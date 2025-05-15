LaFayette, Ga., Man Is One Of Victims Of I-75 Crash In Gordon County, Ga.

A LaFayette, Ga., man is among the victims of a fiery crash on I-75 in Gordon County, Ga., on Tuesday morning.

He was identified as William West, 50.

The other victims were Christopher Powell, 23, and Manuel Mijango, 68.

That crash involved multiple vehicles after starting out as a collision between a tractor trailer and a car.

Mr. West was born on December 23, 1974 in North Carolina to the late James Larry West and Tressa Skiles West. He worked as a truck driver for XGS. His family said he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing the guitar. He "had a good heart and would help anybody in need."

Survivors include his fiancée, Misty Evans; son, James West; daughter, Ashley West; brother, Larry Joseph West; sister, Lois Sue McClendon; grandchildren, Colton West and Aiden Henderson; step-mother, Marsha West; step-brother, George Miles III (Crystal); step-sister, Monica Burgess (Johnathon); step-sister, Ginger Hester and his dog, Winston.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday in the funeral home chapel with George Miles III officiating. Interment will follow at Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. on Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.