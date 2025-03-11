Fire Still Burning In 4-Mile Stretch From Rossville To Near Chickamauga; 1 House Burns

Walker County Fire Rescue crews continue to work multiple brush fires that were sparked along a four-mile stretch from Rossville to near Chickamauga.

The fires appear to have been started by sparks from a train that ignited combustible material near the tracks, officials said.

Firefighters staging on Chris Lane saved more than a half dozen homes from fast moving flames. Aside from Chris Lane, no evacuations have been needed, as fire crews are staged in areas where there is the greatest risk of exposure to homes and residents, it was stated.

Fire officials say one home on South Mission Ridge did burn, but there was no one home at the time.

Multiple agencies from Tri-State Mutual Aid are assisting.

They include crews from Catoosa County, Dade County, Chattanooga, Red Bank, Highway 58, Dallas Bay, Whitfield County, McLemore, Georgia Forestry, Georgia DNR and the National Parks Service.

Around 100 firefighters are responding with 36 fire department units.

Officials said there will be smoke across northern Walker County for quite some time. Residents with respiratory issues are urged to stay inside.