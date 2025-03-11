Mincy, Peck, Wayne Are Finalists For Circuit Court Judge

Three attorneys are finalists for the Circuit Court judgeship that was vacated by Judge Mike Dumitru when he was elevated to become a U.S. magistrate.
The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met in Chattanooga to select nominees for a circuit court judge in the 11th Judicial District, which covers Hamilton County.
After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following nominees to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:
Christina R. Mincy
Jennifer K. Peck
William Matthew Wayne
To access the nominees' applications, click here.