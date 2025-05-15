Collins Facing Murder Charge After Gunfight On North Hickory Street

Police arrested 34-year-old Demontra Quintez Collins for the murder of 27-year-old Jamel Daeshun Sutton after a gunfight in the 1200 block of North Hickory Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the victim shot twice with a handgun and Collins got off as many as 12 shots from a Draco-style weapon.

Collins called police after the incident that happened shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The two men had argued three days earlier, it was stated.

Collins was driving by when he saw Sutton reaching into a vehicle. He said he stopped because he believed Sutton was going for a gun. Bystanders said Sutton was actually adjusting a car seat.

The victim died soon after being taken to a hospital.

Collins was charged with criminal homicide.