Mincy, Peck, Wayne Are Finalists For Circuit Court Judge

Three attorneys are finalists for the Circuit Court judgeship that was vacated by Judge Mike Dumitru when he was elevated to become a U.S. magistrate.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met in Chattanooga to select nominees for a circuit court judge in the 11th Judicial District, which covers Hamilton County.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following nominees to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:

Christina R. Mincy

Jennifer K. Peck

William Matthew Wayne

To access the nominees' applications, click here.