Soddy Daisy Closer To Getting Started On New City Hall

The city of Soddy Daisy is another step closer to beginning construction on the new city hall building. The commission awarded the bid to S&ME for construction testing services for the new building. That company will do compaction testing at the site, and test all materials to make sure they are what they are supposed to be. The most important item, he said, will be to cure and test the concrete that will be used in the foundation. The commissioners approved entering into a contract with S&ME and paying up to $20,000 for the services they will provide.

Improvements will be made to parks throughout the city. City Manager Burt Johnson said the public works department has already started at Veterans Park with renovations that were made to the pavilion. There is new lighting in the parking lot and next the pickleball courts and the walking track will be lit The city will be applying for a Local Parks and Recreation Fund Grant (LPRF) to increase parking, build a dock and more, at Holly Park.

A new playground is being built. Gametime is now in the process of doing a layout for it which will replace the aging wooden Scramble Alley that is behind the city hall. Gametime is designing the playground based on the available amount of $300,000-$350,000. Both Hamilton County and the local Lions Club will help with cost along with a possible grant from Gametime. Mr. Johnson expects it will be built by late fall.

The city is continuing to grow with investments from outside the city, said Commissioner Steve Everett. There were over $4 million in building permits last month. That is an indication of how many people are willing to invest in the town, he said. A new development of townhouses will be built at 10623Dayton Pike. The property was rezoned from C-2 Local Business District to R-3 Apartment-Townhouse so the buildings can be put there.

Fire Chief Dusty Morgan received approval to purchase new thermal imaging cameras that will replace old ones. A new camera will be on each of the three fire trucks. These cameras can help the firefighters in search and rescue by identifying victims and hot spots even behind sheet rock. The three new cameras will cost $14,250.

Also, a new snow plow will be purchased for the public works department. It was budgeted this year for $20,000, but the actual cost is significantly less at $10,650.

Commissioner Everett had words of praise for each of the city’s departments. He said the Soddy Daisy Police Department worked with Hamilton County to quickly solve a recent rash of car thefts. He said the fire department does a great job and works as a team. He said he is grateful that the city can get them good equipment. And he said the street department was like a “hurricane” clearing roads during the recent snow. Director of the department Steve Grant keeps them on task, he said.

In his report, Commissioner Marcus Keith told the commission that during this winter’s coat drive for kids, 140 had been collected along with hats and gloves. He congratulated Steve Grant for being part of the city’s fire department for 50 years.