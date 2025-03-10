Prentice Cooper State Forest Temporarily Closed After Body Found Nearby

Prentice Cooper State Forest was temporarily closed to the public after a man's body was found nearby.



Park officials said, "To facilitate the search for a suspect in a serious crime committed in the vicinity of Prentice Cooper State Forest last night, the forest is temporarily closed to the public.



"We are taking this step to ensure the safety of the public and staff and to assist law enforcement agencies' activities during this time."



The body of 66-year-old Danny Durham was found under a pile of scrap metal at a residence on Big Rock Road