALE, TIFFANY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/17/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MORRISON, KAMERON TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PAYNE, JON ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|PEDRO JUAN, GASPER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/15/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ PEREZ, JOSUE MARIO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PICKETT, TONY ERIC
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/12/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|POBIEGLO, REBECCA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/18/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|PORTE, JIMMY A
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAMIREZ GALINDO, ELOY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- CHILD NEGLECT
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|SHROPSHIRE, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/24/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|SIMS, WAYMAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/13/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SKILES, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SWAFFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TERRY, TERRANCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- HARASSMENT
|
|THOMAS, DAISEAN DELION
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, WESTLEY STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/21/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WRIGHT, JUSTIN TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- DRIVING WITH METH
- POSS OF SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF SCHEDULE II (DEXTROAMPHETAMINE)
- POSS OF SCHEDULE II (METH)
|
|YOUNGBLOOD, TIMOTHY LAWANCE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/07/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2025
Charge(s):
|